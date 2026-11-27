With jeans, satin trousers and cigarette pants dominating for so long, it really felt like fashion people lost their love for skirts for a second there. But if you adore this elegant bottom style as much as I do, then you’ll be pleased to know that the spring/summer 2027 runways have spoken: skirts aren't just back, they're the main character for next season. Don't believe me: just ask Prada, who dedicated 60+ looks to skirts during its S/S 27 show.
Now, I’m certainly not going to wait until the temperatures rise to start wearing them. In fact, there are a number of 2026 winter skirt trends cropping up that are proving impossible to ignore. Not that you'd want to when they look this chic.
After hours of scrolling on the pages of my favourite fashion people across Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok, I kept seeing six winter skirt trends crop up over and over, and I'm now ready incorporate into my wardrobe. They all perfectly toe the line between looking on trend and in-the-know as we head into 2027, as well as being easy to style and classic enough that you’ll reach for them well beyond this winter.
From effortlessly sophisticated brown leather iterations that will never date to extremely elegant zebra print styles that will let everyone know you’re an It girl through and through, keep scrolling to see and shop the six skirt trends set to dominate winter 2026. And rest assured: these pairings will put you firmly ahead of the pack, well before the skirt trends become big fashion players next year.
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6 Skirt Trends Set to Dominate Winter 2026 (and Beyond)
1. Black With a Difference
Style notes: As easy as a classic black skirt can be (I should know, I practically live in them all winter), I think we can all agree that they can start to feel “samey” and uninspiring when overdone. But if black is still the colour you feel most comfortable in, never fear, because I’ve found the trend that those with a classic palette are opting for this season, and it doesn’t rely on a bold colour or flashy pattern. Enter the elevated black skirt. Whether it be an opulent satin finish, romantically inspired ruffles or a dip into the tassel fringe trend that chic dressers can’t seem to get enough of, this skirt trend strikes the perfect balance between feeling well within my comfort zone and looking cool and in the know this winter.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Beaded Mesh Midi Skirt
I cannot believe this is a high-street find.
BERNADETTE
Callum Taffeta Maxi Skirt
Such an elegant silhouette.
ARRANGE
Textural Satin Loop Column Midi Skirt
This is perfect fo the upcoming party season.
2. Zebra Print
Style notes: It might initially feel daunting, but with the ability to be dressed up or down with ease, if you don’t already own a zebra-print skirt, I’d highly recommend investing in one. It’s one of those it-girl items that will let everyone know you’re a true and true fashion person. I’d personally keep things simple and style with tonal black or cream separates, but if you’re feeling brave, I’ve also seen a lot of cool print clashing going on amongst the fashion set this season.
Shop the Trend:
pull & bear
Zebra print midi skirt
This will pair with neutrals and bold colours alike.
Alaïa
Zebra-Printed High-Rise Midi Skirt
I'd style mine exactly like this.
River Island
Zebra Maxi Skirt
You'll reach for this throughout the warmer months as well.
3. Sheer Overlays
Style notes: Hearing the word “sheer” might feel initially intimidating but rest assured that the translucent skirts set to dominate winter 2026 remain elegant and polished. Think structured pencil silhouettes where the sections of sheer panels bring a sense of dimension to an outfit as opposed to feeling overly sexy or out there. Plus, the winter season is synonymous with layering, meaning you can add in some coverage in the form of tights or leggings, whilst still achieving the sheer look that will leave your outfit feeling elevated and fresh.
Shop the Trend:
KHAITE
Sybil Panelled Crepe Midi Skirt
I want the entire outfit, please!
COS
Lace-Overlay Midi Skirt
This sheer lace number would look so good styled with a chunky cashmere knit,
Massimo Dutti
Double-Layer Silk Midi Skirt
Easy elegance.
4. Espresso Leather
Style notes: Getting bored of reaching for the same black pencil skirt? Well, look no further than the stunning brown leather iterations that want dressers are opting for this season. Deep espresso brown leather skirts will act as a softer but no less versatile alternative to your classic black numbers this winter. Often, when I’m trying to style lighter neutrals such as cream or tan, black skirts can feel just a little too “corporate” when worn with them. So, I’ll be taking a cue From Fashion people and using this gorgeously deep brown hue to make my leather skirts feel a little more cohesive with my lighter winter palette. And I love that it’s still deep enough to remain well within the comfort zone of a minimalist.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Faux Leather A-Line Skirt
Simple, sleek and so easy to style.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Origami Croc-Effect Leather Midi Wrap Skirt
Nour Hammour never disappoints me.
H&M
Coated Skirt
So sleek!
5. Polka Dot
Style notes: Contrary to popular belief, polka dot skirts are not just for the warmer weather. It’s true; they do come into their own throughout the spring and summer seasons, but there’s something that feels particularly in the know about opting for one throughout winter. It’s pretty and playful, yet still comes with a vintage edge that will allow it to last in your wardrobe for years to come without feeling dated. Plus, with a few simple outfit tweaks, you’ll find yourself reaching for this same skirt when spring 2027 comes around.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Midi Skirt
Wear with jumpers, cardigans and shirts alike.
Rixo
Ardith Polka-Dot Silk Midi Skirt
So pretty!
M&S
Polka Dot Maxi Slip Skirt
I'm very into this chocolate brown iteration.
6. Grey Pleats
Style notes: If you were savvy enough to hold onto your pleated midi skirt through the (many) years they were considered "dated", pat yourself on the back because this preppy trend is officially back for spring/summer 2027. And pairs well with just about any top and shoe combo you fancy, from cosy knits and riding boots to a classic tee and ballet flats. It’s one of those capsule wardrobe staples that you truly cannot go wrong with.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.