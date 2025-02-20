Boring Bags, Begone! 8 Exciting New Handbag Colors Worth Buying for Spring

Huddle around, friends! It's time we have an honest conversation about what makes a handbag a worthwhile investment. For some, the mere thought of purchasing any purse isn't as pragmatic as their everyday carryall is a nonstarter—period. Others believe the "worthiness" of this accessory is directly tied to whether its label inside will accrue value over time. While neither perspective is wrong, there’s something even more crucial to consider: sentimental

While we'll be the first to admit we love a neutral handbag just as much as the next fashion girl, they're not exactly exciting enough to evoke that emotional response (don't hate the messenger). But you know what can make us feel all things? Color. Don't get us wrong—there's always a time and place for our black handbags! However, if you've been trying to find a way to bring the basics in the back of your closet back to life (on a budget), there's no better way to do so than with a colorful handbag. Hear us out: Injecting a bit of color into your closet can act as your own supply chain to small doses of dopamine. It's the perfect way to make the pieces you already own feel spring-forward without putting too much thought into the process.

But if wearing anything but a black bag has you panicking, take a deep breath. We don't expect you to start consciously uncoupling with your black handbag (for now) without some inspiration first.

That's why we've combed through hundreds of runway collections to help you determine which colors are not only trending but also worth investing in this season. After hours of research, we've identified the eight biggest handbag color trends for spring 2025—chosen for their versatility, wearability, accessibility, and popularity.

Whether you're a minimalist or a maximalist, you're bound to find a trendy bag color ahead that sparks a positive emotional reaction.

1. Midnight Blue

If you find yourself breaking out in hives at the thought of having to "embrace the rainbow," consider leaning into your darker side with the color trend we're dubbing "midnight blue"—aka ultra-moody shades of navy that isn't pitch-black but evokes the drama of a stormy evening.

We'll be the first to admit that navy is by no means the most "exciting" color trend to exist, but it feels "new" to those who never considered an alternative to black that they could embrace. This is especially true as dark shades of blue have steadily become a staple—a shift that can be traced back to last fall's collections.

Still, critics may ask: What exactly makes navy blue so exciting? Not only is it one of the easiest colors to incorporate into everyday life, but it also elevates even the simplest bag shapes. Case in point? The S/S 25 runway shows. From sling bags in scrumptious navy suede to inky blue woven leather totes to structured shoulder bags in glossy patent leather (see Boss, Ulla Johnson, and The Attico's spring shows), this season proved that navy blue handbags can be just as captivating as gazing up at a starry night sky.

2. Powder Pink

One might recall that less than two years ago, one of the hottest color trends happened to be hot pink. Its surge in popularity at the time could be traced (or blamed, depending on your preferences) to two major cultural moments: the vitality of Pierpaolo Piccioli's F/W 23 collection for Valentino and the buzzy box-office hit Barbie. It's only natural, then, that we'd see this color slowly soften over the seasons into a more subdued version: powder pink. But make no mistake—this trend isn't merely a derivative of its previously punchy predecessor. Instead, it exudes a far more demure energy, drawing inspiration from the "softer" explorations of femininity—primarily the balletcore movement that has dominated social media.

Arguably, one of the best examples of this particular shade's connection to balletcore was found in Ferragamo's spring collection, where models glided down the runway in wrap-around boleros, formfitting leggings, lace-up sandals, and light-pink handbags in tow. Of course, not every designer took such a literal approach, but the overall emphasis seemed to be on incorporating this shade in a way that felt far more "graceful" than in past seasons. Frankly, we can't think of a better way to revive one's relationship with pink than by embracing a paler version in purse form—it's like dipping your toes into color without needing the pointe shoes.

3. Buttercream

Hot take: Being a picky eater is sort of like being a stickler about color—you're stubborn about your taste, period! Expanding your palette takes time, patience, and a little exposure therapy. Thankfully, there's one color trend this season that we're willing to bet even the pickiest people will find easy to swallow: buttercream. It's an amalgamation of the butter-yellow and whipped-cream shades that have dominated the last few seasons.

