Juicy Lychee, Romantic Rose, and Sultry Vetiver: Chanel Just Debuted a Love Spell in a Bottle

We've all had a crush (I've had more than I can count), and everyone knows that magical rush of butterflies when your crush texts you or pulls you in for a kiss. Chanel has bottled this magnetic, euphoric energy in its latest fragrance, Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu ($195), which launches today.
Chanel
Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu Eau de Parfum Spray
Formulated by Chanel's in-house perfumer Olivier Polge, Crush Absolu is the bold, charismatic sister of the beloved Coco Mademoiselle ($154). The enchanting blend opens with a juicy lychee-grapefruit accord and, like any elegant classic, has a floral heart of romantic rose and soft jasmine. The patchouli base is elevated by rich amber, warm vanilla, and sultry vetiver, making it an irresistible and unforgettable scent. TLDR: It's a love spell in a bottle. It doesn't matter if you're a hopeless romantic, deeply in love, or playing the field—spritz on this fragrance before your next date, and it'll do all the talking.
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