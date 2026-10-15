Leave it to Dior to define our winter makeup aesthetic long before the snow falls. The high-fashion house recently released its new holiday makeup collection, Cinnamon Glaze, and it features a range of icy, spicy shades. Think cool, frosty pink and warm, shimmering amber. Created by Peter Philips, a legendary makeup artist and the creative and image director for Dior Makeup, it's adorned in opulent gold tones and crested with the Médaillon, an iconic house symbol. To celebrate the occasion, Dior even transformed its iconic Paris location, 30 Montaigne, into a magical gingerbread house. "For this holiday season's look, you can be festive, delightful, and delicious in cool tones or in warm tones, matte, luminous, or sparkling," Philips said in a press release. "This collection is a real treat, like a guilty pleasure." Ahead, feast your eyes on every glinting, opulent item.
Diorshow 5 Couleurs
Dior
Diorshow 5 Couleurs Holiday Gift 2026 Edition in 623 Cinnamon Glaze
Dior dropped two limited-edition colorways of the iconic Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette. The first one, aptly named Cinnamon Glaze, features four warm, shimmering gingerbread shades. It doesn't just look pretty in the palette; each pressed powder is silky, featherlight, and highly pigmented.
dior
Diorshow 5 Couleurs Holiday Gift 2026 Edition in Frosted Delights
The cool-toned palette features frozen honey, shimmering beige, and powder blue.
Forever Glow Luminizer
dior
Forever Glow Luminizer Holiday Gift 2026 Edition in 029 Frozen Médaillon
If we had to describe this luminizer in one word, it would be exquisite. The peach powder contains finely milled gold shimmer, offering soft-focus luminosity.
Rouge Dior Sequin Liquid Duo
Dior
Rouge Dior Sequin Liquid Duo Holiday Gift 2026 Edition in 100 Sweet Nude
Dior is betting on glitter lipstick for winter 2026/27. It's a bet we're more than willing to double down on, especially with the new Rouge Dior Sequin Liquid Duo. On one end? Ultra-glittery color. On the other? Glossy shine.
Sweet Nude is a rose-colored neutral.
Dior
Rouge Dior Sequin Liquid Duo Holiday Gift 2026 Edition in 729 Biscuit
Biscuit is a light, ambery nude.
Dior
Rouge Dior Sequin Liquid Duo Holiday Gift 2026 Edition in 973 Sweet Spice
Sweet Spice is a spicy peach.
Dior
Rouge Dior Sequin Liquid Duo Holiday Gift 2026 Edition in 962 Candy Cane
Candy Cane is a cranberry red.
Dior
Rouge Dior Sequin Liquid Duo Holiday Gift 2026 Edition in 966 Red Velvet
Red Velvet is a classic crimson that's basically made for holiday parties.
Rouge Dior
dior
Rouge Dior Holiday Gift 2026 Edition in 720 Icone
The collection includes four limited-edition shades of the Rouge Dior Lipstick—a prestigious product known for its creamy texture and highly pigmented formula. They're true objets d'art, as each bullet is pressed with Dior's Médaillon motif. Let's start with 720 Icone, which is a classic, rich red.
dior
Rouge Dior Holiday Gift 2026 Edition in 833 Cinnamon Kiss
Cinnamon Kiss is a warm, spiced amber.
dior
Rouge Dior Holiday Gift 2026 Edition in 232 Glazed Peach
Glazed Peach has a gorgeous, glittery finish.
dior
Rouge Dior Holiday Gift 2026 Edition in 297 Glazed Violet
Glazed Violet is the high-fashion glittery purple all makeup bags deserve.
Dior Médaillon
dior
Dior Médaillon Holiday Gift 2026 Edition in 001 Crystal Pink
I've never seen a lip balm chicer and more covetable than this one. Not only is it literally encased in Dior's iconic Médaillon, but it also has a glittery pink finish. It's giving "visions of sugarplums" in a sophisticated, high-fashion way.
It's already out of stock on Dior's website, but it's available at Sephora… for now.