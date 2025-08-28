As I reluctantly have to admit that summer is drawing to a close and autumn’s arrival is just around the corner, there’s one thing I am excited to get back into: jeans. And this season, I'm taking my cues from the chicest people I know are discarding my straight-leg pairs in favour of a much cooler alternative: barrel-leg jeans.
As someone with a petite physique, at first I dismissed the barrel leg jean trend when it first emerged following Alaïa’s AW23 collection. I was convinced it wouldn’t suit me at all, that is until I tried a pair on. For context, I'm a size 6 with a 24” waist and a 32” leg, so loose jeans often just swamp me and look far too big, or I can’t find jeans long enough, and so more often than not I end up leaving the changing rooms flustered and empty-handed.
That's where barrel-leg jeans come in. A looser style than skinnies or straights, barrel-leg jeans have a fitted waist with a voluminous leg that then tapers in at the ankle, giving the silhouette of, you guessed it, a barrel. This, in turn, gives the illusion of longer legs and I haven’t yet seen a body type that it doesn’t suit. Plus, thanks to the tapered ankle and fitted waist, they are a jean style that can easily be dressed up or down with slight styling adjustments. For a casual every everyday look, I pair my favourite Citizens of Humanity pair with a boxy white t-shirt and trainers, but for an evening, wearing the same pair, I instead opt for a fitted top paired with a heeled sandal or pointed slingback. The options are endless! And to prove it, I headed to Instagram and rounded up 5 different ways to wear barrel-leg jeans ahead of our descent into autumn. Enjoy!
5 Barrel Leg Jean Outfits to Try This Autumn:
1. Barrel Leg Jeans + Basic Vest + Mesh Ballet Flats
Style Notes: This is at the top of my list to try with my own jeans. It’s such an effortlessly cool look and can easily be worn for a day of running errands, or for a lunch with friends. It’s such a versatile, casual yet so chic look that feels timeless and so easy to achieve core wardrobe staples.
Shop the Look:
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
These are the pair I have and I just adore them.
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh
Dear Frances have the OG mesh ballet flat.
ARKET
Rib Racer Tank Top
Arket is my go-to for wardrobe basics.
YSL
Le 5 À 7 Supple Small in Raffia and Leather
Raffia bags don't have to be reserved for summer.
2. Barrel Leg Jeans + Cropped Jacket + Pointed Heels
Style Notes: Such a simple look yet it’s so effective. The cropped jacket ensures that the jeans silhouette is noticeable, and ensures your elongated legs are centre focus. Bring texture to your look by opting for a shearling or suede jacket for added interest. A sleek evening outfit that’s so simple.
Shop the Look:
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
A high-street alternative to the Citizens of Humanity pair and just as good.
Toteme
Teddy Shearling Clasp Jacket Off-White
Toteme's iconic shearling jacket is a bestseller for a reason.
Charles & Keith
Leslie Metallic-Accent Slingback Pumps
Charles and Keith do such affordable shoes that don't compromise on comfort.
The Midi Hudson
This will be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.
3. Barrel Leg Jeans + Jumper + Pointed Heels
Style Notes: Autumn is all about layering, so opting for a slightly darker jumper allows you to add a lighter tee underneath. Tucking it into your jeans ensures you don’t lose that fitted waist and gives more of a structured finish to your look. While a pointed heel makes this feel elevated, a trainer would also work for a more casual feel.
Shop the Look:
GIVENCHY
Cropped High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
So worth the investment and will be a core style you'll wear with so many different looks.
COS
Merino Wool V-Neck Jumper
The quality of Cos's knitwear is so good for the price.
Róhe
Signature Double-Faced Scarf Coat
Coats are so worth the investment in my opinion, they are such staple pieces that you get so much wear out of.
ZARA
Metal Buckle Heels
These are so versatile, they'll take you from desk side to drinks.
4. Barrel Leg Jeans + Polo Top + Trainers
Style Notes: Polo and rugby tops have really come full circle and are trending once again. When it comes to styling them with your barrel leg jeans, go for a cropped style, or alternatively tuck it into them to keep the waist focus. Just finish off with a trainer and it’s a go-to every day look.
Shop the Look:
ALIGNE
Markus Rigid Barrel Leg Jeans
Aligne are known for their high quality denim.
Miu Miu
Knitted Silk and Cashmere Polo Shirt
Miu Miu's preppy pieces are irresistible.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Lt Leather Sneakers
These went straight in my basket.
Le Specs
Magnifique
Sunglasses elevate an outfit all year round, not just in summer.
5. Barrel Leg Jeans + Shirt + Slingback Heels
Style Notes: While jeans aren’t appropriate for all offices, some do allow them, and I truly believe it comes down to styling. Tucking in a shirt and pairing with a slingback heel instantly elevates the jeans and makes them look so much smarter. To transform this look for a night out, just add some statement jewellery and a cute clutch.
Shop the Look:
Whistles
Dark Denim Authentic Barrel Leg Jean
A dark blue or black wash jean makes it feel more polished.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Weave, White
WNU is my go-to brand when I'm in need of a new shirt.