While this shade may seem "simple" compared to other color trends, the key to making it feel spicier lies in two things: creative styling and the bag style itself. The latter was reflected in a dumpling-shaped drawstring bag at Zimmermann's spring show and a croissant-like cream clutch at Fendi's spring show—proving that fun silhouettes can make this "boring" color feel flavorful. Meanwhile, at Bottega Veneta, the brand demonstrated that pairing a small buttercream bag with a bigger (or bolder) option can make the style even more scrumptious.

Whoever said you had to step outside your everyday palette to get a "taste" of something new clearly never saw the S/S 25 collections.

4. Lilac

No other season comes with as many fashion clichés as springtime. Floral prints, breezy dresses, strappy sandals… Should we go on? Yet despite being, well, overdone, some trends are so inevitable that it's useless to ignore them—pastel colors being a prime example.

Like it or not, we always see lighter shades of pink, blue, green, yellow, and purple crop up in springtime like fresh flowers. Nevertheless, we'd argue that lilac is one of the loveliest color trends to bloom as of late. Unlike previous iterations of this trend that simply relied on pastel-colored collections, this season, designers pushed lilac into groundbreaking territory—particularly through handbags.

For example, a classic frame handbag was covered in handwritten doodles, giving the "prim" color a bit of edge in Coach's collection. Meanwhile, at Versace, lilac took on a cool twist through unique bag shapes—like a vanity case adorned with gold lettering spelling out the brand's moniker.

But it wasn't just the small design details that made this shade stand out this season. Gucci proved that the best way to make a lilac bag pop is by styling it with something (or rather, someone) unexpected—every look from its spring menswear show featured lilac handbags, challenging gender norms around men carrying bags.

If that's not proof that this particular shade of purple has broken out of the box, then nothing will convince you otherwise.

5. Clean Slate

One of the best things about a new season is that it brings about a sense that you've got the chance to start something new—that's especially true for springtime. Warmer weather calls for one to shift their wardrobe drastically, but that doesn't mean everything has to change, at least when it comes to your color palette.

For those who struggle with change, it can be stressful to shift away from the darker shades that dominate winter. Thankfully, this color trend is around for the long haul: clean slate (our fancy way of referring to light gray). We first saw this color come back anew early last year when fall collections made their debut. Since then, the shade has evolved even further in spring collections, as variations have ranged from smoke to slate to steel.

Now, possibly the most exciting advancement in this formerly "dull" color has come in the form of highly desirable designer bags. We've seen no shortage of cult-status purse styles in varying shades of light gray, from iconic designer bags such as Loewe's Puzzle Bag to more avant-garde pieces like Alexander McQueen's recently debuted T-Bar Sling Bag and contemporary takes on classic bowler shapes like Khaite's Cate Tote.

That said, there's no shortage of ways to embrace a clean slate for spring on your own terms. Whatever fears you may have had about parting ways with your darker color palette just became more palatable.

6. Mustard

Let us set the record straight: If you thought every one of our predictions for the biggest bag color trends this spring would be predictable or pragmatic, think again. It wouldn't be a story about trending tints without at least one option designed to make the color-averse uncomfortable—and this season, mustard is stepping up to that role.

Of course, we'd be remiss not to acknowledge that lighter shades of yellow have been trending over the past few seasons. That said, the spring 2025 runway shows marked a turning point in taste buds, as palettes shifted from butter to mustard. Some might credit the viral success of Kendrick Lamar's track "TV Off," which had the internet screaming "mustard" for weeks, but that would discount all the work designers have done to make this so-called "daring" hue feel more effortless to integrate into everyday life.

One of the primary ways this punchy shade of yellow has become more approachable is through what we're dubbing the "sauce" styling method—aka treating the color not as the main entrée, but as a side, added into the mix as an afterthought, often through accessories.

