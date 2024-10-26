Everyone on TikTok Wants to Know About Sofia Richie's Jeans, So I Found Them

If you're one of Sofia Richie Grainge's 3.6 million TikTok followers, you might have had one question this week: What jeans was she wearing in her latest video? It was a recurring query in the comments section, with tons of TikTokers desperate to know where they're from. Ask and you shall receive.

In her TikTok, Sofia is wearing Joe's Jeans Margot High-Rise Straight Jeans ($218). She styled them with a plain white tee by The Row, a Saint Laurent Jamie 4.3 Shopping Bag ($3900), and Bonnie and Clyde sunglasses. She completed the look with Saint Laurent loafers in the trendiest color of the moment: burgundy. I have a feeling her jeans will sell like lightning now that they've earned Sofia Richie Grainge's stamp of approval. Scroll down to see her TikTok and shop her jeans before they inevitably sell out.

Shop Sofia's Exact Jeans and Bag

Joe's Jeans The Margot High Rise Straight Jeans in Good Eye $218 SHOP NOW Sofie Richie Grainge is about to make these jeans sell out.

Saint Laurent Jamie 4.3 Shopping Bag $3900 SHOP NOW My dream bag.

Shop Similar Jeans

Good American Good Icon Straight Jeans $165 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Good American's excellent denim selection.

H&M Straight Regular Jeans $40 SHOP NOW This $40 price tag hits the spot.

Agolde Harper Jeans $218 SHOP NOW You can truly wear these jeans every single day.

Frame Le Slim Palazzo Jeans $268 SHOP NOW I've always loved how Frame's jeans fit me.