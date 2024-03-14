I've Tested Over 100 Perfumes—Nothing Beats This Iconic Summer Fragrance

Let me set the scene for you: it's early in the evening on an island in Greece, you've just stepped out of the shower after a day at the beach and you've slathered yourself in your favourite body moisturiser which smells a little bit like sun cream. You're sat on your balcony in your towel, drinking an Aperol spritz and planning which restaurant to go to for dinner.

In reality, I'm sitting on my sofa at home wearing a four-day-old tracksuit watching the rain hammer against my window. Nope, I'm not in Greece, but I have just spritzed my favourite summer perfume that allows me to pretend for a little while. I'm talking about Estée Lauder's Bronze Goddess. This iconic perfume might have been created years ago, but it remains a firm favourite in my collection to this day. In fact, I don't remember a summer where I haven't reached for this scent. If you're yet to try it, don't fear, as I've taken it upon myself to do an in-depth review to explain exactly why I recommend this perfume to everyone I know.

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Review

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

The Scent

As I mentioned, this scent is perfect for summer. Notes of warming amber, creamy coconut milk, sandalwood and vanilla mingle with juicy mandarin and sparkling lemon, whilst hints of jasmine add a sensual touch. If you asked me to sum the fragrance up in a few words, I would say it smells like a really expensive, luxury holiday destination where you're never without a pina colada in hand. Think the Maldives, Mauritius or even Bora Bora.

To me, it has a slight hint of sun cream, which makes it such an escapist scent, but notes of amber and sandalwood give it that expensive edge that makes it feel like you're taking a dip in crystal-clear, sunkissed waters.

The Longevity

Usually, lighter, summery fragrances don't last as well on the skin compared to richer, deeper, more wintery scents. This is because the notes tend to be a lot more subtle. However, thanks to this perfume's creamy base, I actually find that it lasts surprisingly well. It settles beautifully on the skin so that you get fresh waves of the scent throughout the day. A little goes a long way, but I always make sure to top up my perfume before heading out in the evening.

If you want to take things up a notch though, Estée Lauder has just released a nighttime version of the popular Bronze Goddess fragrance. Called Bronze Goddess Nuit, it features bergamot, ylang ylang and pepper alongside classic notes of coconut and jasmine. It's a super-sexy version of the original, and one spritz will have you coming back for more.

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

The Bottle

Now, onto the packaging. As someone who tests perfumes for a living, I know how important a good bottle can be. You might remember that this fragrance used to be housed in a gold, square-shaped design, but the perfume now has an all-new look. The packaging is super chic, with a clear exterior and a gold top that features a stylish, tortoiseshell print. It's the type of bottle that you always want to have on display.

The Verdict

All in all, I couldn't recommend this perfume enough if you are looking for a summer fragrance to earn you endless compliments. I recommend it to everyone I know and I'm yet to find someone who doesn't love it.

Pros: Smells super expensive, looks chic and is more affordable than other luxury perfumes on the market.

Cons: If you don't like sweet perfumes then this might not be for you.

