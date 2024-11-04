Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Elegant Color That's Trending on Red Carpets Worldwide
On Saturday, Hollywood's elite came out en masse to celebrate the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala and pose next to the museum's iconic streetlights. Presented by Gucci, the evening was unsurprisingly chock-full of jaw-dropping fashion courtesy of its famously stylish guests, including Kim Kardashian, Greta Lee, Viola Davis, Blake Lively, Anna Wintour, Cara Delevingne, Tina and Solange Knowles, Yara Shahidi, and Charli XCX. Whew!
Speaking of Charli, supermodel and actress Kaia Gerber appeared at the Miracle Mile venue in a more understated take on brat green: a sumptuous Gucci dress in a shade of pistachio-slash-mint green that's been spotted on a bunch of red carpets over the last few weeks, including on Gabrielle Union at the Albies in New York, Lupita Nyong'o the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada, and Cynthia Erivo at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. At LACMA, Gerber wore a full-length Gatsby-esque fringed and feathered creation with a satin bust and accessorized with just a simple ring and stud earrings by De Beers, her hair worn down and styled in luscious loose curls.
Pistachio Green on Kaia Gerber
On Kaia Gerber: Gucci gown, De Beers jewelry
Pistachio Green on Other Celebrities
On Gabrielle Union: Versace dress, Tiffany & Co. jewelry
On Cynthia Erivo: Louis Vuitton gown
On Lupita Nyong'o: Del Core dress
-
Kaia Gerber Channeled '90s Cindy Crawford at the Academy Museum Gala's After-Party
From 1994 to 2024.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Just Found the Perfect $20 Alt for Kaia Gerber's Chic French-Girl Flats
Hurry—they're selling quickly.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Kaia Gerber Just Wore a Classic J.Crew Cashmere Sweater With Leggings and Jeans
It's temporarily on sale.
By Allyson Payer
-
Sorry to My White T-Shirt, But This Blouse Trend Looks Way Richer for Fall
It's back and better than ever.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Kaia Gerber Wore Flats With the Anti-Trend Denim Style That Dominates Every Fall
Sorry to barrel-leg jeans.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kaia Gerber Found the Perfect Boot Trend to Wear With a Micro Minidress
Problem solved.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Blouse! The Flats! Kaia Gerber's Latest Look Basically Makes Her Parisian
She could apply for citizenship with this outfit.
By Natalie Munro
-
How Fashion People in Paris and NYC Are Wearing Their Summery White Tops Into Fall
Kaia Gerber does it best.
By Eliza Huber