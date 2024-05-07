Every Stunning Met Gala Beauty Look I'll Be Thinking About for Weeks to Come
Out of all the award shows and events that we cover, the Met Gala is the one we get most excited for. This year's exciting theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, promises to serve up some serious looks on a silver platter, and the Who What Wear beauty team is practically salivating.
This theme goes hand in hand with the 2024 Costume Institute exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which will feature items drawn from the institute's permanent collection. Many of these items are no longer wearable and have rarely even been seen in public, so this is very exciting indeed!
While it's still early in the night, we're prepared to be dazzled. We can't wait to see what our favourite celebs cook up this year, and we know you're itching to find out too. For all the looks we're completely stunned by so far, keep on scrolling. We can guarantee they'll be living rent-free in our minds for weeks to come.
J.Lo's glow is out of control. Sunny orange, golds, a pop of shimmer, and a nude lip complete her look. It's only appropriate to complement her custom Schiaparelli gown.
Wow. Zendaya always steals the show, but her entire look is a work of art this time around. While a dramatic gown usually orients simpler makeup for most folks, Zendaya did the most and opted for a super-bold lip and eye to match.
Kaia Gerber has never looked more like her mum here, and we love it.
This high pony from Keke Palmer is so gorgeous.
Suddenly, we're all getting bobs now thanks to Sydney Sweeney.
Emma Chamberlain's look screams Elvira in the best way possible. Her dramatic cat eye feels fitting.
This is a simple, neutral look for Lily James, and we love the bold, fluffy brows.
While Mindy Kaling's look errs on the neutral side, we love her soft burgundy lip here.
A classic fire engine red lip for Gigi Hadid.
Madelyn Cline's dewy, frosty look comes courtesy of Fig.1 for skin prep and Revlon products for makeup.
We're seeing a pattern emerging here. While Cline opted for a frosted eye shadow look, Eva Chen took it a step further and went with frosted lashes.
We've seen a few rosy eye shadow looks so far, and they feel super on-theme. Dove Cameron paired her soft pink shadow with a bold red lip.
We've never been disappointed by anything Cynthia Erivo wears—both her outfits and makeup always stun. Her rosy look with spider lashes just works here.
Elle Fanning kept her look simple to go with her ice-themed Balmain gown.
Emily Ratajkowski wore a smoky eye and nude, glossy lip.
Camila Morrone went for an allover nude look.
This dramatic cat eye from Taylor Russell is everything.
Rosy cheeks are the theme of the night, and we love Kendall Jenner's mauve lip to match.
We're obsessed with Irina Shayk's wine-hued lip.
Phoebe Dynevor's romantic look is soft and rosy with a brighter hue on the lips.
Zoe Saldana's skin is practically sparkling thanks to the use of IS Clinical products and Patrick Ta Beauty.
We're obsessed with this entire look Lana Del Rey is wearing, but this lip really stands out.
We've seen lots of gold and brown on the carpet so far, and Serena Williams hopped on the train as well. She opted for a smoky look with a soft matte magenta lip.
We need to know what blush Queen Latifah is wearing immediately.
Ice queen is the theme of the night. Ariana Grande's look is right on par.
Elizabeth Debicki's soft makeup feels fall appropriate.
The highlight is hitting just right for Dua Lipa.
Another gorgeous, frosty blue-and-white eye look from Sabrina Carpenter.
Gwendoline Christie's look is one of the most dramatic we've seen so far. Her hair alone is pure art, but the bold shades on the lips and cheeks really complete the look.
A rich bronze-and-gold look for Elsa Pataky with plenty of shimmer.
Ayo Edebiri opted for the prettiest pink blush.
Simone Ashley's eyeshadow is everything.
You can't go wrong with a bit of winged eyeliner and a classic red lip.
Shawna Hudson has worked in editorial for over six years, with experience covering entertainment, fashion, culture, celebrities, and her favorite topic of all, beauty. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in journalism and has written for other publications such as Bustle, The Zoe Report, Byrdie, Elite Daily, Mane Addicts, and more. She is currently an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear and hopes to continue feeding her (completely out-of-control) beauty obsession as long as she can. Stay up to date on her latest finds on Instagram @shawnasimonee.
