Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Elegant Color That's Trending on Red Carpets Worldwide

On Saturday, Hollywood's elite came out en masse to celebrate the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala and pose next to the museum's iconic streetlights. Presented by Gucci, the evening was unsurprisingly chock-full of jaw-dropping fashion courtesy of its famously stylish guests, including Kim Kardashian, Greta Lee, Viola Davis, Blake Lively, Anna Wintour, Cara Delevingne, Tina and Solange Knowles, Yara Shahidi, and Charli XCX. Whew!

Speaking of Charli, supermodel and actress Kaia Gerber appeared at the Miracle Mile venue in a more understated take on brat green: a sumptuous Gucci dress in a shade of pistachio-slash-mint green that's been spotted on a bunch of red carpets over the last few weeks, including on Gabrielle Union at the Albies in New York, Lupita Nyong'o the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada, and Cynthia Erivo at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. At LACMA, Gerber wore a full-length Gatsby-esque fringed and feathered creation with a satin bust and accessorized with just a simple ring and stud earrings by De Beers, her hair worn down and styled in luscious loose curls.

Pistachio Green on Kaia Gerber

On Kaia Gerber: Gucci gown, De Beers jewelry

Pistachio Green on Other Celebrities

On Gabrielle Union: Versace dress, Tiffany & Co. jewelry

On Cynthia Erivo: Louis Vuitton gown

On Lupita Nyong'o: Del Core dress