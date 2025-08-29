Short Hair Is Even Bigger News Than Normal Right Now—These Autumn Styles Deserve Your Attention

A top celebrity hairstylist just shared the biggest autumn short hair trends for 2025.

A collage of autumnal short hair trends
(Image credit: @salome.mory, @thevisuelofgrace, @juliesfi)
Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features

I am writing this article holed up at my desk, hiding from the rain that has suddenly appeared. If this weather is anything to go by, it seems that autumn is well and truly on its way. As the new season approaches, I am starting to feel that familiar itch for a new autumn hairstyle, and judging by this year's hair trends, it seems that a shorter hair trend is the way to go right now.

"Shorter hair for autumn is really what it’s about when it comes to a refresh or new vibe for the season [ahead]," confirms Dom Seeley, top hair stylist and international creative director for Color Wow. That being said, with so many trending short hairstyles out there, what cuts can we actually expect to see in the upcoming months?

Below, Seeley has rounded up the six biggest autumn short hair trends for 2025, along with tips, tricks and product recommendations for each look. So, if you're also feeling an urge to switch up your hairstyle for the new season, keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need.

6 Short Hair Trends for Autumn 2025

1. Asymmetrical Bob

A woman with an asymmetrical bob standing under an umbrella

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

First up, the asymmetrical bob is making a comeback. "Asymmetry is something that's gaining traction, and I feel we will see it more this autumn, especially around fashion week," says Seeley. "I love asymmetry in a bob style, leaving one side longer [gives an] edgier feel to it and can be worn in so many textures."

Rochelle Humes taking a mirror selfie with an asymmetrical bob

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

In terms of styling, Seeley recommends getting your hands on a good shine spray to smooth any flyaways and add salon-worthy gloss to your ends.

Get the Look:

2. Classic Pixie

A woman with a curly, classic pixie haircut

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Next up is the classic pixie cut. "The pixie is making a revival," Seeley tells me. "We have seen so many variations [over] the last few years, but a classic short crop is really picking up. It’s cool, effortless and chic and can be worn sleek and smooth or roughed up with texture."

A woman standing in a brown coat with a curly pixie haircut

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

"If you’re a dab hand with your styling skills, a pixie haircut can look incredible with finger waves, deep set partings or even some interest added on the edges or baby hairs to give a more feminine feel," says Seeley.

Get the Look:

3. Midi Styles

A woman wearing a denim mini dress and boots with a curly, midi-length hairstyle

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Don't want to go super short this season? Why not try a popular midi-length hairstyle instead? Midi-length [hairstyles] are gaining popularity for the autumn," says Seeley. "[This style] is understated, chic and minimalist without overcomplicating [anything]. It’s fun as a first step from going long to short, and enough of a change to [make an] impact."

A woman walking in Paris with a midi-length hairstyle

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

If you have finer hair, Seeley says that this is a great length to make hair strands appear thicker and fuller. "A little layering is always key in my eye, as it keeps it effortless, free-flowing and low maintenance." In terms of styling, try a volumising mousse to ensure your look lasts all day.

Get the Look:

4. Italian Bob

A woman dining at a restaurant with a voluminous bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @melodiebanfield)

The Italian bob has been in style for a while now, but it shows no signs of slowing down this autumn. "[This trend is] super versatile and can be worn in so many ways from sleek, voluminous, textured and glam," Seeley tells me.

Elsa Hosk sitting on a step with a voluminous bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

The key to an Italian bob is all in the styling. This look involves lots of movement and bounce, and is often a little longer compared to trends such as the French bob or micro bob, to allow for a more playful finish.

Get the Look:

5. Trinity Cut

A woman taking a mirror selfie with a &quot;trinity&quot; haircut

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

For something a little different, let me introduce you to the "trinity" cut. As explained by Seeley, this style is inspired by Carrie-Anne Moss' character, Trinity, in the popular Matrix franchise, and features a '90s crop in the back, with a deep side part through the top and sides. "It's a hybrid of a bob, a pixie and a shag haircut and can be worn in so many ways."

A woman posing in Paris with a &quot;trinity&quot; haircut

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

In terms of styling, Seeley recommends a glossy serum for that '90s shine. There's no denying that a sleek, slicked-back finish will give serious Matrix vibes.

Get the Look:

6. Fringe Focus

A woman in a stylish apartment with a sleek bob hairstyle and curtain bangs

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

If you already got the chop this summer, but fancy refreshing your short hair for the new season, a fringe is the way to go this autumn. "Fringes are becoming super popular again, and we do normally see bangs having a revival around autumn," adds Seeley. "However, this time it's not a specific shape, but fringes in general." From wispy to blunt, cropped to curtain, face-framing and more, bangs really are back with, well, a bang.

A woman in Paris with a chic bob hairstyle and curtain bangs

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Seeley tells me that this trend works with a range of hairstyles, but make sure to chat to your hairdresser to ensure whatever shape, length or style of fringe you want to achieve suits your face shape and accentuates your features, instead of covering them up.

Get the Look:

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