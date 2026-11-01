Byredo's Holiday Collection Celebrates a Swedish Winter Tradition—10 Stylish Items I'm Eyeing

From chic candles to an epic advent calendar and beyond.

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Byredo 2026 Winter Collection
(Image credit: Getty Images; Byredo)

Each year, there are a few holiday collections that I wait with bated breath to see, shop, and experience. Byredo is one of them. The Swedish fragrance house always delivers: festive gift sets, stylish home decor, and singular scents, all wrapped up in its signature minimal aesthetic. It's basically a beauty editor's dream.

This year, Byredo's holiday collection takes inspiration from Dalarna, a region in central Sweden. It centers on the concept of julmys, a term that evokes warmth, relaxation, and coziness—the joy of simple togetherness amidst the stillness of a Nordic winter. As such, expect full-size festive candles, a northern lights-inspired eyeshadow palette, and a nesting ornament set, among other small treasures. Without further ado, meet the 2026 holiday collection: A Midwinter's Tale.

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Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.