I've Been Applying Red Lipstick Wrong for 15 Years—a Model and Actress Just Overhauled My Entire Routine

"A red lip has been my thing for too long to count."

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

A red lip was made for Denise Vasi. Take a scroll through her Instagram or a peek at Maed's homepage, and you'll agree: No one rocks a shade of crimson quite like the model, actress, and beauty brand founder. I'd wager Vasi herself would concur, as she declares no look is complete without a swipe of lip color. "[Lips] are such an expressive part of who we are, and enhancing them instantly changes my whole vibe," she tells Who What Wear.

Enhancing them, however, requires much more than a precise application. Proper skin prep is the foundation of a great, bold red—a lesson Vasi quickly learned throughout her modeling and acting career. "If you apply lipstick on dry, flaky lips, even the best formula will not sit evenly or last the way it should," she shares. (And Vasi sure knows what it takes to secure no-budge lip color, having her fair share of long set days since she was signed to Ford Models at 12 years old.) Your lip skin is, well, skin (and delicate skin at that!), so it's important to treat it like you would your whole face; you wouldn't apply a stitch of makeup without ensuring a clean, hydrated canvas, would you? Similarly, an exfoliate-treat-moisturize regimen is paramount before even thinking about picking up the lipstick.

"Lips felt like an afterthought in beauty," Vasi continues. "The focus was on appearance, not care. While the category has since grown, my vision has always been to create something more comprehensive—a complete system that treats lips with the same intention as skincare." And thus Maed—her elevated lip care and color collection—was born. Ritual is at the heart of the brand with an exfoliating lip scrub, silky lip serum, and, of course, richly pigmented lip colors: a trio of tinted balms and a universally-flattering matte liquid lipstick. The formulas are equally nourishing as they are luxurious, which is likely why the collection has already reached best-seller status at Sephora since launching on the retailer in August.

Vasi's coveted liquid lipstick was specifically formulated to fit every skin tone, but in terms of discovering your own signature shade, the red lip enthusiast does have a few tips to keep in mind. "Always test in natural light so you can see how the shade really works with your skin. Pay attention to the applicator because precision is key with red lipstick," she advises. "Formula also matters. Look for one that is comfortable and will not dehydrate or chap your lips." As discussed, exfoliating your lips beforehand ensures a smooth, even application—but beware of trendy, time-saving hacks.

"The mistake I see most often, and the one that makes me cringe, is people brushing their lips with a toothbrush," Vasi states. "Everyone needs to stop sharing this ‘tip’ immediately. It’s not good for your lips at all. A toothbrush can cause tiny micro-tears that compromise the lip barrier. Even if you don’t see or feel the damage, it leads to increased dryness, irritation, and eventually chapped lips." (As someone who frequently relies on the pervasive toothbrush tip, consider my mind officially boggled.)

A gentle scrub will be your best bet, and you can find Vasi's personal recommendation below—along with 19 of her other beauty must-haves.

