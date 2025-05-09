Kendall Jenner Wore the $60 Mango Top That Looks Designer With Elegant Anti-Trend Jeans

Not sure if you've noticed, but Kendall Jenner doesn't wear many affordable things these days—especially not ones that are still in stock and can be yours in the click of a button. Her wardrobe is mostly made up of elegant pieces from The Row, with a few other similarly elegant brands (at similarly high price points) thrown in here and there. But for a walk with Gigi Hadid this week in NYC (wearing her version of Kendall Jenner's outfit: a white tee, camo cargo pants, Miu Miu ballet flats, and colorful Chanel bag), she opted for a top from Mango, and it suited her elegant, polished aesthetic to a tee.

The top I'm referring to is Mango's Knotted-Hem Cotton Top. It's a draped creamy ivory tank that looks far more expensive than its $60 price tag. Jenner paired it with medium blue stovepipe jeans that are as timeless and elevated as jeans get. And of course, her accessories consisted of black ballet flats and a black shoulder bag from The Row. With that, I won't take any more of your time because I doubt this top is going to stay in stock forever.

Keep scrolling to shop it for yourself, along with more Mango tops I'm sure Jenner would approve of.

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner walking in NYC in May 2025

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Kendall Jenner: Mango Knotted-Hem Cotton Top ($60); The Row bag and shoes

On Gigi Hadid: Chanel bag; Miu Miu Logo Strap Ballet Flats ($1020)

Shop Kendall's Outfit

MANGO, Knotted-Hem Cotton Top
MANGO
Knotted-Hem Cotton Top

Danielle High-Rise Straight Jeans
Khaite
Danielle High-Rise Straight Jeans

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat

Park Small Leather Tote Bag
The Row
Park Small Leather Tote Bag

Shop More Mango Tops With That Kendall Jenner Vibe

MANGO, Asymmetrical Draped Top With Straps
MANGO
Asymmetrical Draped Top With Straps

MANGO, Strapless Knitted Top
MANGO
Strapless Knitted Top

MANGO, Knitted Top With Geometric Print - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Knitted Top With Geometric Print

MANGO, Fitted Top With Gathered Shoulder
MANGO
Fitted Top With Gathered Shoulder

MANGO, Strapless Peplum Top - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Strapless Peplum Top

MANGO, A-Line Boat-Neck Top
MANGO
A-Line Boat-Neck Top

MANGO, Striped Halter-Neck Knitted Top
MANGO
Striped Halter-Neck Knitted Top

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

