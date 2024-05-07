Every Stunning Met Gala Beauty Look I'll Be Thinking About for Weeks to Come

Out of all the award shows and events that we cover, the Met Gala is the one we get most excited for. This year's exciting theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, promises to serve up some serious looks on a silver platter, and the Who What Wear beauty team is practically salivating.

This theme goes hand in hand with the 2024 Costume Institute exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which will feature items drawn from the institute's permanent collection. Many of these items are no longer wearable and have rarely even been seen in public, so this is very exciting indeed!

While it's still early in the night, we're prepared to be dazzled. We can't wait to see what our favourite celebs cook up this year, and we know you're itching to find out too. For all the looks we're completely stunned by so far, keep on scrolling. We can guarantee they'll be living rent-free in our minds for weeks to come.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil)

J.Lo's glow is out of control. Sunny orange, golds, a pop of shimmer, and a nude lip complete her look. It's only appropriate to complement her custom Schiaparelli gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Theo Wargo)

Wow. Zendaya always steals the show, but her entire look is a work of art this time around. While a dramatic gown usually orients simpler makeup for most folks, Zendaya did the most and opted for a super-bold lip and eye to match.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Mike Coppola)

Kaia Gerber has never looked more like her mum here, and we love it.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil)

This high pony from Keke Palmer is so gorgeous.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil)

Suddenly, we're all getting bobs now thanks to Sydney Sweeney.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil)

Emma Chamberlain's look screams Elvira in the best way possible. Her dramatic cat eye feels fitting.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dimitrios Kambouris)

This is a simple, neutral look for Lily James, and we love the bold, fluffy brows.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Mike Coppola)

While Mindy Kaling's look errs on the neutral side, we love her soft burgundy lip here.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil)

A classic fire engine red lip for Gigi Hadid.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ John Shearer)

Madelyn Cline's dewy, frosty look comes courtesy of Fig.1 for skin prep and Revlon products for makeup.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy)

We're seeing a pattern emerging here. While Cline opted for a frosted eye shadow look, Eva Chen took it a step further and went with frosted lashes.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ John Sheare)

We've seen a few rosy eye shadow looks so far, and they feel super on-theme. Dove Cameron paired her soft pink shadow with a bold red lip.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil)

We've never been disappointed by anything Cynthia Erivo wears—both her outfits and makeup always stun. Her rosy look with spider lashes just works here.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ John Shearer)

Elle Fanning kept her look simple to go with her ice-themed Balmain gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski wore a smoky eye and nude, glossy lip.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy)

Camila Morrone went for an allover nude look.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ John Shearer)

This dramatic cat eye from Taylor Russell is everything.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosy cheeks are the theme of the night, and we love Kendall Jenner's mauve lip to match.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ John Shearer)

We're obsessed with Irina Shayk's wine-hued lip.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ John Shearer)

Phoebe Dynevor's romantic look is soft and rosy with a brighter hue on the lips.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil)

Zoe Saldana's skin is practically sparkling thanks to the use of IS Clinical products and Patrick Ta Beauty.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil)

We're obsessed with this entire look Lana Del Rey is wearing, but this lip really stands out.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupi)

We've seen lots of gold and brown on the carpet so far, and Serena Williams hopped on the train as well. She opted for a smoky look with a soft matte magenta lip.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ John Shearer)

We need to know what blush Queen Latifah is wearing immediately.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil)

Ice queen is the theme of the night. Ariana Grande's look is right on par.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupi)

Elizabeth Debicki's soft makeup feels fall appropriate.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Mike Coppola)

The highlight is hitting just right for Dua Lipa.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ John Shearer)

Another gorgeous, frosty blue-and-white eye look from Sabrina Carpenter.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ John Shearer)

Gwendoline Christie's look is one of the most dramatic we've seen so far. Her hair alone is pure art, but the bold shades on the lips and cheeks really complete the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur)

A rich bronze-and-gold look for Elsa Pataky with plenty of shimmer.

Ayo Edebiri opted for the prettiest pink blush.

Simone Ashley's eyeshadow is everything.

You can't go wrong with a bit of winged eyeliner and a classic red lip.