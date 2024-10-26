Everyone on TikTok Wants to Know About Sofia Richie's Jeans, So I Found Them
If you're one of Sofia Richie Grainge's 3.6 million TikTok followers, you might have had one question this week: What jeans was she wearing in her latest video? It was a recurring query in the comments section, with tons of TikTokers desperate to know where they're from. Ask and you shall receive.
In her TikTok, Sofia is wearing Joe's Jeans Margot High-Rise Straight Jeans ($218). She styled them with a plain white tee by The Row, a Saint Laurent Jamie 4.3 Shopping Bag ($3900), and Bonnie and Clyde sunglasses. She completed the look with Saint Laurent loafers in the trendiest color of the moment: burgundy. I have a feeling her jeans will sell like lightning now that they've earned Sofia Richie Grainge's stamp of approval. Scroll down to see her TikTok and shop her jeans before they inevitably sell out.
@sofiagrainge
The power a blow-dry holds… 🤭♬ dreams sped up - sped up audios
