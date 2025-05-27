Bella Hadid Said She Almost Texted Rihanna to Tell Her How Good *This* Beauty Product Is

There's no doubt that Bella Hadid is one of the internet's biggest beauty muses. From her five-minute makeup routine to her new French Riviera blonde, she constantly inspires her 61 million (!) followers to try new beauty looks and products. And I, a beauty editor, am among those 61 million followers.

So, when I found out she was featured in Vogue's latest Beauty Secrets video, I clicked play faster than you could say supermodel. Throughout the nearly 17-minute-long video, Hadid walks through her complete beauty routine, from skin prep to daytime makeup, and finally, a nighttime look. She shares the £9 drugstore moisturiser she buys "like eight times a month," and her all-time favourite Fenty Beauty product. The latter is so good, she reveals it *almost* inspired a text to Rihanna. Keep scrolling to see the standout items from Hadid's routine.