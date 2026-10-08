Dakota Johnson's '90s-Inspired Liquid Hair Was Achieved With This $29 Dry Gloss

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Dakota Johnson on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's one thing Dakota Johnson is known for (aside from her acting chops and dry sense of humor, which has launched a thousand internet memes), it's shiny hair. For years, people have obsessed over how glossy her signature espresso-colored strands look, whether she's on a red carpet, hosting Saturday Night Live, or on a press junket. I'm no different. As a beauty editor, I've been on a shiny-hair quest for years, and she's my celebrity North Star.

Luckily for me, I just learned the *exact* products her hairstylist, Mark Townsend, uses to achieve her liquid hair look—at least for her recent appearance at the NYC premiere of Verity. It involved five styling products, including a $29 dry gloss that delivers expensive-looking shine.

Dakota Johnson at the Verity premiere.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's no secret that Dakota Johnson and I are inspired by '90s supermodels at the moment, and for the premiere of Verity in NYC we decided on a very '90s half-up hairstyle," Townsend says. "The two-piece Calvin Klein look that Dakota chose for the premiere was full of sparkle and shine, so we wanted her hair to be just as shiny and bright!"

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Townsend used IGK Hair products. Below, shop all five, including the dry gloss.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.