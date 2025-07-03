I'm a Beauty Editor Who Loves a Good Vacation Scent—10 On-Sale Fragrances I'm Eyeing at Sephora
They won't be available for long.
It's summer, which means my entire beauty routine becomes laid-back and beach inspired. Can you tell I'm manifesting a tropical getaway? Think salty, mermaid-esque waves; a dewy, sun-kissed complexion; a marine eye shadow aesthetic (if I'm feeling up to eye makeup at all); and, perhaps most importantly, a beachy fragrance to help me channel my inner sea siren. There's just something about an aquatic or sun-drenched blend that instantly lifts my spirits. Scent is transportive—I swear I can feel that vacation breeze, even if I'm currently sardined between commuters in a sticky subway car. When I'm doused in a salt-, citrus-, or coconut-infused potion, I'm not sweating; I'm glistening.
Suffice it to say, I'm always on the hunt for a new vacation-ready scent to add to my growing collection, especially with a holiday weekend on the horizon. Luckily for me, Sephora's sale page is hot (pun intended) with deals on some of my favorite beach-inspired scents, plus a few newcomers I can't resist scooping up. Find everything in my cart below—just in time for the Fourth.
Notes: coconut milk, ginger lily, vanilla absolute
Does it get beachier than a body mist dubbed Sand? This gorgeous blend somehow evokes sweet, sun-drenched skin without smelling like sunscreen. I practically bathe it in once summer rolls around, so I'm due for a new bottle.
Notes: sweet peach, orange flower, sugared musk
If you want to smell like a juicy peach cobbler slowly cooling on an open window sill (um, who doesn't?), this is the elixir for you. Peach perfumes practically scream summer, so this body spray is a no-brainer for the next few months.
Notes: pear, cedar, caramel
Aura is meant to capture the scent of a fruit-filled garden at high noon: warm, juicy, and full of light. True to its name, the scent immediately lifts my spirit with each spritz. For this reason, I actually love wearing it in the colder months to chase away my winter blues, but trust me—it absolutely shines in the summer.
Notes: fig, amber, gardenia
Again, fig perfumes skyrocket in popularity come summer, and James really captures its fresh, juicy quality. Gardenia is also rather enchanting as a perfume note (some swear the flowers possess mystical powers), and I can attest that this blend is just divine.
Notes: cardamom, bergamot, sandalwood
An aquatic scent, Isle Escape evokes a calming ocean mist—so salty and fresh. If you're looking for a fragrance to complement your seaside adventures (or, at the very least, mentally transport you there), this Skylar potion is it.
Notes: cassis, white rose, tonka
Okay, this perfume might not seem so beach coded upon first glance, but trust me—you'll want to wear the delicate floral, green scent all summer long. The entire WWW beauty team has nothing but praise for this pick; editors swear it's the gardens of Versailles, bottled.
Notes: Madagascar vanilla bean, vanilla orchid, coconut
There's something about the combination of vanilla and coconut that's wildly irresistible, especially when it mingles with your skin as the day goes on. This concentrated perfume oil provides the perfect format for that alchemic magic, as it melts into your skin for a natural yet long-lasting signature scent.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
