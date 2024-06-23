'90s Sandal Trends Were Elite—5 Elegant Pairs Set to Take Over This Summer

With summer finally upon us, we’ve taken careful consideration to identify the hardest working pieces in our wardrobe, that we can reliably call upon for the next few months. We’ve hunted down trending dress styles, explored the latest sophisticated take on shorts, and now it's time to look at the footwear. After a primary scan through the current sandal offerings, it's clear that the standout shoes of summer all have a very '90s influence. As the sun’s just come out, let’s get straight into it.

Christy Turlington wears a beige suit, beige top and strappy sandals

Christy Turlington wears strappy sandals on the Calvin Klein runway, 1992.

Having grown up in the '90s there are plenty of trends that I'm glad to see didn't make it out of the decade. Some, however, are simply too special to let go of. Of these '90s trends that continue to circulate, some return like clockwork every few years—like the micro statures of skirts and handbags, whilst others have only just re-emerged, like the controversial pedal pusher trend.

After the playful prints of the ‘70s, and the bold silhouettes of the ’80s, the following decade is often remembered for logomania, disc belts and swathes of body glitter. And whilst many of us may remember it that way, there was also a more discreet fashion revolution in the works at the same time. For the first time we saw fashion quietening, as minimalism in its first form came to prominence, heralded by designers like Calvin Klein, Jil Sander and Prada. This summer, '90s refinement is back on the up, and it's culminated in the following 5 sleek sandals trends that are destined to reign this summer.

Jennifer Aniston wears a navy sweater, denim shorts and flip flop sandals

Jennifer Aniston wears flip flop sandals, 1998.

Amongst the background noise of overalls and tie-dye, designers began to dedicate their time to pared-back designs, and the understated aesthetic has only grown in popularity. For 2024, we’re taking influence from iconic sandal styles that punctuated the ‘90s, but with a contemporary refinement to suit the current season. Think platform flip-flop sandals now with a sleek think sole, knee-high lace-up sandals now finish around mid-ankle and the cage jelly shoes we squeaked around in now come in refined leather in the form of the fisherman sandals. To make tapping into the '90s style trend even easier, I've curated a concise edit of styles from investment pieces to high-street heroes to know about this summer.

Keep scrolling to explore the '90s sandals that are already trending for summer 2024.

1. Flip Flop Sandals

Woman at cafe wears beige dress and black flip flop sandals

SHOP FLIP FLOP SANDALS:

Ginza Sandal in Leather
The Row
Ginza Sandal in Leather

The Row's Ginza sandal have become an icon of the brand.

The Flip-Flop Flat Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops
Toteme
The Flip-Flop Flat Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops

Minimalists, rejoice! This is a pair you'll treasure forever.

H&M, Sandals
H&M
Sandals

It's hard to believe this pair is from the high street.

Tan Leather-Look Chunky Toepost Sandals
New Look
Tan Leather-Look Chunky Toepost Sandals

The black and brown combination is surprisingly elegant.

2. Lace-Up Sandals

Woman on balcony wears white dress and tie-up sandals

SHOP LACE-UP SANDALS:

The Serengeti Leather Sandals
Amanu
The Serengeti Leather Sandals

Pair with everything from wide-leg linen trousers to mini dresses.

Shel Lace-Up Leather Thong Sandals
A.EMERY
Shel Lace-Up Leather Thong Sandals

A.Emery is beloved by fashion people.

Penny Suede Sandals
Aeyde
Penny Suede Sandals

The suede adds a pop of contrast to your looks.

Lace Up Sandals
Charles & Keith
Strappy Knotted Tie-Around Sandals

A pair that will withstand the moving trends.

3. Fisherman

Woman wears black vest top, long denim shorts and fisherman sandals

SHOP FISHERMAN SANDALS:

Fisherman Leather Sandals
The Row
Fisherman Leather Sandals

The pebbled leather is such a nice touch.

Wide Fit Leather Strappy Sandals
M&S Collection
Wide Fit Leather Strappy Sandals

These also come in classic black.

Fisherman Sandals
River Island
Brown Woven Gladiator Flat Sandals

The mix of smooth leather and woven straps is so good.

Fisherman Black Strappy Leather Sandals | Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonas
Fisherman Black Strappy Leather Sandals

Comfortable, chic and sure to see you through this summer and the next.

4. T-Bar Sandals

Woman wears brown slip dress and black t-bar sandals

SHOP T-BAR SANDALS:

John Lewis Anyday Landed Leather Toe Post Footbed Sandals
John Lewis
Anyday Landed Leather Toe Post Footbed Sandals

Sometimes simple can be seriously effective.

Nala Leather Sandals
AEYDE
Nala Leather Sandals

Aeyde knows all about brilliant footwear.

Cassandra Logo Leather Thong Sandals
SAINT LAURENT
Cassandra Logo Leather Thong Sandals

Add a luxury spin to your summer sandals.

Gold Leather Whipstitch T-Bar Sandals
Mint Velvet
Gold Leather Whipstitch T-Bar Sandals

Imagine this metallic pair with a floaty white summer dress.

5. Strappy Sandals

Woman wears black strappy top, white maxi skirt and black strappy sandals

SHOP STRAPPY SANDALS:

Thea Minimal Footbed Sandal
Hush
Thea Minimal Footbed Sandal

This pair is top of my wish list.

Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal
Reformation
Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal

Reformation always gets it right.

Tan Lines Strappy Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell
Tan Lines Strappy Sandals

The square toe adds a contemporary edge.

Sandals
Sézane
Amelia Low Sandals

This pair comes french-girl approved.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

