I've Been Applying Red Lipstick Wrong for 15 Years—a Model and Actress Just Overhauled My Entire Routine

A red lip was made for Denise Vasi. Take a scroll through her Instagram or a peek at Maed's homepage, and you'll agree: No one rocks a shade of crimson quite like the model, actress, and beauty brand founder. I'd wager Vasi herself would concur, as she declares no look is complete without a swipe of lip color. "[Lips] are such an expressive part of who we are, and enhancing them instantly changes my whole vibe," she tells Who What Wear.
Enhancing them, however, requires much more than a precise application. Proper skin prep is the foundation of a great, bold red—a lesson Vasi quickly learned throughout her modeling and acting career. "If you apply lipstick on dry, flaky lips, even the best formula will not sit evenly or last the way it should," she shares. (And Vasi sure knows what it takes to secure no-budge lip color, having her fair share of long set days since she was signed to Ford Models at 12 years old.) Your lip skin is, well, skin (and delicate skin at that!), so it's important to treat it like you would your whole face; you wouldn't apply a stitch of makeup without ensuring a clean, hydrated canvas, would you? Similarly, an exfoliate-treat-moisturize regimen is paramount before even thinking about picking up the lipstick.
"Lips felt like an afterthought in beauty," Vasi continues. "The focus was on appearance, not care. While the category has since grown, my vision has always been to create something more comprehensive—a complete system that treats lips with the same intention as skincare." And thus Maed—her elevated lip care and color collection—was born. Ritual is at the heart of the brand with an exfoliating lip scrub, silky lip serum, and, of course, richly pigmented lip colors: a trio of tinted balms and a universally-flattering matte liquid lipstick. The formulas are equally nourishing as they are luxurious, which is likely why the collection has already reached best-seller status at Sephora since launching on the retailer in August.
Vasi's coveted liquid lipstick was specifically formulated to fit every skin tone, but in terms of discovering your own signature shade, the red lip enthusiast does have a few tips to keep in mind. "Always test in natural light so you can see how the shade really works with your skin. Pay attention to the applicator because precision is key with red lipstick," she advises. "Formula also matters. Look for one that is comfortable and will not dehydrate or chap your lips." As discussed, exfoliating your lips beforehand ensures a smooth, even application—but beware of trendy, time-saving hacks.
"The mistake I see most often, and the one that makes me cringe, is people brushing their lips with a toothbrush," Vasi states. "Everyone needs to stop sharing this ‘tip’ immediately. It’s not good for your lips at all. A toothbrush can cause tiny micro-tears that compromise the lip barrier. Even if you don’t see or feel the damage, it leads to increased dryness, irritation, and eventually chapped lips." (As someone who frequently relies on the pervasive toothbrush tip, consider my mind officially boggled.)
A gentle scrub will be your best bet, and you can find Vasi's personal recommendation below—along with 19 of her other beauty must-haves.
banu
Sulfur Spot Treatment
"Apply a thick layer and let it work its magic overnight. I love that it visibly shrinks pimples, calms redness, and eases discomfort without over-drying or irritating the skin like most spot treatments do."
Highbrow Hippie
Root Replenish Active Growth Serum
"Worth every penny, this serum was created by celebrity colorist Kadi Lee, who works with some of the most iconic women in Hollywood (so you know it’s good!). I love massaging it into my scalp and on my edges a few times a week. If you’re in need of extra hydration and support for growth, this is the one to invest in."
MAED
Revive Lip Balm
"This is the one product I keep everywhere—in my car, purse, makeup bag, bathroom vanity, and nightstand. I use it in the morning, under lipstick during the day, and as an overnight mask. Powered by our Maed BioActive Complex, it doesn’t just sit on the surface; it actively restores and supports the lip barrier. The cooling gold metal applicator feels decadent."
OUI the People
Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss Oil
"My post-shower ritual always includes this lightweight body gloss. I apply it while my skin is still damp, and it melts right in without ever feeling greasy."
