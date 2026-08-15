Can Fragrance Actually Improve Sleep? I Tracked Mine for 40 Days to Find Out

While I have a seemingly endless number of products that can place a Band-Aid over a bigger issue, I know enough about the human body to recognize that I'll never achieve the complexion, energy, or metabolism I desire until my sleep quality improves. But as someone who—thanks to anxiety, stress, and the inability to unplug—has struggled with sleep for the past 10 years, achieving a solid eight hours of sleep has been my white whale. That was until I recently decided to beautify my wind-down routine with a small fragrance experiment that made a sizeable impact.
Aromatherapy is nothing new to the world of wellness. Its roots date back to the aromatic herbal practices of ancient Egypt, late Neolithic China, and 4th-century BCE India, but as the category continues to expand with modern-day technology, products like supercharged body oils and electric diffusers are being implemented everywhere from spas to homes to calm stress, boost serotonin, and, in some cases, improve sleep quality. In the desperate search for something to inspire better rest that wasn't another nightmare-causing melatonin pill, I came across Drift's Rest & Relax Home Scent Diffuser—a neuroscience-backed fragrance designed to calm the body and mind before bed for deeper, calmer sleep. Forget the night creams; this sounded like exactly the beauty step my nighttime routine was missing.
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About Drift's Home Scent Diffuser in Rest & Relax
Drift
Home Scent Diffuser Starter Kit in Rest & Relax
Key notes: Lavender, chamomile, vanilla, woods
If you're anything like me, the skeptical voice in the back of your head might be saying, "Of course a refreshing fragrance can make me feel happy or put-together, but how can a scent make me feel sleepy?" I had the same reservations. Trust me—I've tried the linen sprays and topical oils. But what separates this functional fragrance from the rest is its consistency (it won't fade like a spray or oil), its science-backed notes, and its real results.
Infused with a drowsiness-inducing cocktail of lavender, chamomile, vanilla, and a proprietary blend of warm woods dubbed Dreamwood, the fragrance wafts from a ventilation hole in the diffuser. Simply insert the pod full of Rest & Relax fragrance into the reusable shaft, et voilà. You can adjust the intensity of the diffuser depending on your scent sensitivity, granting you 30 days of noticeable, soothing fragrance at the highest setting.
If you're worried about emitting toxins into the air, fear not—Drift's fragrances are made without phthalates, parabens, or harsh chemicals, and the brand makes a point to call them out as pet- and child-safe.
I tracked my sleep with an Oura Ring for 40 days while filling my bedroom with this functional fragrance, and the results don't lie.
OURA
Oura Ring 4
How It Works
"From a neurological standpoint, smell is unique among the senses because of how directly it connects to the brain,” triple-board-certified neurologist Leah Croll, MD, previously told Who What Wear. Croll describes the short distance between the brain and nose as an expressway that no other sense has access to, directly linking smell neurons to the brain's emotional and memory centers. This explains why buried memories are suddenly resurrected with a whiff of a nostalgic scent and how fragrance can truly change your emotional and physical state.
"Yes, calming scents can help sleep, and lavender has the best evidence," double-board-certified psychologist and clinical sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, PhD, tells WWW. "It seems to work through the olfactory system and brain pathways involved in relaxation, helping some people fall asleep faster, sleep more deeply, and feel that their sleep quality improves." Randomized trials recorded by the National Library of Medicine have, too, found that overnight inhalation of lavender essential oils can shorten latency, quell anxiety, and promote deeper sleep.
While I've relied on lavender-infused pillow sprays to lull me to sleep in the past, the scent fades within a few hours and requires reapplication when I, like clockwork, awake periodically throughout the night. This diffuser, on the other hand, plugs into the wall and emits the soft, lavender-sweet aroma into the room—gentle enough not to irritate sensitive noses but consistent enough to wrap yourself up in it from wind-down to wake-up.
"The scent itself appears to influence brain systems involved in calming and sleep regulation," says Breus. "More specifically, lavender improves sleep through olfactory perception and GABAergic neurons of the central amygdala." In layman's terms, it triggers the wind-down sensors in your brain once you enter your room after a long day of work, Pavlov conditioning your body to go into relaxation mode when Rest & Relax's vanilla, chamomile, and lavender scent reaches your nose.
The Results
After 24 hours of wearing my Oura Ring and plugging the diffuser into my bedroom wall, I was greeted with my first Sleep Score, which clocked in at nearly six hours of sleep (yes, the one with the pale-red warning font) and a 65/100 rating. The app showed that I achieved a meager 37 minutes of deep sleep—which is, unfortunately, just another Tuesday in my household—and that my latency was four minutes, indicating overtiredness. In short, my wind-down routine needed some TLC.
With consistent use, my Sleep Score skyrocketed to 87 in just two weeks. All categories, from hours of sleep (over eight!) to REM and deep sleep, improved dramatically—with deep sleep advancing by almost an hour. Could it be that I was suddenly hypervigilant of my sleep habits, given my every move was being recorded by a chunky silver ring? Maybe. But does it change the fact that I was now inhaling a relaxing lavender-and-chamomile concoction as I settled into bed with a good book and silk sheets? Not a bit.
It's worth noting that the few nights I was away from my diffuser in a hotel room, my restlessness came back with a vengeance, and my Sleep Score wasn't shy about showing it. But after five weeks of testing the diffuser, my sleep quality has continued to stay in the good graces of my Oura app, with my deep sleep (the stuff that matters) showing the most improvement.
Is it worth it?
I won't lie—the sleep results from my Oura Ring were shocking. Despite a handful of stressful days at work, early-morning workouts, and late-night beauty events, my sleep quality and deep sleep improved significantly while using this diffuser. While I still believe that a consistent bedtime and healthy wind-down routine (e.g., no doomscrolling or late-night glasses of wine) make a significant difference, vaporizing lavender in your sacred space is a science-backed benefit.
The Drift Home Scent Diffuser Starter Kit comes in at $36, including a reusable plug-in diffuser and a single scent pod. Each pod lasts for 30 days, and each refill order ($35) comes with two refills, giving you two more months of use. One year of use will set you back $246, but really, can you put a price on better sleep?
Drift
Home Scent Diffuser Refills in Rest & Relax
The Wind-Down Routine
I'm a strong believer that half the battle is your wind-down habits, and Breus would have to agree. "A good wind-down routine is really about giving your brain and body consistent signals that the day is over and sleep is coming," he states. The sleep doctor recommends you follow these five simple steps:
Start an hour early: "Sixty minutes before bed, stop work, problem-solving, and anything emotionally activating. You want to reduce cognitive arousal before your head hits the pillow."
Set the mood: "Lower light exposure, especially bright overhead light, to allow your natural melatonin production to rise."
Run the fan: "Keep the bedroom cool, and consider a warm shower or bath. Warming the skin can actually help the body release heat afterward, supporting the natural drop in core body temperature that accompanies sleep."
Practice a routine: "Do something relaxing and predictable. Reading, stretching, breathing exercises, meditation, calming music, or even lavender aromatherapy can become a conditioned cue for sleep."
Empty your head: "Write down your to-do list, worries, or anything you're trying to remember. The goal is to get it out of your head before you get into bed."
More Products That Improve Sleep Quality
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Home Scent Diffuser Starter Kit in Rest & Relax
The diffuser that helped change my sleeping patterns.
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A better night's sleep is easier in a cute pajama set, IMO.
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Palo Santo Sage Hair, Body & Linen Mist
Like any good fragrance lover, I mist my body with this allover essential oil mist before climbing into bed.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.