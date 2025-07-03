I'm a Beauty Editor Who Loves a Good Vacation Scent—10 On-Sale Fragrances I'm Eyeing at Sephora

It's summer, which means my entire beauty routine becomes laid-back and beach inspired. Can you tell I'm manifesting a tropical getaway? Think salty, mermaid-esque waves; a dewy, sun-kissed complexion; a marine eye shadow aesthetic (if I'm feeling up to eye makeup at all); and, perhaps most importantly, a beachy fragrance to help me channel my inner sea siren. There's just something about an aquatic or sun-drenched blend that instantly lifts my spirits. Scent is transportive—I swear I can feel that vacation breeze, even if I'm currently sardined between commuters in a sticky subway car. When I'm doused in a salt-, citrus-, or coconut-infused potion, I'm not sweating; I'm glistening.

Suffice it to say, I'm always on the hunt for a new vacation-ready scent to add to my growing collection, especially with a holiday weekend on the horizon. Luckily for me, Sephora's sale page is hot (pun intended) with deals on some of my favorite beach-inspired scents, plus a few newcomers I can't resist scooping up. Find everything in my cart below—just in time for the Fourth.

Sand Hair and Body Fragrance Mist
Ellis Brooklyn
Sand Hair and Body Fragrance Mist

Notes: coconut milk, ginger lily, vanilla absolute

Does it get beachier than a body mist dubbed Sand? This gorgeous blend somehow evokes sweet, sun-drenched skin without smelling like sunscreen. I practically bathe it in once summer rolls around, so I'm due for a new bottle.

Boys of Summer Body Spray With Pink Pepper + Vetiver
Henry Rose
Boys of Summer Body Spray

Notes: pink pepper, organic lavandin abs enfleurage, orris concrete

Swap the sand for a crisp lawn, and you have Boys of Summer. A unisex fragrance, it's at once floral, earthy, and fresh. It's how I'd imagine a low-key backyard party might smell.

Peaches Hair and Body Fragrance Mist
Ellis Brooklyn
Peaches Hair and Body Fragrance Mist

Notes: sweet peach, orange flower, sugared musk

If you want to smell like a juicy peach cobbler slowly cooling on an open window sill (um, who doesn't?), this is the elixir for you. Peach perfumes practically scream summer, so this body spray is a no-brainer for the next few months.

Sun Fruit Eau De Parfum
Ellis Brooklyn
Sun Fruit Eau de Parfum

Notes: fresh fig, handpicked jasmine, vanilla planifolia

Clearly, Ellis Brooklyn knows how to create a perfect-for-summer scent. This one is on the warmer, sweeter side, and that gorgeous, creamy fig instantly transports you to a Mediterranean getaway.

Aura Eau De Parfum
DedCool
Aura Eau de Parfum

Notes: pear, cedar, caramel

Aura is meant to capture the scent of a fruit-filled garden at high noon: warm, juicy, and full of light. True to its name, the scent immediately lifts my spirit with each spritz. For this reason, I actually love wearing it in the colder months to chase away my winter blues, but trust me—it absolutely shines in the summer.

H2eau - Water Lotus Eau De Parfum
CLEAN RESERVE
H2Eau Water Lotus Eau de Parfum

Notes: water lily, muguet, musk

This stunning potion is inspired by "water lotus flowers bathing in the morning sun," and I honestly can't think of anything dreamier. I added it to my cart without a second thought.

James Eau De Parfum With Fig + Gardenia
By Rosie Jane
James Eau de Parfum

Notes: fig, amber, gardenia

Again, fig perfumes skyrocket in popularity come summer, and James really captures its fresh, juicy quality. Gardenia is also rather enchanting as a perfume note (some swear the flowers possess mystical powers), and I can attest that this blend is just divine.

Isle Escape Eau De Parfum
SKYLAR
Isle Escape Eau de Parfum

Notes: cardamom, bergamot, sandalwood

An aquatic scent, Isle Escape evokes a calming ocean mist—so salty and fresh. If you're looking for a fragrance to complement your seaside adventures (or, at the very least, mentally transport you there), this Skylar potion is it.

Antidris Cassis Eau De Parfum
Maison Louis Marie
Antidris Cassis Eau de Parfum

Notes: cassis, white rose, tonka

Okay, this perfume might not seem so beach coded upon first glance, but trust me—you'll want to wear the delicate floral, green scent all summer long. The entire WWW beauty team has nothing but praise for this pick; editors swear it's the gardens of Versailles, bottled.

Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil
NEST
Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil

Notes: Madagascar vanilla bean, vanilla orchid, coconut

There's something about the combination of vanilla and coconut that's wildly irresistible, especially when it mingles with your skin as the day goes on. This concentrated perfume oil provides the perfect format for that alchemic magic, as it melts into your skin for a natural yet long-lasting signature scent.

