I've Done the Research—These Are the Makeup Trends Set to Define Summer
From sunkissed blush to bronzed eyes, these are the summer makeup trends we've spotted on celebrities in 2025.
If there’s one thing we know for certain, it’s that summer makeup leaves plenty of room for experimentation. As we head off on holidays and soak up the warm weather at home, there's a certain carefree attitude when it comes to summer makeup—and it couldn't be more true for summer 2025's makeup trends.
I've been studying the runways, red carpets, and TikTok feeds and they have all aligned to deliver a fresh wave of beauty trends that feel simultaneously wearable and fun. From "no-makeup" makeup and lightweight bases without the stickiness (because who wants to wear foundation in 25°C+ weather?) to softly smoldering eye looks and bold blusher, summer 2025 is serving up a moodboard of inspiration for every kind of beauty lover.
I've spoken to top makeup artists, trawled celebrity beauty moments and road-tested the summer beauty products and new beauty product launches to bring you the definitive edit of the makeup trends that are set to dominate the season. Whether you're an "invisible makeup" devotee or love a statement beauty moment, consider this your cheat sheet to looking effortlessly on-trend all summer long.
Summer Makeup Trends 2025
1. Sunblush
The sunburnt blush trend still has momentum for summer 2025, with celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa showing us just how pretty it looks when you bring your blusher onto your nose as well as your cheeks. "This one’s a personal favourite for summer—blush-heavy, sun-drenched skin that looks like you’ve spent the weekend on a yacht (even if you haven’t!)," says celebrity makeup artist, Dalila Bone. "It’s all about layering pinks, corals and bronzers high on the cheeks, temples and even across the nose. It’s trending because people want warmth and youth in their complexion and this delivers both."
Shop the Trend:
2. Barely-There Bases
As the temperatures soar, no one wants to be wearing a heavy foundation, which is why skin tints and tinted SPFs have become more popular than ever to deliver a hint of coverage without feeling sticky. "Summer’s true beauty MVP must be tinted SPF," says celebrity makeup artist, Jacinta Spencer. "Merging skincare with sheer coverage, it evens out skin tone, gives a natural glow, and protects your skin from sun damage. It’s the 'no-makeup' makeup essential that keeps you fresh, flawless and photo-ready from poolside to golden hour."
Shop the Trend:
3. Gilded Eyes
Bronzed and gilded eyes come back around every year and they're truly a seasonal summer makeup staple. "Forget harsh black liners as this summer, it’s all about bronze-on-bronze," says Spencer. "Shimmery bronze shadows paired with matching liner add depth and warmth to the eyes without overpowering. It’s sultry, soft, and so easy to wear, perfect for beach dinners or rooftop cocktails," she says.
Shop the Trend:
4. Gelato Blush
Bright pink blush isn't going anywhere for summer 2025. Right now, we're seeing creamy hues of pink on the cheeks that make a statement. "Blush is having a moment and this season. It’s smooth, creamy and perfectly flushed," says Spencer. "Buttery pink cream blushers melt into the skin, giving a youthful, fresh-faced finish that looks like you’ve been kissed by the summer breeze." Consider going a shade bolder than you would normally for your blush to bring it into the summer season.
Shop the Trend:
5. Bronze Goddess
Glowing, bronzy skin is the perfect summer makeup look. "Think sun-kissed and luminous but not sweaty," says Spencer. "This trend is all about that radiant, golden glow that looks like you’ve just stepped off a private yacht in the Mediterranean. Achieve it with lightweight foundations, liquid highlighters and bronzing drops for a warm, ethereal finish that catches the light just right," she says. For extra radiance, use a shimmering body oil to add a sun-kissed lustre to limbs and your décolletage.
Shop the Trend:
6. Cool-Toned Shadow
While warm-toned shades are synonymous with the hues of summer, switching to cool-toned shades for your eye look can help update your look. It's a little unexpected, yet feels modern. "Cool tones are having a comeback and they feel so fresh right now," says Bone. "Think icy blue lids, smoky violets and soft gunmetal greys. They’re trending because people are craving something different from the warm browns and golds we’ve seen for years," she says. "I like to start with a light wash of color and build it up. Pair with a taupe or grey liner and fluttery lashes—a touch of silver in the inner corner really ties it all together for a modern finish."
Shop the Trend:
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
