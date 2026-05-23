Introducing Your Warm-Weather Fragrance Wardrobe, From Airy Spring Florals to Sparkling Summer Fruits

Prepare for compliments.

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A collage of people in spring and summer outfits and environments, with perfumes layered on top.
(Image credit: @fridacashflow, @rachelle.rowlings, @emnitta, @maggieklimuszko; DS & Durga, Bluemercury; Bulgari, Nordstrom; Orebella, Ulta)

There’s something about a seasonal fragrance wardrobe that just feels so right. Some may see it as a bit ostentatious to have designated perfumes for different clumps of months, but I strongly disagree. We have cutoff tees and breezy linen pants for the summer—which we surely wouldn’t wear in the winter!—and warm wool coats for the colder months. While I agree that a cozy pine scent isn’t as necessary to December as a parka is, I do believe that the finishing touch for every outfit is a signature, seasonal scent. And in this limbo period between spring and summer, you get the best of both warm-weather scent worlds.

Orange blossom perfumes and salty aquatic elixirs are undoubtedly summery, and ultra-green scents and fresh florals have cemented themselves as spring fragrances. But you don’t have to limit yourself to one season’s aromatic universe when picking a scent that feels right for May and June’s indecisive weather patterns. Who What Wear beauty editors have been editing down their fragrance wardrobes for quite some time and are taking these warm-weather-coded scents—spanning from citrusy to earthy and gourmand—into the sweltering summer ahead. Keep reading to discover which fragrances completed our S/S 26 wardrobes.

An image of content creator Gabrielle Richardson smelling florals.

(Image credit: @fridacashflow)

11 Spring-to-Summer Fragrances to Try Right Now

An image of content creator Emna Sellimi.

(Image credit: @emnitta)

An image of content creator Gabrielle Richardson wearing a denim jacket and holding a bouquet of tulips.

(Image credit: @fridacashflow)

Content creator Emna Sellimi posing in a window wearing a red dress and holding a rose stem.

(Image credit: @emnitta)
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.