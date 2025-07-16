7 Simple Looks That Prove a Skirt and Sandals Is the Chicest Summer Combo
Sure, dresses and sandals are a fail-safe combo, but the chicest people out there know that skirts and sandals are actually the summer's best double act. Scroll on to see the skirt-and-sandals outfits I'm set to recreate this year.
Every time summer rolls around, I seem to find myself going back to square one in the world of outfit planning. Something about the sudden increase in temperature sends me into a panic, as I try to figure out how to create a look that is effortless and chic, yet practical for steamy temperatures. To pull off this feat, I find myself drawn to two summer staples: skirts and sandals. Both capture the kind of breezy "I just threw this on" energy that I'm longing to emulate, and have a timeless quality that I always find appealing. But how best to pull off the combination this summer?
Turns out, there's plenty of inspiration to be found this season—and the good news is, many of the top outfits that caught my eye are blissfully easy to put together, and largely comprised of classic pieces that feel particularly on-trend this season, but will likely be a go-to for years to come.
High on the sandal charts this season are flip-flops, from the nostalgic jelly thong style to Scandi-inspired leather designs. These casual flats are a great way to make refined skirts like slips and maxis appropriate for daytime wear, especially when styled with a simple tee or tank. For those looking for something a little bolder, explore silhouettes and colour— think chunky slides, clever strap detailing and pops of red.
Whatever your personal skirt and sandal preference, there's a fresh summer look for you. Scroll on to see my pick of six outfits that are inspiring me this season.
The Chicest Skirt-and-Sandals Outfits to Copy This Summer:
1. Linen Skirt + Slides
Style Notes: Summer is really when linen enjoys its moment, and I'm personally such a fan of its effortless, breezy sophistication. This year, opt for a maxi style and pair with thick-soled slides to add a contemporary twist.
Shop the look:
2. Denim Maxi + Elevated Flip-Flops
Style Notes: A denim maxi skirt and flip-flop outfit may sound ultra casual, but Brittany's outfit is, in fact, supremely chic. The key? Opt for a crisp white skirt and some really excellent accessories.
Shop the look:
3. Slip Skirt + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: A slip is a classic style we turn to year after year, but something about Anouk's outfit feels especially elegant. The floaty white skirt paired with the knitted grey tank is a dream combination, while the minimalist flip-flops keep it dressed down enough for daytime wear.
Shop the look:
4. Sequin Skirt + Strappy Flat Sandals
Style Notes: This summer, I'm spotting more and more influencers finding creative ways to make sequin skirts more understatedly cool than outrageously OTT. Follow Coco's lead and pair yours with a simple white tank and barely-there strappy flat sandals.
Shop the look:
5. Mini Skirt + Block Heels
Style Notes: Flats not your thing? Fear not, there are plenty of heeled options that are as easy and effortless as a flat slide. Lizzy's outfit is a masterclass in simplicity executed brilliantly — and the styling star is balancing a mini hemline with a block heeled sandal.
Shop the look:
6. Voluminous White Skirt + Colourful Sandals
Style Notes: The voluminous white skirt isn't going anywhere this summer. Give yours a 2025 update by styling yours with a pair of flip-flops in this season's hit colour: red.
Shop the look:
