As much as we adore a bright, warm-weather scent around here, winter is when our fragrance wardrobes really come alive. See, wintry blends tend to be a bit denser than their spring and summer counterparts, mainly because perfumers don't have to worry about the juice burning off too quickly in the heat or turning, uh, funky as it mingles with sweat. Cold weather naturally frees up space for much-welcome depth, whether you're craving something warm and cocooning, something dark and smoldering, or something "nippy" that evokes a breath of frosty air. As the atmosphere around us starts to get more bracing, perfumers already have a clear idea of what the fragrance landscape will look like in the coming months. Here, we're setting the scene.
Atmospheric. Tactile. Tender. Sybaritic. These are just a few buzzwords experts rattled off when describing a winter 2026 perfume collection. Whether you're an unapologetic gourmand lover or prefer your elixir to remain light and understated, there's an olfactive category for everyone here. Get cozy, and settle in. These are the seven fragrance trends bound to take over the season.
The Top Perfume Trends for Winter 2026
Savory Spices
Spicy perfumes are nothing new, and they cast a rather wide net. You can find a pinch of spice in gourmand, floral, woody, and fruity blends. The zesty note—be it peppercorn, cardamom, ginger, clove, saffron, et al.—simply opens up a fragrance and adds an element of complexity as it blooms on the skin (much like how spices enhance the flavor of a dish), but according to experts, the spices this winter are taking on a much more savory, seductive tone.
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"I'm particularly interested in the return of cumin," perfumer Cherry Cheng, founder of Jouissance, notes, "alongside boozy notes like cognac, rum, and wine. There's something very hedonistic about these materials. They evoke warmth, flushed skin, late nights, and excess." She sees them as a countertrend to the sticky-sweet gourmand compositions that owned the last several seasons. "There's a growing appetite for gourmand fragrances that feel less 'cute' and more adult, intoxicating, and decadent," she adds. A fragrance that balances sensual orchid and Madagascar bourbon vanilla with cumin oil and rum absolute—as in Diesel's Only Desire—certainly fits the bill. Perfumer Richard Saint-Ford, founder of Iggywoo, agrees, noting that "gourmand is moving into the rest of the kitchen" (perhaps settling into the spice drawer?) with an emphasis on herbs and salt.
Diesel
Only Desire Eau de Parfum
D.S. & Durga
Coriander Eau de Parfum
Perfumer H
Salt Eau de Parfum
Windswept Accords
When you hear the term "winter fragrances," you likely think of the cozy, warm beverage-inspired blends—the ones that evoke curling up in a cashmere throw next to a crackling fire, Home Alone murmuring in the background. I can practically taste the peppermint hot cocoa. Those aren't going anywhere, but Saint-Ford also predicts a rise in "cold, aromatic" perfumes that are reminiscent of crisp winter air hitting your skin. "We're going to see fragrances that embrace the cold rather than trying to fight it with sweetness," he declares, citing eucalyptus, rosemary, cypress, juniper, and petitgrain as the notes to watch. "They feel almost windswept rather than traditionally 'fresh.' … There's something incredibly beautiful about amplifying the environment you're already in."
PHLUR
Cashmere Frost Body Mist
GUERLAIN
L'Heure Bleue Eau de Parfum
Björk and Berries
White Forest Eau de Parfum
Fabric-Like Florals
Powdery perfumes have been seeing a chic resurgence as of late, far outgrowing their "grandma" label. Rather, they're embracing it—Gen Zers, after all, want to smell like elegant, rich matriarchs. The proof is in this season's most popular floral concoctions, which call upon delicate notes like iris, orris, and tuberose for a soft, pretty dry-down. That said, "[it's] not the very vintage, cosmetic interpretation of powder," clarifies Saint-Ford. "It's something softer, drier, and almost fabric-like." Imagine the crisp coziness of cotton sheets without the soapy fresh-laundry feel, thanks to players like skin-like musk, sandalwood, and dry woods. "Suddenly, a floral feels completely appropriate for cold weather without becoming dark or heavy," Saint-Ford adds.
