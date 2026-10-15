Dior's Cinnamon Glaze Holiday Collection Is Here, and It's Toasty, Glittery Perfection

See every decadent item.

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Dior Cinnamon Glaze Holiday Collection collage.
(Image credit: Dior; Getty Images; Original art by Kaitlyn McLintock)
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Leave it to Dior to define our winter makeup aesthetic long before the snow falls. The high-fashion house recently released its new holiday makeup collection, Cinnamon Glaze, and it features a range of icy, spicy shades. Think cool, frosty pink and warm, shimmering amber. Created by Peter Philips, a legendary makeup artist and the creative and image director for Dior Makeup, it's adorned in opulent gold tones and crested with the Médaillon, an iconic house symbol. To celebrate the occasion, Dior even transformed its iconic Paris location, 30 Montaigne, into a magical gingerbread house. "For this holiday season's look, you can be festive, delightful, and delicious in cool tones or in warm tones, matte, luminous, or sparkling," Philips said in a press release. "This collection is a real treat, like a guilty pleasure." Ahead, feast your eyes on every glinting, opulent item.

Diorshow 5 Couleurs

Forever Glow Luminizer

Rouge Dior Sequin Liquid Duo

Rouge Dior

Dior Médaillon

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.