I've Tested Over 100 Perfumes—Nothing Beats This Iconic Summer Fragrance
Let me set the scene for you: it's early in the evening on an island in Greece, you've just stepped out of the shower after a day at the beach and you've slathered yourself in your favourite body moisturiser which smells a little bit like sun cream. You're sat on your balcony in your towel, drinking an Aperol spritz and planning which restaurant to go to for dinner.
In reality, I'm sitting on my sofa at home wearing a four-day-old tracksuit watching the rain hammer against my window. Nope, I'm not in Greece, but I have just spritzed my favourite summer perfume that allows me to pretend for a little while. I'm talking about Estée Lauder's Bronze Goddess. This iconic perfume might have been created years ago, but it remains a firm favourite in my collection to this day. In fact, I don't remember a summer where I haven't reached for this scent. If you're yet to try it, don't fear, as I've taken it upon myself to do an in-depth review to explain exactly why I recommend this perfume to everyone I know.
Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Review
The Scent
As I mentioned, this scent is perfect for summer. Notes of warming amber, creamy coconut milk, sandalwood and vanilla mingle with juicy mandarin and sparkling lemon, whilst hints of jasmine add a sensual touch. If you asked me to sum the fragrance up in a few words, I would say it smells like a really expensive, luxury holiday destination where you're never without a pina colada in hand. Think the Maldives, Mauritius or even Bora Bora.
To me, it has a slight hint of sun cream, which makes it such an escapist scent, but notes of amber and sandalwood give it that expensive edge that makes it feel like you're taking a dip in crystal-clear, sunkissed waters.
The Longevity
Usually, lighter, summery fragrances don't last as well on the skin compared to richer, deeper, more wintery scents. This is because the notes tend to be a lot more subtle. However, thanks to this perfume's creamy base, I actually find that it lasts surprisingly well. It settles beautifully on the skin so that you get fresh waves of the scent throughout the day. A little goes a long way, but I always make sure to top up my perfume before heading out in the evening.
If you want to take things up a notch though, Estée Lauder has just released a nighttime version of the popular Bronze Goddess fragrance. Called Bronze Goddess Nuit, it features bergamot, ylang ylang and pepper alongside classic notes of coconut and jasmine. It's a super-sexy version of the original, and one spritz will have you coming back for more.
The Bottle
Now, onto the packaging. As someone who tests perfumes for a living, I know how important a good bottle can be. You might remember that this fragrance used to be housed in a gold, square-shaped design, but the perfume now has an all-new look. The packaging is super chic, with a clear exterior and a gold top that features a stylish, tortoiseshell print. It's the type of bottle that you always want to have on display.
The Verdict
All in all, I couldn't recommend this perfume enough if you are looking for a summer fragrance to earn you endless compliments. I recommend it to everyone I know and I'm yet to find someone who doesn't love it.
Pros: Smells super expensive, looks chic and is more affordable than other luxury perfumes on the market.
Cons: If you don't like sweet perfumes then this might not be for you.
Shop Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess:
If you're looking for an evening fragrance, I highly recommend giving this one a go.
Shop More Summer Perfumes:
This is one of my favourite affordable perfumes for the spring and summer months.
Byredo's Sundazed perfume is so uplifting thanks to notes of lemon and mandarin.
Prefer a body mist? You can't go wrong with Sol de Janeiro. Trust me when I say that this smells like summer in a bottle.
I love this fragrance so much that I also have the candle and the diffuser.
Diptyque has released a limited edition version of the bestselling Do Son perfume, and it smells even more beautiful than it looks.
Victoria Beckham's Portofino '97 is one of the most expensive-smelling summer perfumes I have come across.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
