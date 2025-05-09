Kendall Jenner Wore the $60 Mango Top That Looks Designer With Elegant Anti-Trend Jeans
Not sure if you've noticed, but Kendall Jenner doesn't wear many affordable things these days—especially not ones that are still in stock and can be yours in the click of a button. Her wardrobe is mostly made up of elegant pieces from The Row, with a few other similarly elegant brands (at similarly high price points) thrown in here and there. But for a walk with Gigi Hadid this week in NYC (wearing her version of Kendall Jenner's outfit: a white tee, camo cargo pants, Miu Miu ballet flats, and colorful Chanel bag), she opted for a top from Mango, and it suited her elegant, polished aesthetic to a tee.
The top I'm referring to is Mango's Knotted-Hem Cotton Top. It's a draped creamy ivory tank that looks far more expensive than its $60 price tag. Jenner paired it with medium blue stovepipe jeans that are as timeless and elevated as jeans get. And of course, her accessories consisted of black ballet flats and a black shoulder bag from The Row. With that, I won't take any more of your time because I doubt this top is going to stay in stock forever.
Keep scrolling to shop it for yourself, along with more Mango tops I'm sure Jenner would approve of.
On Kendall Jenner: Mango Knotted-Hem Cotton Top ($60); The Row bag and shoes
On Gigi Hadid: Chanel bag; Miu Miu Logo Strap Ballet Flats ($1020)
Shop Kendall's Outfit
Shop More Mango Tops With That Kendall Jenner Vibe
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
If "Rich Looking" Is the Vibe, But the Budget Is Under $100—These Nordstrom Items Are It
Elevated picks.
-
Kendall Jenner Wore This Pretty 2025 Shirt Trend for Both the Met Gala Red Carpet and the After-Parties
Elegance is her main objective.
-
Linen! Butter Yellow! Boho! 36 On-Trend Spring Items Under $300
Chic *and* affordable.
-
The Items Everyone With Good Taste Is Eyeing From Free People
Caution: may cause shopping spree.
-
Wait, Hailey and Kendall's Favorite Leggings Are on Sale RN? BRB
J.Lo is a fan too.
-
Spotted in Paris's Poshest Arrondissement: Kendall Jenner in the "Boring" Pants I Now Need
My baggy black trousers are going on hiatus.
-
The Anti-Trend Shoe Style All of Your Favorite Celebrities Have in Their Closets
Clearly, it's a chic classic.
-
Only You and I Will Know These 29 Items Came From Zara
I won't tell if you don't.