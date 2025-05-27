Bella Hadid Said She Almost Texted Rihanna to Tell Her How Good *This* Beauty Product Is
Bella Hadid has excellent taste in beauty products—here's every product we know she uses for a fact.
There's no doubt that Bella Hadid is one of the internet's biggest beauty muses. From her five-minute makeup routine to her new French Riviera blonde, she constantly inspires her 61 million (!) followers to try new beauty looks and products. And I, a beauty editor, am among those 61 million followers.
So, when I found out she was featured in Vogue's latest Beauty Secrets video, I clicked play faster than you could say supermodel. Throughout the nearly 17-minute-long video, Hadid walks through her complete beauty routine, from skin prep to daytime makeup, and finally, a nighttime look. She shares the £9 drugstore moisturiser she buys "like eight times a month," and her all-time favourite Fenty Beauty product. The latter is so good, she reveals it *almost* inspired a text to Rihanna. Keep scrolling to see the standout items from Hadid's routine.
"Rihanna, I love this," Hadid says, as she swipes it on her skin to sculpt and contour her face. "I almost sent her a picture a couple of months ago, but I was like, 'She's busy. I know that she's busy, and the last thing she wants is a text from me telling her how good her beauty stick is, but it's really good. So, Rih, if you're watching this, honey, you did that job."
Here's the drugstore moisturiser Hadid says she can't get enough of. Weleda's Skin Food Cream is an iconic product that's loved by beauty editors and makeup artists alike. "I go through like eight of these a month," Hadid says. "I buy them from CVS, and I'm obsessed with them. I have the little versions and the big versions."
When it comes to all-over base makeup, Hadid opts for this natural-looking tinted moisturiser for daytime (I like that it offers SPF 25 for extra sun protection). "This makes me feel like I've just gone to the beach." I think for a natural look, just to have something that's a tinted moisturiser is really nice."
For a little extra coverage in the areas she wants it, Hadid uses this multipurpose face palette from Make Up For Ever. It contains highlighter, blush, and contour shades that are designed to be mixed and matched for a customised finish.
Hadid's favourite blushes are from Rhode, her friend Hailey Bieber's brand. She loves Sleepy Girl, a soft mauve shade, and Toasted Teddy, a terra-cotta hue she uses to create a sunburnt effect on her cheeks.