For example, in Prada's spring collection, a crinkled white dress was paired with an oversized handbag in a vibrant mustard yellow, adding just the right amount of spice to an otherwise simple look. Meanwhile, at Loewe, extravagance felt more casual thanks to the addition of mustard yellow (specifically, a navy polo-style pencil skirt adorned with white feathers, dressed down with a mustard-yellow bag).

While Prada and Loewe used this color to create striking contrasts, Jacquemus' spring collection leaned into the food-inspired theme, leaving us hungry for more. After all, who wouldn't want to wear an organza blouse and pencil skirt covered in a banana print, paired with matching woven leather kitten heels and a mustard-yellow frame clutch?

Is it pragmatic? No. Predictable? Maybe. But in the words of Lamar, "Somebody gotta do it!" We needed someone to step up and push our collective color palettes for spring—designers just happened to be that somebody and their something was a side of mustard yellow.

7. "Brat" Green

It seems mustard yellow wasn't the only color trend drawing inspiration from Spotify Wrapped's end-of-year playlists. Any lingering doubts about the lasting cultural impact of Charli XCX's critically acclaimed album Brat can be laid to rest—at least when looking at the bright chartreuse shades spotted throughout the spring 2025 collections.

While the initial rise of "brat" green may have coincided with the album's rapid ascent on the Billboard charts, it's clear that this color became everyone's favorite reference. But don't be fooled—you don't need a full-slime-green outfit to embody the "brat" aesthetic. Several brands showed that just a pop of green (preferably in purse form) is enough to channel your inner party girl.

For instance, Gucci's spring show applied the signature shade to everything imaginable—most notably, its iconic Jackie Shoulder Bag. If Gucci proved how effortlessly this shade works on nearly anything, then Erdem demonstrated how to style it with pieces you already own.

Okay, maybe not everyone owns a light-pink suit, but the idea of pairing a light-green clutch with a crisp white button-down, double-breasted blazer, tailored trousers, and loafers shows that this color works in any setting—whether for a night at the club or a day at the office.

But the best example came through Miu Miu's spring show, which explored how truth shifts our sense of self over time. This theme was reflected in the unconventional styling—a pink trench coat worn as a dress with layered belts and a contrasting chartreuse bowler bag. Much like Charli XCX's Brat, which delves into the evolving identity of early adulthood, Miu Miu's collection echoed a similar exploration—whether intentional or not.

We may never know if Miuccia Prada considers herself a brat, but one thing is certain: Chartreuse will live (and party) on for the foreseeable future.

8. Espresso Martini

By now, we've proven that embracing a bit of color through your bag choice can be transformative. But if you're still hesitant about swapping your little black handbag for something in another hue, look no further than the final color of the season: dark brown.

It's no secret that we've seen variations of this shade over the last few years (ranging from chocolate to mocha to walnut), but this season's version is so deep that it's practically an espresso martini. Let's be real—it's rare for a neutral color to feel energizing, but the spring collections have shown how this shade can breathe life into even the most "boring" items (bags included).

Now, we love our purses just as much as the next fashion person, but no other neutral makes a classic handbag look quite as chic. The slouchy hobo bag? Instantly elevated with a sleek patent-leather finish in espresso martini brown at Bally's spring runway show. The bowler bag? Typically, it doesn't always stand out, but it does when reimagined in this shade at Stella McCartney's spring show. The crescent shoulder bag? It feels strikingly modern, thanks to its deep hue and unique hardware in Tory Burch's spring show.

We could go on for hours (blame it on the caffeine), but we'll spare you. Let's just say espresso martini brown is set to be one of spring's most exciting handbag color trends.

If you're still wondering whether you can incorporate more color into your wardrobe, remember: Switching up your signature palette can feel as daunting as choosing a new drink. But one of the easiest ways to "sip"—or rather, embrace—color at your own pace is through handbags. And if you're willing to try something new, you may find that a colorful bag can leave you buzzing (in the best way).

