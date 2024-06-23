'90s Sandal Trends Were Elite—5 Elegant Pairs Set to Take Over This Summer

With summer finally upon us, we’ve taken careful consideration to identify the hardest working pieces in our wardrobe, that we can reliably call upon for the next few months. We’ve hunted down trending dress styles, explored the latest sophisticated take on shorts, and now it's time to look at the footwear. After a primary scan through the current sandal offerings, it's clear that the standout shoes of summer all have a very '90s influence. As the sun’s just come out, let’s get straight into it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christy Turlington wears strappy sandals on the Calvin Klein runway, 1992.

Having grown up in the '90s there are plenty of trends that I'm glad to see didn't make it out of the decade. Some, however, are simply too special to let go of. Of these '90s trends that continue to circulate, some return like clockwork every few years—like the micro statures of skirts and handbags, whilst others have only just re-emerged, like the controversial pedal pusher trend.

After the playful prints of the ‘70s, and the bold silhouettes of the ’80s, the following decade is often remembered for logomania, disc belts and swathes of body glitter. And whilst many of us may remember it that way, there was also a more discreet fashion revolution in the works at the same time. For the first time we saw fashion quietening, as minimalism in its first form came to prominence, heralded by designers like Calvin Klein, Jil Sander and Prada. This summer, '90s refinement is back on the up, and it's culminated in the following 5 sleek sandals trends that are destined to reign this summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston wears flip flop sandals, 1998.

Amongst the background noise of overalls and tie-dye, designers began to dedicate their time to pared-back designs, and the understated aesthetic has only grown in popularity. For 2024, we’re taking influence from iconic sandal styles that punctuated the ‘90s, but with a contemporary refinement to suit the current season. Think platform flip-flop sandals now with a sleek think sole, knee-high lace-up sandals now finish around mid-ankle and the cage jelly shoes we squeaked around in now come in refined leather in the form of the fisherman sandals. To make tapping into the '90s style trend even easier, I've curated a concise edit of styles from investment pieces to high-street heroes to know about this summer.

Keep scrolling to explore the '90s sandals that are already trending for summer 2024.

1. Flip Flop Sandals

SHOP FLIP FLOP SANDALS:

The Row Ginza Sandal in Leather £940 SHOP NOW The Row's Ginza sandal have become an icon of the brand.

Toteme The Flip-Flop Flat Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops £350 SHOP NOW Minimalists, rejoice! This is a pair you'll treasure forever.

H&M Sandals £19 SHOP NOW It's hard to believe this pair is from the high street.

New Look Tan Leather-Look Chunky Toepost Sandals £28 SHOP NOW The black and brown combination is surprisingly elegant.

2. Lace-Up Sandals

SHOP LACE-UP SANDALS:

Amanu The Serengeti Leather Sandals £270 SHOP NOW Pair with everything from wide-leg linen trousers to mini dresses.

A.EMERY Shel Lace-Up Leather Thong Sandals £180 SHOP NOW A.Emery is beloved by fashion people.

Aeyde Penny Suede Sandals £240 SHOP NOW The suede adds a pop of contrast to your looks.

Charles & Keith Strappy Knotted Tie-Around Sandals £55 SHOP NOW A pair that will withstand the moving trends.

3. Fisherman

SHOP FISHERMAN SANDALS:

The Row Fisherman Leather Sandals £1060 SHOP NOW The pebbled leather is such a nice touch.

M&S Collection Wide Fit Leather Strappy Sandals £50 SHOP NOW These also come in classic black.

River Island Brown Woven Gladiator Flat Sandals £38 SHOP NOW The mix of smooth leather and woven straps is so good.

Oliver Bonas Fisherman Black Strappy Leather Sandals £70 SHOP NOW Comfortable, chic and sure to see you through this summer and the next.

4. T-Bar Sandals

SHOP T-BAR SANDALS:

John Lewis Anyday Landed Leather Toe Post Footbed Sandals £39 SHOP NOW Sometimes simple can be seriously effective.

AEYDE Nala Leather Sandals £240 SHOP NOW Aeyde knows all about brilliant footwear.

SAINT LAURENT Cassandra Logo Leather Thong Sandals £770 SHOP NOW Add a luxury spin to your summer sandals.

Mint Velvet Gold Leather Whipstitch T-Bar Sandals £69 SHOP NOW Imagine this metallic pair with a floaty white summer dress.

5. Strappy Sandals

SHOP STRAPPY SANDALS:

Hush Thea Minimal Footbed Sandal £99 SHOP NOW This pair is top of my wish list.

Reformation Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal £128 SHOP NOW Reformation always gets it right.

Jeffrey Campbell Tan Lines Strappy Sandals £68 SHOP NOW The square toe adds a contemporary edge.