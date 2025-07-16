7 Simple Looks That Prove a Skirt and Sandals Is the Chicest Summer Combo

Sure, dresses and sandals are a fail-safe combo, but the chicest people out there know that skirts and sandals are actually the summer's best double act. Scroll on to see the skirt-and-sandals outfits I'm set to recreate this year.

@lizzyhadfield, @monikh and @anoukyve
(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield, @monikh and @anoukyve)
Features

Every time summer rolls around, I seem to find myself going back to square one in the world of outfit planning. Something about the sudden increase in temperature sends me into a panic, as I try to figure out how to create a look that is effortless and chic, yet practical for steamy temperatures. To pull off this feat, I find myself drawn to two summer staples: skirts and sandals. Both capture the kind of breezy "I just threw this on" energy that I'm longing to emulate, and have a timeless quality that I always find appealing. But how best to pull off the combination this summer?

@sylviemus_ wearing a waistcoat and skirt and sandals

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Turns out, there's plenty of inspiration to be found this season—and the good news is, many of the top outfits that caught my eye are blissfully easy to put together, and largely comprised of classic pieces that feel particularly on-trend this season, but will likely be a go-to for years to come.

High on the sandal charts this season are flip-flops, from the nostalgic jelly thong style to Scandi-inspired leather designs. These casual flats are a great way to make refined skirts like slips and maxis appropriate for daytime wear, especially when styled with a simple tee or tank. For those looking for something a little bolder, explore silhouettes and colour— think chunky slides, clever strap detailing and pops of red.

Whatever your personal skirt and sandal preference, there's a fresh summer look for you. Scroll on to see my pick of six outfits that are inspiring me this season.

The Chicest Skirt-and-Sandals Outfits to Copy This Summer:

1. Linen Skirt + Slides

@monikh wearing a linen skirt, shirt and slides

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Summer is really when linen enjoys its moment, and I'm personally such a fan of its effortless, breezy sophistication. This year, opt for a maxi style and pair with thick-soled slides to add a contemporary twist.

Shop the look:

Casual Boyfriend Shirt With Linen | Tops & T-Shirts | the White Company
The White Company
Casual Boyfriend Shirt With Linen

Mia Linen Maxi Skirt
ALIGNE
Mia Linen Maxi Skirt

Hugh Suede Slides
THE ROW
Hugh Suede Slides

Lucy Williams Entwine Pendant Cord Necklace | Mixed Metal - Mixed Metal
Missoma
Lucy Williams Entwine Pendant Cord Necklace

2. Denim Maxi + Elevated Flip-Flops

@brittanybathgate wearing a long denim skirt, striped t-shirt and flipp-flops

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: A denim maxi skirt and flip-flop outfit may sound ultra casual, but Brittany's outfit is, in fact, supremely chic. The key? Opt for a crisp white skirt and some really excellent accessories.

Shop the look:

Lily Signature T-Shirt – Red/white – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Lily Signature T-Shirt

A great way to inject some colour into summer dressing.

Leif Denim Maxi Skirt
AGOLDE
Leif Denim Maxi Skirt

This discount! Grab it while you can.

Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals
M&S Collection
Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals

The suede really elevates these minimalist sandals.

T-Lock Woven Leather Clutch
TOTEME
T-Lock Woven Leather Clutch

I love this raffia update of the Toteme clutch.

Miu Miu Logo Sunglasses
Miu Miu
Logo Sunglasses

The kind of everyday sunglasses you can always rely on, which makes them well worth the investment.

3. Slip Skirt + Flip-Flops

@anoukyve wearing a slip and tank

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: A slip is a classic style we turn to year after year, but something about Anouk's outfit feels especially elegant. The floaty white skirt paired with the knitted grey tank is a dream combination, while the minimalist flip-flops keep it dressed down enough for daytime wear.

Shop the look:

Rivo Knitted Tank
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Rivo Knitted Tank

The kind of tank top that works day and night.

Bella Satin Skirt
Reformation
Bella Satin Skirt

You could style this so many ways.

Beach Day Jelly Sandals
Free People
Beach Day Jelly Sandals

From the beach to the city.

Sterling Silver Sloping Pendant Necklace
Annika Inez
Sterling Silver Sloping Pendant Necklace

The finishing touch.

Tote Bag – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Tote Bag

Tote bags have become the practical must-have accessory.

4. Sequin Skirt + Strappy Flat Sandals

@cocobassey wearing a sequin skirt, white tank and sandals

(Image credit: @cocobassey)

Style Notes: This summer, I'm spotting more and more influencers finding creative ways to make sequin skirts more understatedly cool than outrageously OTT. Follow Coco's lead and pair yours with a simple white tank and barely-there strappy flat sandals.

Shop the look:

Rib Racer Tank Top – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Rib Racer Tank Top

A summer wardrobe must-have.

Olivine Scalloped Embellished Crepe Midi Skirt
CLIO PEPPIATT
Olivine Scalloped Embellished Crepe Midi Skirt

This skirt is really giving me Carrie Bradshaw vibes.

Cassandra Flat Sandal
Reformation
Cassandra Flat Sandal

I've had my eye on these modern updates of the minimalist sandal for quite a while now...

5. Mini Skirt + Block Heels

@lizzyhadfield wearing block heel sandals, mini skirt and shirt

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: Flats not your thing? Fear not, there are plenty of heeled options that are as easy and effortless as a flat slide. Lizzy's outfit is a masterclass in simplicity executed brilliantly — and the styling star is balancing a mini hemline with a block heeled sandal.

Shop the look:

The Boyfriend: Linen, Black
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Linen

I'm such a fan of With Nothing Underneath's linen collection this year.

Hadley Linen Mini Skirt
ALIGNE
Hadley Linen Mini Skirt

Made for those who love a high hemline.

Wide Fit Block Heel Mules
Wide Fit Block Heel Mules

The white stitching makes these the perfect sandals for this outfit.

Round Buckle Slouchy Bag
Khaite
Lori Leather Shoulder Bag

The slouchy fit of this bag is so cool.

6. Voluminous White Skirt + Colourful Sandals

@annabelrosendahl wearing a white skirt, black t-shirt and flip-flops

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: The voluminous white skirt isn't going anywhere this summer. Give yours a 2025 update by styling yours with a pair of flip-flops in this season's hit colour: red.

Shop the look:

Shrunken T-Shirt
COS
Shrunken T-Shirt

The perfect fit.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

The bestselling skirt is back for another season.

Leather Flip Flops
COS
Leather Flip Flops

My dream sandal—the ideal summer flat to elevate my neutral summer wardrobe.

Woven Top Handle Shopper
Marks & Spencer
Woven Top Handle Shopper

This looks so much more expensive than it is,

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