That said, if you're looking for something more opulent and sumptuous (think velvet eveningwear versus fleece), perfumer Erwan Raguenes of DSM-Firmenich recommends floral compositions that feature warmer ingredients like amber and vanilla to "[create] a more enveloping scent experience." Tuberose, ylang-ylang, and rose pair exceptionally well with those components.
IGGYWOO
Pistachio Voodoo Child
Parfums de Marly
Crécy Extrait de Parfum
Max Mara
Le Parfum Eau de Parfum
Fantasy Notes
As the fragrance space abounds with innovations, we can expect hoards of uncommon, make-believe notes to exit our imaginations and make a splash in the real world. Ever wish you could smell like the sharp strike of a lit match, snow slowly melting on the sidewalk, or a drizzle on the grass? You absolutely can, thanks to the brainchildren of Imaginary Authors, Heretic Parfum, and Jouissance, which employ notes of burnt match, wet fur, and rain accord, respectively. Bottling these fantasy notes is the closest brands come to scent sorcery, and it stems from the fact that consumers crave niche, narrative-driven blends now more than ever. "[It] changes the question from 'What notes are in your perfume?' to 'What does this remind you of?' For me, that's where fragrance becomes much more emotional and imaginative," shares Saint-Ford.
HERETIC PARFUM
Werwulf Eau de Parfum
Imaginary Authors
A City on Fire
Jouissance
En Plein Air Eau de Parfum
Overripe Fruits
"After the explosion of playful, juicy fruits, we're moving toward darker, more sensual expressions," Raguenes previously told us about fall's hottest scents. This winter, we're only seeing a stronger shift toward darker, moodier compositions with plum, pomegranate, and black cherry—"forbidden fruit" fragrances, if you will. The more syrupy they are, the better. "Fruit is becoming bruised, boozy, bitter, and slightly overripe," Saint-Ford agrees. "It's less like juice [and] more like fruit left steeping in alcohol, smoke, or spice." Imagine a winter simmer pot that leans more witchy than bright and cozy.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Hotel Portofino Extrait de Parfum
EAUSO VERT
Fruto Oscuro Eau de Parfum
D'Orsay
Holy Berry Extrait de Parfum
Airy Incense
Let me be clear: Incense fragrances are by no means a trend. Incense has played a role in historical perfumery for centuries, often used in sacred cultural and religious ceremonies across the globe. Today, incense perfumes remain a timeless staple, and their resinous notes of frankincense, elemi, oud, and myrrh offer a smoky, mysterious touch that's deeply complex and completely alluring. "I recently revisited Gucci's The Alchemist's Garden collection and found myself really drawn to A Midnight Stroll (2020) and Lignum Idealis (2025)," Cheng shares. "Incense-heavy, spicy, woody fragrances aren't usually what I gravitate toward. I'm very much a floral girl, but someone I've grown close to recently has introduced me to many fragrances in this direction, and I'm enjoying rediscovering this darker side of perfumery through a new perspective."
Luminous-floral lovers, you'll also be happy to know that Saint-Ford expects a more transparent take on incense blends this winter. Think frankincense and resin with airy players like citrus, florals, and pale woods. "It gives you warmth and atmosphere without creating a huge cloud around the wearer," he explains.
Amouage
Overture Woman Eau de Parfum
Gucci
A Midnight Stroll Eau de Parfum
MERIT
New Wave L'Extrait de Parfum
Cashmere Coded
As much as winter begets richer olfactive profiles, don't expect the skin scents to completely subside. According to Raguenes, these subtle blends offer a "quieter counterpoint" to the dark, moody compositions we typically see this time of year with warm musks, blonde woods, and soft amber accords that feel "both intimate and cocooning"—like wrapping yourself in a cashmere blanket. "People want fragrance that creates a world around them rather than simply announcing itself to everyone else," he explains. "It's less 'Smell me' and more 'This is how I want my world to feel today.'"
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.