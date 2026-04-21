I'm no stranger to expensive-smelling scents. As a beauty editor, I've tried some of the best perfumes on the market, but if I'm being honest, a fragrance can rarely stop me in my tracks. Don't get me wrong, there's a handful of luxurious spring and summer scents that I always go back to, such as Tom Ford's Soleil Blanc and Estée Lauder's Bronze Goddess, but it's been a while since I've added a new perfume to my permanent line-up. Well, that was the case until I discovered a new launch from none other than Chloé. I don't want to be dramatic, but I think this might be one of the most expensive-smelling fragrances I've come across this season, and not in the way you think...
You see, when people talk about expensive-smelling scents, they're usually referring to strong, punchy perfumes that linger long after the wearer has left the room. In all honesty, that's not really my thing. I prefer soft, fresh, skin-like scents that envelop the senses and carry whispers of wealth. Some may refer to these fragrances as "quiet luxury" perfumes, and this new Chloé launch is a perfect example.
Part of the brand's Atelier des Fleurs collection, Plage du Figuier is one of the latest additions to the range, and it's an olfactory masterpiece for the season ahead.
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Inspired by Saint-Tropez, this warm, solar fragrance features strong hints of fig, adding a creamy yet fresh undertone. It's this combination of sun-soaked notes and green, earthy elements that makes this perfume smell like a Mediterranean escape. When I spritz this, images of terracotta tiles and olive trees come to mind. It's not the perfume equivalent of a flashy resort, but rather a hidden villa filled with lavish art and antiques.
It's unlike any fig fragrance I've come across. Whilst hints of eucalyptus, fir balsam and moss further bring the earthy elements to life, notes of orange blossom add a fresh, almost honey-like sweetness that settles on the skin like silk.
Housed in a green fluted bottle with a cream lid and gold detailing, the bottle is an extension of the scent, with a luxe, expensive feel that wouldn't look out of place on a table in Le Club 55 (if you know, you know). It's the kind of perfume that should be saved for special occasions; however, the captivating scent is so wearable that I already know I'll be reaching for it daily.
If you're on the hunt for something a bit different from your usual floral fragrance or coconut perfume, and want an elevated spring scent that feels soft yet sophisticated, trust me when I say that this is the one to have on your radar. Now, time to book a trip to Saint-Tropez...
Shop Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Plage du Figuier
Chloé
Atelier Des Fleurs Plage Du Figuier Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Bergamot, eucalyptus, cypres, orange blossom, cedarwood, black fig accord, fir balsam, moss
Shop More From the Chloé Atelier Des Fleurs Collection
Chloé
Atelier Des Fleurs Sable Lavande Eau de Parfum
Soft lavender mingles with a solar fig accord for a warm, sensual finish.
Chloé
Sous Les Pins Eau de Parfum
A summery take on a green, woody perfume, where notes of pine take centre stage.
Chloé
Atelier Des Fleurs Vert Soleil Eau De Parfum
Citrusy scents are a classic choice for the season ahead, and this one is particularly zesty thanks to notes of pink pepper and bergamot.
Chloé
Atelier Des Fleurs Vanilla Planifolia Eau de Parfum
A stunning evening scent with notes of orange blossom and patchouli.
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