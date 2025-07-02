We Can't Explain It, But These 6 Fashion and Beauty Brands Give Off the Same Cool-Girl Vibes

Perhaps it's because I'm a former fashion student who now works as a beauty editor , but I have a certain sense of synesthesia when it comes to fashion and beauty brands. It just makes sense to me—of course, the woman in the exquisitely structured blazer has a Khaite tote bag full of Violette_FR lippies , you know?

Now, it’s no surprise that the fashion and beauty industries go hand in hand. One is typically born of the other, with storied fashion houses like Armani, Valentino, and Prada (to name very few) developing their own beauty lines to outfit their shopper entirely. Though we love our designer beauty here at Who What Wear, certain names in the skincare and cosmetics industries bear no crossover with fashion, yet I find myself putting them in mental boxes together based on aesthetics, brand missions, and their highly stylized shopper.

While there’s no “correct” formula for matching beauty brands with fashion labels, there are a few that might pique your interest if you favor any of the buzzy names below. Scroll on to discover which six fashion brands have a secret soulmate in the beauty realm—and the exact products we imagine every fashion girl keeping in her designer bag .

Khaite and Violette_FR

(Image credit: Violette_FR; Launchmetrics)

We’re no strangers to either of these brands. Khaite remains a mainstay in the closets of our fashion editors with uptown taste, and Violette_FR is reigning as one of our beauty team’s favorite French beauty brands to date. While you might think two French brands would be a better fit for one another (Khaite is based out of New York, after all), I’ve spotted more similarities than differences between the shoppers and aesthetics of each.

As beauty editors, we value the versatility and effortlessness of each Violette product: the Bisou Balm being buildable and blottable enough to quickly dab across the lips and cheeks before hailing a taxi, and the color-staining Lip Nectar leaving a watercolor wash across your pout all day, even through meals. (The Khaite shopper doesn’t have time to leisurely reapply, after all.) Violette_FR’s mission statement describes a desire to rewrite the narrative about modern-day beauty, enhancing the wearer’s natural characteristics rather than molding them into modern-day “perfection.” Khaite’s own brand identity turns sustainable materials into high-end, multipurpose products, which translate into womenswear that finds “confidence in contrast,” according to the brand’s website .

Based on aesthetics alone—what with the modern femininity, strong structure, and sleek appearances of each’s offerings—it makes sense why these brands would go hand in hand. TL;DR: I wouldn’t be shocked in the slightest to see the head-to-toe Khaite woman stopping to touch up with a few swipes of her Bisou Blush before stepping onto the New York City streets.

In a Khaite Girl's Bag

Ann Demeuelemeester and Isamaya

(Image credit: Isamaya, Sephora, Moda Operandi; Launchmetrics)

There’s something so perfect about the pairing of these two brands that you’d almost wonder if their spearheads, Stefano Gallici , creative director of Ann Demeulemeester, and Isamaya Ffrench , were in cahoots. Both brands are unabashedly edgy, distinctly unique, and undeniably cool, with much of their influence coming from the founders’ experiences with artistic tastemakers. Ann Demeulemeester, from which her eponymous brand was born, found her muses in musicians and artists, while Ffrench was first a sought-after makeup artist to Rihanna, Madonna, and Bella Hadid.

Both brands boast collections with striking silhouettes, uniform color schemes, and distinctively alternative style (just take Isamaya’s syringe-inspired Hyalurolip Lip Plumper or the brand’s futuristic, spiked gua sha ), each product engineered to not only stand apart from the rest of your beauty collection but to consolidate your routine. It makes perfect sense to me to see a Demeulemeester-clad model walking down the runway with Isamaya Microbial Gel –glazed skin and duo-chrome metallic lips , just like the style gods intended.

In an Ann Demeulemeester Girl's Bag

Tory Burch and Saie

(Image credit: Saie; Launchmetrics)

It’s no secret that we’re big Tory Burch fans here at WWW, and we beauty editors see Saie in a Burch girl’s Romy Tote . Much like the Toryssance , Saie’s SKUs include elevated basics with pops of color here and there. Think skincare-forward makeup akin to simple button-downs and statement magenta gowns with strikingly similar liquid blush shades . Aesthetics aside, each brand abides by the rules that form and function should go hand in hand: utilizing high-performance materials without skimping on creativity.

Editors and celebrities alike are repeat users of these two brands because of their versatile offerings that fill holes in your collection, like a brooch-adorned tank that upgrades your basics and the fan-favorite Slip Tint Tinted Moisturizer that doubles as hydrating skincare, wears like a second skin, and protects with SPF 35. The Tory Burch and Saie shopper cares more about subtle statements, and I know that that person can’t wait to pair their glowy skin with a sequinned two-piece set this summer.

In a Tory Burch Girl's Bag

Paloma Wool and Rhode

(Image credit: Rhode; Launchmetrics)

Paloma Wool is an editor favorite due to its cool-girl approach to everyday dressing, and the only fitting beauty equivalent is Hailey Bieber’s Rhode . Simple yet coveted by the It girls of the world, these two brands have found themselves in the closets and vanities of the internet’s buzziest names—Bieber herself has even recently worn the fashion brand .

Known for its minimalist pieces and dainty details, I can imagine the Paloma Wool shopper similarly tailoring their beauty routine, opting for Rhode’s Glazing Milk in place of foundation and flushing their cheeks with a pop of their favorite Pocket Blush hue. Their purse would certainly have a Peptide Lip Tint lying inside, and they’d seal everything off with a healthy dose of the Glazing Mist. Simple and chic, just like their outfit.

In a Paloma Wool Girl’s Bag

Chloé and Caliray

(Image credit: Caliray, Sephora; Launchmetrics)

Now, this one came with a bit of deliberation amongst the beauty team, but hear me out. Chloé is a brand revered for its playful and free-spirited designs, its aesthetic transcending seasons and repeatedly setting trends while still feeling fresh. A brand that felt fitting on the beauty side was none other than Caliray, a similarly youthful brand inspired by the laid-back nature of Californian culture.

While these two brands don’t have too much in common where aesthetics are concerned (well, aside from fun color palettes), the purpose of their two brands finds some serious synergy. Chloé Founder Gaby Aghion built her empire upon the idea of garments that offer ease and optimism without sacrificing beauty, and the same goes for Caliray. The brand’s intentional yet simple products work well in saltwater, sun, and everyday environments while simplifying your routine with products that are actually good for you. Chloé and Caliray don’t just sound good together—they make your life easier and breezier.

In a Chloé Girl's Bag

Toteme and Merit

(Image credit: Merit; Launchmetrics)

Toteme, which is famous for its expertly minimalist designs , is a leading brand in quiet luxury, offering uncomplicated garments that never compromise cutting-edge style. You could expect the Toteme shopper to float along Madison Avenue—their apartment closer to an art gallery than a home—with any average night ending with a stop by Benelmans Bar. Their style is intentionally simple, and by those metrics, so would their beauty routine. And the brand that would stay stocked on their shelves is Merit.

The beauty team has yet to come across a Merit product we didn’t like, and there are a few I’d expect dotting the brightly lit bathroom of a Toteme devotee. The Great Skin Glow Serum is one, offering airy hydration that softens the skin and plumps wrinkles, the fan-favorite Flush Balm is another—the easy swipe-and-blend formula being a minimalist’s dream—and the weightless Signature Lip would have a spot in their chic handbag for quick touchups. They might even finish the look with a quick spritz of Retrospect L’Extrait de Parfum : a personal recommendation of Pia Mance and a WWW Beauty Award 2025 winner , at that.

In a Toteme Girl's Bag