When I Want to Smell Like a "Fancy Hotel Lobby," I Turn to This Unexpected Source

As a beauty editor, my vanity is constantly overflowing with glass bottles of carefully crafted fragrances as launch after launch ends up on my doorstep. At this point, it’s hard for me to detect what I love and what I’m just keeping around just for the pretty packaging.

But upon a recent listen to one of my favorite podcasts, The Broski Report , where comedian-slash-celebrity interviewer Brittany Tomlinson (ahem, Broski) dove into a nearly 20-minute schpeal about the perfumes that make her smell like a rich woman in a “fancy hotel lobby,” I knew I had to reset my palate with the help of this self-described fragrance-head. The most impressive part of this scent-inspired rant? She’s not just rattling off names because they smell good—from the understanding of accords to the art of layering, Tomlinson really knows what she’s talking about.

You may have once known her as “Kombucha Girl,” the expressive Southerner who amassed over 4.3 million likes on one singular TikTok circa 2019—but in the passing years, this social media starlet has blossomed into a media multi-hyphenate, most recently adding fragrance connoisseur to her stacked resume. Though I sample hordes of new perfumes every week for a living, I found my preferences aligning with Tomlinson’s taste so seamlessly that I needed to pick her brain myself—and little did I know how much my credit card would suffer following her first-class recommendations.

“I think there's something very luxurious about always smelling good,” Tomlinson tells Who What Wear. “When I was working my horrible desk job making $39,000 a year, the one small item I'd gift myself was a new fragrance on my birthday every year. I used to save up for that Sephora trip.”

Though she grew up around women with good noses (family friends who gifted her old, unused bottles of Chanel Coco Mademoiselle and Burberry Brit , a mom devoted to Mugler’s Angel ), Tomlinson has learned that her journey towards a signature scent is a work in progress. “I'm always changing, and so are my preferences. Fragrance is a great physical embodiment of that,” she muses.

Her findings thus far? “I want to smell like a hotel lobby—androgynous, clean, warm, rich.” From woody bases to citrusy-clean top notes, Tomlinson’s favorite scents are ones that sensorially transport you to a ritzy, well-decorated, Chateau Marmont-level establishment. Below, the perfume lover's recommendations for the aspiring upper echelon.

Maison Louis Marie No.02 Le Long Fond Eau de Parfum $98 SHOP NOW “Le Long Fond No. 2 from Maison Louis Marie is my favorite fragrance of all time,” Tomlinson gushes. “It captures the vibe of a fancy hotel lobby perfectly.” A deep entanglement of Hinoki wood (one of the her favorite notes), cedarwood, patchouli, and amber, this lush fragrance evokes the scent of a remote, luxury hotel among the woods.

Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau de Parfum $300 SHOP NOW Ranked one of the best oud scents on the market by Tomlinson and our beauty editors , this fragrance is a staple for any perfume lover. Its unisex, wood and amber profile makes it easy to wear alone or layer as a warm and spicy base. Imagine a low-lit cafe by day, wine bar by night—this scent is her.

Penhaligon's The Blazing Mr. Sam Eau de Parfum $335 SHOP NOW A distinctively British brand, Penhaligon’s captures the star’s attention for its exclusivity and fragrant storytelling. “This fragrance is everything I want in a perfume, " Tomlinson tells the camera in another episode . Its charming scent profile combines cedar, warm spices, and patchouli into a memorable, lasting fragrance.

Diptyque Paris Do Son Eau de Parfum $240 SHOP NOW Also our beauty director’s favorite Diptyque scent , Tomlinson’s breezy, flowery pick is in good company. “I'm not a floral girl, but this one is just unreal,” says Tomlinson. “Great for spring or summer. Layer it with a vanilla lotion underneath and Vetyverio by Diptyque, too!”

Byredo Vanille Antique Parfum Extract $400 SHOP NOW Tomlinson sums up this scent in three words: Rich, sex, luxury. “The perfect vanilla—no notes,” she adds. We once declared this fragrance as part of the New York City uniform due to its romantic, smoky take on vanilla that inspired a cult following, and the multi-hyphenate would have to agree.

Kilian Paris Angels Share Eau de Parfum $275 SHOP NOW “F-ing killer,” Tomlinson captions this fragrance. She praises this “warm, bourbon-y vanilla” as the ideal nightlife scent and appreciates its long-wearing formula, detectable on her clothes for up to two weeks. “Any Kilian is to die for,” she adds.

Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous Eau de Parfum Fragrance $255 SHOP NOW As the name suggests, we as editors and the perfume-obsessed alike denote this Tom Ford fragrance as one of the best. The woody base is elevated by bitter almond and laced with floral orris, making it a uniquely individual pick—but a good one, at that. “It's strong and super intense, but this is one that you get stopped in the street for,” she says.

Brittany Broski’s parting words to you and I, the signature scent-aspiring? Stop trying so hard to be “different” than everyone else (oftentimes things are popular because they’re actually good) and push your own ideas of what you think you like. “Sometimes you have the perfect idea of your favorite notes and then can be completely blown away by a fragrance you'd never thought you'd like,” she concludes. “Be adventurous! Smell everything!”

