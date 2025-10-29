I'm Treating Amazon's Sneaky Beauty Sale Like My Own Personal Black Friday—14 Random Items I'm Buying RN

Know what I love more than a good sale? A sneaky sale. Why? It's simple. I love A) surprises and B) feeling like I can shop leisurely and spontaneously without the guilt of veering off a pre-set shopping plan. That's the case with Amazon's Holiday Beauty Event, which is happening now through November 2. During it, a selection of popular beauty, wellness, and personal care brands is up to 40% off.
Personally, I'm going to treat this like my very own Black Friday and stock up on all the sale items my heart desires. Below, see every random product I've added to my cart based on good vibes and money-saving discounts alone. There's an old-school headband set. There's a drugstore hand and foot mask. There's a Ralph Lauren perfume (see what I mean?). What my Amazon cart might lack in theme, it makes up for in practicality and great product recommendations.
REVLON
One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler
Fall and winter are the seasons of big, bouncy blow-outs, and while I love the Dyson Airwrap and Shark Flexstyle, I'm always looking for more budget-friendly ways to get a similar '90s supermodel look. I have high hopes for this styling tool since it went viral on Instagram and TikTok for just that.
RALPH LAUREN FRAGRANCES
Romance Eau De Parfum
This is such an underrated perfume. It's fresh, floral, and sparkling with notes of Rose Damascena, jasmine absolute, and pink peppercorn. Created to evoke the "essence of love," it's a timeless floral fragrance that gets me so many compliments.
Kiehl's
Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
This is one of my all-time favorite eye creams for fall and winter, so I obviously had to add it to my cart as soon as I saw it was on sale. It has a creamy, moisturizing formula that makes my eye area look smooth and plump (and it plays well with concealer and other makeup products). This gets a big yes from me.
The '90s/early 2000s vibes are strong. I'll be wearing these all fall and winter.
I swear by dermaplaning for soft, smooth, and makeup-ready skin. Not only does it remove peach fuzz, but it also physically exfoliates the surface of the skin. These razors are my go-to. They're convenient and budget-friendly, and one pack lasts me months.
Lancôme
Blush Subtil Powder Blush in Aplum
This smart-looking blush compact is the epitome of quiet luxury. Lancôme's Blush Subtil is a soft, silky powder formula that you can apply for a sheer look or build up for more color payoff. There are so many shades to choose from, but one of my favorites is called Aplum, and it's a true, neutral rose.
RevitaLash
Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
Long, full, fluttery lashes are my biggest goal in life (not really, but you know what I mean). I've committed myself to being consistent with an eyelash serum, starting, well, whenever this arrives as part of my Amazon Prime delivery. And not just any eyelash serum. I've seen countless people (friends, fellow beauty editors, and people I follow on social media) get stunning results with this one.
Aquaphor
Aquaphor Repairing Hand Masks
These hand masks are a must for dry, cold weather. Slip them on, leave them be for 10 minutes, and remove. You'll have soft, smooth, and moisturized digits. It's all thanks to ingredients like avocado oil, shea butter, provitamin B5, glycerin, and bisabolol. They're so effective, and they're the perfect self-care stocking stuffer.
Aquaphor
Repairing Foot Masks Pack of 6
Don't forget the matching foot masks to prevent those cracked heels!
Crest
3D Whitestrips Professional Effects
As someone who drinks an undisclosed amount of coffee every day, I have a standing appointment with whitening strips every six months or so. These are my favorites. I can see a noticeable difference in the brightness of my smile after just a couple of days. Trust me—they work.
innisfree
Green Tea Caffeine Depuffing Eye Serum
Daylight saving time is (unfortunately) coming up, and to survive my 7 a.m. alarm and still look presentable on early morning meetings, I need a good eye cream. This Korean formula contains green tea, hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and niacinamide. Together, these ingredients depuff, brighten dark circles, and smooth fine lines. My favorite part, though, has to be the cooling rollerball applicator. It's so refreshing on tired eyes and even helps boost absorption.
Bioderma
Atoderm Shower Oil
I think this is one of the most underrated bodycare products on Amazon, especially for fall and winter. The iconic French pharmacy product starts off as a silky oil and transforms into a fluffy lather on contact with water. It effectively removes dirt, sweat, and grime without stripping any moisture from the skin. It's a staple in my cold-weather routine.
Mighty Patch
Mighty Patch Invisible+ Patch
I swear, the only time I ever need a pimple patch is when I'm out of pimple patches. That's why I'm stocking up on these while they're on sale. They fit seamlessly against my skin, look nearly invisible, and can even be worn under makeup. Whether you wear them alone or under makeup, they'll absorb gunk from pores and minimize breakouts after only a couple of hours.
Sol de Janeiro
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil
My hair gets so dry and staticky in the fall and winter. To combat it, I'm investing in this Sol De Janeiro Hair Oil. It smells incredible and has the same pistachio, caramel, and vanilla scent as the brand's iconic Bum Bum Cream. It also moisturizes, smooths, and boosts shine thanks to pataua and pequi oils.