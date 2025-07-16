7 Simple Looks That Prove a Skirt and Sandals Is the Chicest Summer Combo

Every time summer rolls around, I seem to find myself going back to square one in the world of outfit planning. Something about the sudden increase in temperature sends me into a panic, as I try to figure out how to create a look that is effortless and chic, yet practical for steamy temperatures. To pull off this feat, I find myself drawn to two summer staples: skirts and sandals. Both capture the kind of breezy "I just threw this on" energy that I'm longing to emulate, and have a timeless quality that I always find appealing. But how best to pull off the combination this summer?

Turns out, there's plenty of inspiration to be found this season—and the good news is, many of the top outfits that caught my eye are blissfully easy to put together, and largely comprised of classic pieces that feel particularly on-trend this season, but will likely be a go-to for years to come.

High on the sandal charts this season are flip-flops, from the nostalgic jelly thong style to Scandi-inspired leather designs. These casual flats are a great way to make refined skirts like slips and maxis appropriate for daytime wear, especially when styled with a simple tee or tank. For those looking for something a little bolder, explore silhouettes and colour— think chunky slides, clever strap detailing and pops of red.

Whatever your personal skirt and sandal preference, there's a fresh summer look for you. Scroll on to see my pick of six outfits that are inspiring me this season.

The Chicest Skirt-and-Sandals Outfits to Copy This Summer:

1. Linen Skirt + Slides

Style Notes: Summer is really when linen enjoys its moment, and I'm personally such a fan of its effortless, breezy sophistication. This year, opt for a maxi style and pair with thick-soled slides to add a contemporary twist.

Shop the look:

2. Denim Maxi + Elevated Flip-Flops

Style Notes: A denim maxi skirt and flip-flop outfit may sound ultra casual, but Brittany's outfit is, in fact, supremely chic. The key? Opt for a crisp white skirt and some really excellent accessories.

Shop the look:

ARKET Lily Signature T-Shirt £17 SHOP NOW A great way to inject some colour into summer dressing. AGOLDE Leif Denim Maxi Skirt £310 £93 SHOP NOW This discount! Grab it while you can. M&S Collection Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals £40 SHOP NOW The suede really elevates these minimalist sandals. TOTEME T-Lock Woven Leather Clutch £1100 SHOP NOW I love this raffia update of the Toteme clutch. Miu Miu Logo Sunglasses £330 SHOP NOW The kind of everyday sunglasses you can always rely on, which makes them well worth the investment.

3. Slip Skirt + Flip-Flops

Style Notes: A slip is a classic style we turn to year after year, but something about Anouk's outfit feels especially elegant. The floaty white skirt paired with the knitted grey tank is a dream combination, while the minimalist flip-flops keep it dressed down enough for daytime wear.

Shop the look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Rivo Knitted Tank £140 SHOP NOW The kind of tank top that works day and night. Reformation Bella Satin Skirt £218 SHOP NOW You could style this so many ways. Free People Beach Day Jelly Sandals £34 SHOP NOW From the beach to the city. Annika Inez Sterling Silver Sloping Pendant Necklace £135 SHOP NOW The finishing touch. ARKET Tote Bag £269 SHOP NOW Tote bags have become the practical must-have accessory.

4. Sequin Skirt + Strappy Flat Sandals

Style Notes: This summer, I'm spotting more and more influencers finding creative ways to make sequin skirts more understatedly cool than outrageously OTT. Follow Coco's lead and pair yours with a simple white tank and barely-there strappy flat sandals.

Shop the look:

ARKET Rib Racer Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW A summer wardrobe must-have. CLIO PEPPIATT Olivine Scalloped Embellished Crepe Midi Skirt £825 £413 SHOP NOW This skirt is really giving me Carrie Bradshaw vibes. Reformation Cassandra Flat Sandal £148 SHOP NOW I've had my eye on these modern updates of the minimalist sandal for quite a while now...

5. Mini Skirt + Block Heels

Style Notes: Flats not your thing? Fear not, there are plenty of heeled options that are as easy and effortless as a flat slide. Lizzy's outfit is a masterclass in simplicity executed brilliantly — and the styling star is balancing a mini hemline with a block heeled sandal.

Shop the look:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Linen £120 SHOP NOW I'm such a fan of With Nothing Underneath's linen collection this year. ALIGNE Hadley Linen Mini Skirt £70 £60 SHOP NOW Made for those who love a high hemline. Wide Fit Block Heel Mules £30 SHOP NOW The white stitching makes these the perfect sandals for this outfit. Khaite Lori Leather Shoulder Bag £1450 SHOP NOW The slouchy fit of this bag is so cool.

6. Voluminous White Skirt + Colourful Sandals

Style Notes: The voluminous white skirt isn't going anywhere this summer. Give yours a 2025 update by styling yours with a pair of flip-flops in this season's hit colour: red.

Shop the look: