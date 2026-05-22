Phlur Just Launched Two New Tropical Scents For Summer—I'm Ready for Sun, Sand, and Compliments

Meet Island Swim and Paradise Nectar.

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News
Phlur summer hair and body mist collage
(Image credit: @meganadelaide; @jordanrisa)

If you know me, you know I love Phlur. Actually, that's an understatement. I swear by the brand's iconic scents, including Tangerine Boy (the juiciest citrus perfume I've ever smelled), Father Figure (a lush, dew-soaked fig fragrance), and Missing Person (a sheer, warm musk that's achieved "signature scent" status). Don't even get me started on the brand's body mists. I'm certain I own almost every single one, but lately, I've been spritzing Beach Skin the most. It's a dreamy, sun-soaked scent with notes of bergamot, salted tiare flower, and sandalwood.

You can imagine my excitement when I learned Phlur released two new summer scents. I had high expectations, which is why I refrained from sharing the news until I could test them out for myself. Now that I have, I can say they smell like summer, bottled. They're bright, fresh, and tropical, and I'm officially obsessed. So without further ado, let me introduce you to Island Swim and Paradise Nectar.

Island Swim

Paradise Nectar

Island Escape Body Mist Trio Set

Shop 5 More Summertime Scents

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.