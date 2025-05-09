Kendall Jenner Wore the $60 Mango Top That Looks Designer With Elegant Anti-Trend Jeans

Not sure if you've noticed, but Kendall Jenner doesn't wear many affordable things these days—especially not ones that are still in stock and can be yours in the click of a button. Her wardrobe is mostly made up of elegant pieces from The Row, with a few other similarly elegant brands (at similarly high price points) thrown in here and there. But for a walk with Gigi Hadid this week in NYC (wearing her version of Kendall Jenner's outfit: a white tee, camo cargo pants, Miu Miu ballet flats, and colorful Chanel bag), she opted for a top from Mango, and it suited her elegant, polished aesthetic to a tee.

The top I'm referring to is Mango's Knotted-Hem Cotton Top. It's a draped creamy ivory tank that looks far more expensive than its $60 price tag. Jenner paired it with medium blue stovepipe jeans that are as timeless and elevated as jeans get. And of course, her accessories consisted of black ballet flats and a black shoulder bag from The Row. With that, I won't take any more of your time because I doubt this top is going to stay in stock forever.

Keep scrolling to shop it for yourself, along with more Mango tops I'm sure Jenner would approve of.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Kendall Jenner: Mango Knotted-Hem Cotton Top ($60); The Row bag and shoes

On Gigi Hadid: Chanel bag; Miu Miu Logo Strap Ballet Flats ($1020)

