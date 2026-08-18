Juicy Lychee, Romantic Rose, and Sultry Vetiver: Chanel Just Debuted a Love Spell in a Bottle

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Chanel
(Image credit: Chanel)

We've all had a crush (I've had more than I can count), and everyone knows that magical rush of butterflies when your crush texts you or pulls you in for a kiss. Chanel has bottled this magnetic, euphoric energy in its latest fragrance, Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu ($195), which launches today.

Formulated by Chanel's in-house perfumer Olivier Polge, Crush Absolu is the bold, charismatic sister of the beloved Coco Mademoiselle ($154). The enchanting blend opens with a juicy lychee-grapefruit accord and, like any elegant classic, has a floral heart of romantic rose and soft jasmine. The patchouli base is elevated by rich amber, warm vanilla, and sultry vetiver, making it an irresistible and unforgettable scent. TLDR: It's a love spell in a bottle. It doesn't matter if you're a hopeless romantic, deeply in love, or playing the field—spritz on this fragrance before your next date, and it'll do all the talking.

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Emma Walsh
Emma Walsh
Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns the digital brand PureWow. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, where you can find her running to Pilates classes, sipping on matcha, or sunbathing on the beach.