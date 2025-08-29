I am writing this article holed up at my desk, hiding from the rain that has suddenly appeared. If this weather is anything to go by, it seems that autumn is well and truly on its way. As the new season approaches, I am starting to feel that familiar itch for a new autumn hairstyle, and judging by this year's hair trends, it seems that a shorter hair trend is the way to go right now.
"Shorter hair for autumn is really what it’s about when it comes to a refresh or new vibe for the season [ahead]," confirms Dom Seeley, top hair stylist and international creative director for Color Wow. That being said, with so many trending short hairstyles out there, what cuts can we actually expect to see in the upcoming months?
Below, Seeley has rounded up the six biggest autumn short hair trends for 2025, along with tips, tricks and product recommendations for each look. So, if you're also feeling an urge to switch up your hairstyle for the new season, keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need.
6 Short Hair Trends for Autumn 2025
1. Asymmetrical Bob
First up, the asymmetrical bob is making a comeback. "Asymmetry is something that's gaining traction, and I feel we will see it more this autumn, especially around fashion week," says Seeley. "I love asymmetry in a bob style, leaving one side longer [gives an] edgier feel to it and can be worn in so many textures."
In terms of styling, Seeley recommends getting your hands on a good shine spray to smooth any flyaways and add salon-worthy gloss to your ends.
Get the Look:
Color Wow
Mist-Ical Shine Spray
Seeley's shine spray of choice.
GHD
Chronos Hair Straightener
I personally think an asymmetrical bob looks so chic when the ends of the hair are curled inwards, and this GHD hair straightener is my go-to tool for this kind of style.
2. Classic Pixie
Next up is the classic pixie cut. "The pixie is making a revival," Seeley tells me. "We have seen so many variations [over] the last few years, but a classic short crop is really picking up. It’s cool, effortless and chic and can be worn sleek and smooth or roughed up with texture."
"If you’re a dab hand with your styling skills, a pixie haircut can look incredible with finger waves, deep set partings or even some interest added on the edges or baby hairs to give a more feminine feel," says Seeley.
This sculpting cream from Briogeo is ideal for shaping and defining your pixie hairstyle. Plus, it offers up to 24 hours of hold.
Ouai
Curl Crème
Embrace your curls with Ouai's hydrating curl cream.
3. Midi Styles
Don't want to go super short this season? Why not try a popular midi-length hairstyle instead? Midi-length [hairstyles] are gaining popularity for the autumn," says Seeley. "[This style] is understated, chic and minimalist without overcomplicating [anything]. It’s fun as a first step from going long to short, and enough of a change to [make an] impact."
If you have finer hair, Seeley says that this is a great length to make hair strands appear thicker and fuller. "A little layering is always key in my eye, as it keeps it effortless, free-flowing and low maintenance." In terms of styling, try a volumising mousse to ensure your look lasts all day.
Get the Look:
Revlon
One-Step Volumiser
A hot brush will give your midi-length style a salon-worthy finish.
Color Wow
Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
A really great volumising foam that provides both texture and hold.
4. Italian Bob
The Italian bob has been in style for a while now, but it shows no signs of slowing down this autumn. "[This trend is] super versatile and can be worn in so many ways from sleek, voluminous, textured and glam," Seeley tells me.
The key to an Italian bob is all in the styling. This look involves lots of movement and bounce, and is often a little longer compared to trends such as the French bob or micro bob, to allow for a more playful finish.
Get the Look:
Dyson
Airwrap I.D.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer
The ultimate hair tool for styling an Italian bob.
Arkive Headcare
The Movement Dry Texturizing Spray
A texture spray is always a good idea.
5. Trinity Cut
For something a little different, let me introduce you to the "trinity" cut. As explained by Seeley, this style is inspired by Carrie-Anne Moss' character, Trinity, in the popular Matrix franchise, and features a '90s crop in the back, with a deep side part through the top and sides. "It's a hybrid of a bob, a pixie and a shag haircut and can be worn in so many ways."
In terms of styling, Seeley recommends a glossy serum for that '90s shine. There's no denying that a sleek, slicked-back finish will give serious Matrix vibes.
Get the Look:
Living Proof
Smooth Styling Serum
This product is great for a polished effect.
The Body Shop
Grapeseed Glossing Serum
Smooth the ends of your hair with The Body Shop's hair serum.
6. Fringe Focus
If you already got the chop this summer, but fancy refreshing your short hair for the new season, a fringe is the way to go this autumn. "Fringes are becoming super popular again, and we do normally see bangs having a revival around autumn," adds Seeley. "However, this time it's not a specific shape, but fringes in general." From wispy to blunt, cropped to curtain, face-framing and more, bangs really are back with, well, a bang.
Seeley tells me that this trend works with a range of hairstyles, but make sure to chat to your hairdresser to ensure whatever shape, length or style of fringe you want to achieve suits your face shape and accentuates your features, instead of covering them up.
Get the Look:
Larry King Haircare
Flyaway With Me Kit
A great product to have on hand to tame any flyaways and keep your fringe in place.
Color Wow
Insta-Wow Advanced Dry Shampoo
A good dry shampoo is a must for refreshing your fringe in between wash days.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.