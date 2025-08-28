Cooler Than Straight-Jeans—Everyone With Great Taste Will Be Wearing One of These Denim Outfits This Autumn

After some autumn denim inspo? Scroll on to see five chic barrel-leg jeans outfits that are way cooler than straight-legs.

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe, @nlmarilyn, @smythsisters)
As I reluctantly have to admit that summer is drawing to a close and autumn’s arrival is just around the corner, there’s one thing I am excited to get back into: jeans. And this season, I'm taking my cues from the chicest people I know are discarding my straight-leg pairs in favour of a much cooler alternative: barrel-leg jeans.

As someone with a petite physique, at first I dismissed the barrel leg jean trend when it first emerged following Alaïa’s AW23 collection. I was convinced it wouldn’t suit me at all, that is until I tried a pair on. For context, I'm a size 6 with a 24” waist and a 32” leg, so loose jeans often just swamp me and look far too big, or I can’t find jeans long enough, and so more often than not I end up leaving the changing rooms flustered and empty-handed.

That's where barrel-leg jeans come in. A looser style than skinnies or straights, barrel-leg jeans have a fitted waist with a voluminous leg that then tapers in at the ankle, giving the silhouette of, you guessed it, a barrel. This, in turn, gives the illusion of longer legs and I haven’t yet seen a body type that it doesn’t suit. Plus, thanks to the tapered ankle and fitted waist, they are a jean style that can easily be dressed up or down with slight styling adjustments. For a casual every everyday look, I pair my favourite Citizens of Humanity pair with a boxy white t-shirt and trainers, but for an evening, wearing the same pair, I instead opt for a fitted top paired with a heeled sandal or pointed slingback. The options are endless! And to prove it, I headed to Instagram and rounded up 5 different ways to wear barrel-leg jeans ahead of our descent into autumn. Enjoy!

5 Barrel Leg Jean Outfits to Try This Autumn:

1. Barrel Leg Jeans + Basic Vest + Mesh Ballet Flats

Barrel leg jeans outfits

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: This is at the top of my list to try with my own jeans. It’s such an effortlessly cool look and can easily be worn for a day of running errands, or for a lunch with friends. It’s such a versatile, casual yet so chic look that feels timeless and so easy to achieve core wardrobe staples.

Shop the Look:

2. Barrel Leg Jeans + Cropped Jacket + Pointed Heels

Barrel leg jeans outfits

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Such a simple look yet it’s so effective. The cropped jacket ensures that the jeans silhouette is noticeable, and ensures your elongated legs are centre focus. Bring texture to your look by opting for a shearling or suede jacket for added interest. A sleek evening outfit that’s so simple.

Shop the Look:

3. Barrel Leg Jeans + Jumper + Pointed Heels

Barrel leg jeans outfits

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: Autumn is all about layering, so opting for a slightly darker jumper allows you to add a lighter tee underneath. Tucking it into your jeans ensures you don’t lose that fitted waist and gives more of a structured finish to your look. While a pointed heel makes this feel elevated, a trainer would also work for a more casual feel.

Shop the Look:

4. Barrel Leg Jeans + Polo Top + Trainers

Barrel leg jeans outfits

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: Polo and rugby tops have really come full circle and are trending once again. When it comes to styling them with your barrel leg jeans, go for a cropped style, or alternatively tuck it into them to keep the waist focus. Just finish off with a trainer and it’s a go-to every day look.

Shop the Look:

5. Barrel Leg Jeans + Shirt + Slingback Heels

Barrel leg jeans outfits

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Style Notes: While jeans aren’t appropriate for all offices, some do allow them, and I truly believe it comes down to styling. Tucking in a shirt and pairing with a slingback heel instantly elevates the jeans and makes them look so much smarter. To transform this look for a night out, just add some statement jewellery and a cute clutch.

Shop the Look:

