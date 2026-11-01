Each year, there are a few holiday collections that I wait with bated breath to see, shop, and experience. Byredo is one of them. The Swedish fragrance house always delivers: festive gift sets, stylish home decor, and singular scents, all wrapped up in its signature minimal aesthetic. It's basically a beauty editor's dream.
This year, Byredo's holiday collection takes inspiration from Dalarna, a region in central Sweden. It centers on the concept of julmys, a term that evokes warmth, relaxation, and coziness—the joy of simple togetherness amidst the stillness of a Nordic winter. As such, expect full-size festive candles, a northern lights-inspired eyeshadow palette, and a nesting ornament set, among other small treasures. Without further ado, meet the 2026 holiday collection: A Midwinter's Tale.
Byredo
Cloudberry
This candle smells like the "dew-covered landscapes of the Nordic countryside." It's fresh, soft, and luminous with floral lavender and rose, green mint and ivy, and finally, fruity cloudberry. Designed to accompany "unhurried rituals," it's housed in a special seasonally patterned jar and topped with a wooden candle lid.
Byredo
Les Cheveux Blanche
This set is destined to win the theoretical "Most Stylish Gift" award. It includes a bottle of Blanche hair perfume and a wooden hairbrush. Byredo's Blanche is a warm floral fragrance composed of aldehydes, rose, violet, musk, and sandalwood.
Byredo
Les Miniatures Maison
Les Miniatures Maison is a collection of five mini scented candles: Burning Rose, Bibliothèque, Summer Rain, Cotton Poplin, and my personal favorite, Winter Cabin. This "library" of home fragrances is the ideal host gift.
Byredo
Borealis Eyeshadow Palette
This limited-edition eyeshadow palette is inspired by the Aurora Borealis, AKA the Northern Lights. Each shade captures a distinct expression of the natural wonder, pairing soft pastels with shimmering hues and muted natural colors. It's a "celestial spectacle" in palette form. Simply stunning.
Byredo
Les Mains Yuzu Tree
The Les Mains Yuzu gift set pairs a bottle of Yuzu Tree Hand Wash with a bottle of the matching hand lotion. A soft hand towel is the icing on the proverbial cake. While yuzu might not sound like a holiday-specific scent, it's more than meets the eye. Bright Italian mandarin and yuzu are bright and uplifting. Ginger adds spice, and patchouli offers a warm, grounding finish. It's guaranteed to earn compliments from every houseguest.
Byredo
La Collection Bibliothèque
As a longtime lover of Byredo's Bibliothèque, I'm convinced I can't live without this special-edition holiday set. It includes a candle, room spray, and incense stick. For the uninitiated, Bibliothèque is the French word for library. As such, it melds notes of plum, cinnamon, leather, violet, birch woods, and vanilla. It's like pulling an old book off the shelf, smelling old paper and faded ink.
Byredo
Le Corps Bal D'afrique
Byredo's Bal D'afrique fragrance is a beloved floral, woody-musk elixir. It melds African marigold with bergamot, blackcurrrant, jasmine, violet, cedarwood, and tonka bean. This gift set contains a Bal D'afrique Body Wash, Lotion, and limited-edition wooden body brush. Use the latter to dry brush before hopping in the shower. It's an expert-approved way to boost circulation, exfoliate the skin, and facilitate lymphatic drainage.
Byredo
Wooden Tree Ornaments Set
These magic wooden tree ornaments are made from raw okoumé wood. Inspired by Nordic patters, the three spheres nest inside each other. In the center, there's a wooden goat—a traditional detail guaranteed to add cozy comfort to holiday celebrations.
Byredo
Advent Calendar
The Byredo Advent Calendar is certainly an investment at close to $1000. However, it contains 25(!) Byredo products in both mini and full-size versions across fragrance, makeup, home, and bodycare categories. Each one is revealed one day at a time from it's patterned box.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.