Hair can be tricky, even beyond cut and colour. There are so many factors that influence whether a style suits you, and face shape is one of the most important. With so many autumn hair trends circulating right now, from pixie cuts and long layers to the shag, it's worth getting it right. A new cut or colour is an investment, after all, and no one wants to be stuck waiting for a less-than-flattering chop to grow out.
Of course, hair is deeply personal, and you should always go for the hairstyle you want, regardless of your face shape. But if you have a square face, knowing which cuts might work particularly well can be a helpful starting point. Ahead are my favourite haircuts for square faces, as recommended by London's top hairstylists.
How to Tell If You Have a Square Face?
"A square face typically has a strong, defined jawline with the forehead, cheekbones and jaw sitting at a similar width," explains celebrity hairdresserMelissa Timperley. "However, when I'm consulting with a client, I'm looking at so much more than their face shape. Do they have a high or low forehead? Large or small eyes? High, pronounced cheekbones? What’s their natural hairline like? A great haircut is about understanding the individual and all their features."
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What Hair Length Is Best for Square Faces?
While the hairstylists I speak to agree that there’s no one perfect length for a square face, and that the right cut depends on several factors, not least personal preference, Philipp Haug of Haug London Haus explains that bobs, mid-lengths and long hair can all work beautifully here. “What counts is what happens around the face. Shapes that curve around, opening at the cheekbones and then elongating towards the jawline are incredibly flattering. Think face-framing layers and curtain bangs that graze the cheekbones, softening the angles while still embracing the structure.”
13 Best Hairstyles for Square Faces
1. The Broken Bob
Starting strong with a bob, specifically the "broken bob", which Stephen Buller, co-founder of Buller and Rice,explains is a jaw-to-shoulder-length bob with slightly shattered edges and lots of natural movement. "Keeping it a little longer around the front can frame a strong jawline beautifully, while the undone finish stops it feeling too boxy," adds the hairstylist.
2. Curtain Bangs
While fringes get a bad rep for being difficult, curtain bangs are incredibly versatile on all hair lengths and look great on square face shapes. "Parted through the centre and swept outwards, they graze the cheekbones before blending into the surrounding layers, creating softness around the face while embracing its natural structure," notes Haug. "They’re also a lovely way to update your look without committing to a dramatic change in length."
3. Textured Lob
If you want to soften a strong jawline, Timperley explains that a long bob that sits around the collarbone is a great option. "Because the length finishes below the jaw, it draws the eye further down. Adding soft movement creates a more relaxed shape around the face," she says.
4. The New Shag
Per Buller, a softer, longer version of a shag will be huge for AW26: "It works particularly well on square faces because the layers create shape at different points around the face rather than concentrating everything at the jaw."
5. '90s Supermodel Layers
Think of this style as a less polished take on those voluminous '90s supermodel layers, sported by the likes of Cindy Crawford and Bridget Hall. "Keeping the length while introducing soft layers around the cheekbones and jaw opens up the face and gives the hair movement," advises Buller. "It’s a great option for someone who wants a change without sacrificing length."
6. The Rounded Fringe
A rounded fringe is a beautiful alternative to a strong, straight-across shape, Haug recommends. "Curving gently around the forehead and blending into the sides, it creates a softer frame that complements a defined jawline. The idea is to work with the natural structure of a square face, introducing movement and a little delicacy rather than adding another strong, horizontal line."
7. Graduated Bob
Timperley loves a graduated bob as it allows you to really control where the weight sits. Building graduation through the back creates shape and can soften the overall silhouette, she notes. It also keeps a little more length towards the front, which helps balance a stronger jawline.
8. The Side-Swept Fringe
"A longer, sweeping fringe is an easy way to introduce softness to a square face without losing length," says Haug. "It works beautifully with everything from a bob to longer layers, offering a versatile way to refresh the face-framing shape while keeping the overall look fluid and natural."
9. The Mod Crop
For somebody wanting something shorter and a little more directional, Buller loves a mod-inspired crop with texture around the ears and a strong little fringe. "It’s another trend I’ve predicted for AW26, and while it might not traditionally be recommended for square faces, I think that’s exactly why it works. It celebrates stronger features rather than trying to disguise them."
10. The '70s Shag
If you're looking for a more relaxed, textured look for a square face shape, then the '70s-inspired shag is all about layers, movement and a little natural irregularity, advises Timperley. "A loose wave or natural bend brings the cut to life, creating that effortless, touchable texture that works so beautifully with a square face."
11. The Tousled Pixie
People with square faces shouldn't shy away from dramatic cuts like the pixie; strong features should always take centre stage. But the tousled version of a pixie cut helps soften everything up considerably and makes it much more wearable, especially if you have textured hair.
12. The Blunt Bob
"This might surprise people, but I absolutely love a strong, blunt bob on a square face," states Timperley. "Rather than trying to soften the jawline, it celebrates it. A beautifully executed precision bob can look incredibly modern and confident."
13. The Soft Shag
As we've established shags look great on square face shapes, but if you don't want to go for one of the more avant garde styles, then opt for the "soft shag", which gently introduces movement and texture with long layers that help break up stronger lines around the face. It's a great option for naturally wavy or curly hair too.
How to Style Different Textures With a Square Face
When it comes to different textures, Buller says that it's really important to work with your natural texture, rather than fighting it. "For straight hair, I’d introduce a little movement or a soft bend around the face so it doesn’t sit too rigidly against the jaw. With wavy hair, I’d encourage that natural movement, particularly through the cheekbones and ends."
He adds: "Curly and coily hair can look incredible on square faces. I’d focus on creating a balanced shape with volume and layers. It’s about creating a shape that feels right for the individual."
What Bob Is Best for a Square Face?
"As someone who absolutely loves cutting bobs, I wouldn’t say there’s one particular bob that works best for a square face," states Timperley. "It’s all about where the length sits and how the weight is distributed. If someone wants to soften a strong jaw, I might suggest taking the length slightly longer. A bob that’s slightly shorter at the back and longer towards the front can work beautifully too, as the longer front sections help elongate the appearance of the face."
What Fringe Is Best for a Square Face?
Buller is a big fan of softer, slightly grown-out fringes on square faces. "Curtain fringes, wispy fringes and longer sweeping shapes all look brilliant because they introduce movement around the forehead and cheekbones. I also love a really strong, blunt fringe on someone with an angular face. Sometimes working with your features rather than trying to soften them creates a much more interesting look."
The Best Styling Products for Square Faces
Olaplex
Shapeset Hairspray
This brush out hairspray is excellent at setting looks in place.
Davines
Volu Mist
The perfect lightweight volume boost for all bob styles.
Living Proof
Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo in Frosted Fig
This is one of the best dry shampoos ever, in a moreish new scent.
K18
Molecular Repair Hair Oil
This hair oil is excellent at smoothing flyaways and adding shine.
Living Proof
Style Refresh Mist
Next day hair, begone!
JVN Hair
Air Dry Volumizing Wave Spray
Bring out your natural texture with this curl and wave enhancer.
Nessa Humayun is an award-winning freelance beauty journalist and the former beauty editor of Marie Claire UK. With a decade of editorial experience across beauty, fashion and lifestyle, Nessa has written for publications including British Vogue, The Times, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, Dazed, The Independent and The London Standard.