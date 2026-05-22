If you know me, you know I love Phlur. Actually, that's an understatement. I swear by the brand's iconic scents, including Tangerine Boy (the juiciest citrus perfume I've ever smelled), Father Figure (a lush, dew-soaked fig fragrance), and Missing Person (a sheer, warm musk that's achieved "signature scent" status). Don't even get me started on the brand's body mists. I'm certain I own almost every single one, but lately, I've been spritzing Beach Skin the most. It's a dreamy, sun-soaked scent with notes of bergamot, salted tiare flower, and sandalwood.
You can imagine my excitement when I learned Phlur released two new summer scents. I had high expectations, which is why I refrained from sharing the news until I could test them out for myself. Now that I have, I can say they smell like summer, bottled. They're bright, fresh, and tropical, and I'm officially obsessed. So without further ado, let me introduce you to Island Swim and Paradise Nectar.
Island Swim
Phlur
Island Swim Hair & Body Mist
Key notes: Calamansi, plumeria, coconut, sandalwood, amber
Island Swim is a fresh, solar scent that evokes "salty skin and sunlit waves." Bright citrus notes lead with bergamot and calamansi (a cross between a mandarin orange and kumquat). Soft coconut and seaside florals drift in next before settling into warm sandalwood and amber.
"Island Swim is my ode to your first plunge into the warm sea," perfumer Clement Gavarry says. "It’s the moment salt clings to your skin and everything feels fresh, bright, and effortless. I blended zesty citrus, soft coconut, and ocean-washed florals to capture the freedom of a perfect tropical swim."
Paradise Nectar
Phlur
Paradise Nectar Hair & Body Mist
Key notes: Black currant, mandarin, lotus flower, patchouli
If Island Swim is a refreshing dip in the sea, then Paradise Nectar is a walk through a sun-warmed tropical garden. The fruity-floral fragrance is bursting with juicy black currant and bright mandarin. Tuberose, one of my favorite fragrance notes ever, provides warmth and sweetness, while lotus flower adds an ethereal, aquatic quality. Lastly, earthy patchouli comes in, evoking the plant's stems and leaves that reach toward the sun.
"Paradise Nectar was inspired by the feeling of walking through a sunlit seaside garden, where ripe fruits and wild florals mingle on a warm breeze," writes perfumer Elena Valdivieso-Ruiz. "I blended bright citrus, soft blooms, and warm woods to capture that living, vibrant escape.”
Island Escape Body Mist Trio Set
Phlur
Island Escape Body Mist Trio Set
You can get all three of Phlur's sun-drenched body mists in this limited-edition set. Wear them alone or layer them together to create a bespoke summer scent.
Shop 5 More Summertime Scents
Phlur
Beach Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist
The summer scent I can't stop spritzing.
Phlur
Beach Skin Shimmering Body Oil
This scented, shimmering body oil gives the skin the prettiest sunlit finish.
Phlur
Mango Mood Body & Hair Fragrance Mist
Here's another fruity-floral scent I love wearing in the warmer months. Ripe mango is balanced with sophisticated jasmine and warm brown sugar.
Phlur
Honey Moon Eau De Parfum
Phlur
Mood Ring Eau De Parfum
Phlur's Mood Ring reminds me of carefree, Y2K summers in the best way. It combines mood-enhancing notes of fruit gummies, orange flower, and musk.