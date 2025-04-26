While Mango is one of my most frequented high street stores, I'll admit, I've overlooked one key category. You may know that I'm passionate about finding great denim and making the all too often frustrating jeans hunt that much easier. Somehow, I'd missed out on the brand's own jeans selection, but after seeing friends, colleagues and our readers adding its jeans to their baskets, I set about to see if they lived up to this denim devotee's high standards.

It's a widely agreed-upon fact that jeans shopping is one of the worst ways to spend an afternoon. That is, if you don't have editor insight to make the process easier. With a plethora of cuts, colourways and fits to choose from, along with the sizing discrepancies that can come up from brand to brand, you can find yourself hauling 15 pairs into a changing room to come out with nothing to show for it. That's where I come in. I spent an afternoon trying on the denim selection to find the very best Mango jeans. With insights on sizing, cuts, fit and feel of fabric, adding a great pair of jeans to your capsule wardrobe just got easier.

With a history of cult buys like that winter coat, excellent linen options and a plethora of fun accessories, I'm not sure how I overlooked the brand as a hotspot for great denim. Truthfully, I won't be making that mistake again. Overall, I found the sizing to be spot on, taking my regular size in all four pairs that I'm celebrating below, and a great selection of trending cuts and classic silhouettes to satiate all appetites.

If you're looking to add a great pair of jeans to your capsule wardrobe that comes with an affordable price tag, you'll want to scroll on.

Shop the Best Mango Jeans

1. High-Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Style Notes: Over the past few years, wide-leg jeans have been ingratiated into the denim hall of fame and become a go-to silhouette for the fashion crowd. The bold shape is one that can be dressed up or down easily, rising to casual coffee strolls as well as dressier evenings out when trainers are swapped for mules. This pair is a true staple. The fit is just right, with a high-rise fit and cascading wide leg shape. The length was very long, but at 5'2" I'm used to nipping to my local dry cleaners to take a couple of inches off a hem. The denim itself is comfortable thanks to the cut of the jeans, and is made from 99% cotton and 1% elastane for a touch of comfort.

Rise: High

Cut: Wide-Leg

Fit: True to size

Shop the High-Rise Wide Leg Jeans:

MANGO High-Rise Wideleg Jeans £36 SHOP NOW The kind of pair that can feel relaxed with slip-on sandals as well as elevated with a pair of mules and nice top.

MANGO High-Rise Wideleg Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Black is a highly versatile shade.

MANGO High-Rise Wideleg Jeans £36 SHOP NOW I'm so into this particular shade of blue.

2. Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: On the topic of denim classics, straight-leg jeans feature in all the greatest wardrobes. Slightly looser than a slim fit style, the straight-leg cut is one that always feels timeless and elevated. Made from 100% cotton, this pair is definitely a more rigid fit. Whilst I am on the shorter side, the length of this pair was just right for what I'm looking for and comes in 7 colourways.

Rise: Medium

Cut: Straight

Fit: True to size

Shop the Matilda jeans:

MANGO Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans £36 SHOP NOW This pair fit me so well.

MANGO Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans £36 SHOP NOW This whole look screams spring-ready.

MANGO Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans £36 SHOP NOW When the brighter days arrive, I'm always drawn to lighter shades, and this off-white is particularly expensive-looking.

3. High Rise Balloon Jeans

Style Notes: A prominent trend for 2025 is the barrel-leg silhouette, and this is one of my favourite pairs around. The horseshoe shape that is distinct to the cut is subtle, yet creates that relaxed feel that you often find with lived-in denim. The denim itself is incredibly soft, and the fit is unrestrictive and comfortable. If you're looking to dip your toe into the barrel-leg trend in a discreet way, I'd highly recommend this pair.

Rise: High

Cut: Barrel

Fit: True to size

Shop the High Rise Balloon Jeans:

MANGO High-Rise Balloon Jeans £36 SHOP NOW I adore the way this pair looks and feels.

MANGO High-Rise Balloon Jeans £36 SHOP NOW For an instantly elevated feel, look to a monochromatic look.

MANGO High-Rise Balloon Jeans £36 SHOP NOW A more muted take on the bold balloon-leg trend.

4. New Mom Comfort High-Rise Jeans

Style Notes: The first notable thing about these jeans is just how comfortable they are. As the name suggests, this is a pair you'll be happy to wear all day and all night, even when lounging around the house, you'll forget you're wearing jeans with this pair. The silhouette is a classic Mom style, slightly loose through the leg with a tapered finish at the ankle. Again, I've taken my regular size hit and they fit like a glove.

Rise: High

Cut: Mom

Fit: True to size

Shop the New Mom Jeans

MANGO Newmom Comfort High-Rise Jeans £36 SHOP NOW I can't describe just how comfortable this pair is.

MANGO Newmom Comfort High-Rise Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Available in sizes 4-26.

MANGO Newmom Comfort High-Rise Jeans £36 SHOP NOW The black pair is ready to take on your evening looks too.

Shop More Mango Jeans

MANGO Wideleg Low Frayed Hem Jeans £60 SHOP NOW The frayed hem brings an added relaxed feel to this pair.

MANGO Low-Rise Rinse-Wash Wideleg Jeans £36 SHOP NOW For those who prefer a low rise silhouette.

MANGO Wideleg Cropped Jeans With Seam Detail £46 SHOP NOW A very summery pair that you'll rely on when the new season arrives.

MANGO Flared Cropped Jeans With Pockets £36 SHOP NOW Fashion circles have declared that flares are back!

MANGO High Waist Straight Jeans £50 SHOP NOW I'd never considered brown jeans before. Now, I can't stop thinking about how chic they are.

MANGO Balloon Jeans With Belt £36 SHOP NOW With the relaxed shape and denim belt, this pair will stand apart from your classic jeans.

MANGO Wideleg Jeans With Pockets £46 SHOP NOW The pocket details on this pair are one of my favourite details.