MAED
Reset Hydrating Line-Filling Lip Serum Treatment
"This is the product beauty insiders obsess over. I use it before balm or color, and it acts like a face serum, but for your lips. Reset gives you an instant boost of hydration, quenching dry, dehydrated lips and it smooths and softens those little fine lip lines. I love the subtle tingle that tells me it’s working, and that it’s clinically proven to improve both moisture and texture."
MAED
Signature Lip Pigment Matte Liquid Lipstick
"Ritual Red is my go-to signature lip. A red lip has been my thing for too long to count, and I wholeheartedly believe everyone should have one in their bag because it instantly pulls everything together."
Dieux
Instant Angel Lipid & Peptide-Rich Moisturizer
"A simple, solid cream! The cushiony rich texture feels instantly soothing, while the lipid and peptide blend strengthens my barrier and locks in hydration. On nights when I don’t have the energy for a full routine, this one product gives my skin everything it needs to wake up looking nourished and restored."
Goldfaden MD
Detox Clarifying Facial Wash
"This is my go-to cleanser to cut through buildup without stripping the skin, perfect for after shoot days when I’m wearing more makeup than usual. Anyone who struggles with congested skin will find this cleanser both clarifying but gentle."
SIDIA
The Body Serum
"This is the lazy girl’s answer to staying moisturized. On mornings when you’re running late and might skip body lotion, now you don’t have to. The spray-bottle packaging is genius — it makes application effortless. The formula is lightweight but hydrating, leaves skin soft without any heaviness, and I’m obsessed with the scent, Wired. Guys love it too, which makes it a great gift and makes partner massages seamless."
Crown Affair
The Texturizing Air Dry Mousse
"Perfect for when I want soft, loose curls. I just scrunch this into damp hair and let it air dry. It gives the perfect amount of body and definition without ever leaving that crunchy, stiff feeling."
Kosas
Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer
"I use this under my eyes and dab a bit everywhere for a flawless no-makeup look. It gives light coverage, evens out my skin, and leaves me looking bright and rested."
SOFIE PAVITT FACE
Nice Ice Frozen Cryo Rescue Treatment
"I keep these in my freezer and reach for them on mornings when my face feels puffy. Cooling and refreshing, they’re the quickest way to revive tired skin."
CAUDALÍE
Instant Detox Mask
"I love how this works as an instant 10-minute fix when my skin looks dull. It tightens and smooths without ever leaving my skin feeling stripped or compromised."
C & The Moon
Malibu Made Body Scrub
"If you’re looking for the perfect body scrub, this is the one I recommend every time. The texture is rich without being harsh or drying. It removes dead skin and leaves your skin smooth, polished, and nourished without that greasy, messy feeling."
Vintner's Daughter
Active Botanical Serum
"This is an OG, but it’s forever a staple in my beauty arsenal. I press it in at night when I want to improve tone and texture. The botanical blend also helps calm redness, boost radiance, and support the overall appearance of my skin."
Live Tinted
Huestick Complexion Stick
"These just came out, and they’re perfect for when I want more coverage. The formula is so yummy and creamy. If you’re looking for medium-to-full coverage, this is perfect. It also leaves a beautiful soft finish with a beautiful blurring effect."
Tower 28 Beauty
SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
"I especially love SOS after a derma roller session because the hypochlorous acid helps heal and calm the skin while it’s repairing. It’s also safe for sensitive skin and those with eczema."
Shani Darden Skin Care
Facial Sculpting Wand
"I’m a big tool girl! This wand is so easy to use any time around the house. It stimulates circulation while sculpting the face, giving you that lifted, snatched look."
Ceremonia
Pequi Medium-Hold Styling Gel
"I can’t stand hair in my face, so I wear a ponytail almost every single day, and this keeps everything sleek and in place. The hold is strong enough to last all day without flaking."
ciele
Flush & Protect SPF 45+ Powder Blush
"I love double-duty products! The shade Dusty Rose gives the prettiest flush of color, and the built-in SPF 45 makes it a win-win."
