Hailey Bieber Has Officially Introduced Me to My New Favourite Bronzer, and Wow, It's Game-Changing

Whenever a celebrity endorses a beauty product, I'm intrigued. When two celebrities share the same favourite, well, colour me tempted. I typically pause whatever else I'm doing to research if said favourite is worth the hype. But when three or more A-listers cite something as their holy grail? I'm adding it to my basket faster than you can say, "influenced!" Such is the case with Tom Ford's Shade And Illuminate Contour Duo. After seeing not one, not two, but three beauty moguls consider the palette a makeup bag staple, I became a woman on a mission—and my glowy summer makeup routine has been forever changed.

Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo £84 SHOP NOW The Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo is now one of my favourite makeup bag staples. Pros: It boasts a cream-to-satin formula that helps highlight and contour while leaving you with a natural finish. Plus, it's very blendable. Cons: There are four shades, but it would be nice to see a few more options to suit other skin tones.

Let's proceed in the order of events, shall we? In a 2022 TikTok video, Sabrina Carpenter applied the creamy contour to the underside of her cheekbone, using a brush to blend the pigment until her complexion appeared naturally snatched. Fast forward to two weeks ago, when singer Rita Ora unpacked her beauty bag with Harper's Bazaar UK: The singer-songwriter deemed the contour-highlight duo a classic she's owned “since the beginning of time." She adds, “Under no circumstances will this ever be replaced because it does everything—you can do your whole face with this thing. Contour, highlight, lip, eye… It's just phenomenal."

That endorsement alone was enough to make me head over to Sephora, but then came the kicker: Earlier this year, Hailey Bieber posted a shortcake-inspired makeup tutorial to TikTok. Her bronzing product of choice? Yep, you guessed it—Tom Ford's Contour Duo.

For what it's worht, Sarah Jessica Parker's makeup artist also adores the compact for a "perfect glow," and I have it on good authority that Laura Harrier considers it one of her faves . The verdict is clear: Tom Ford's contour-highlight duo is the ultimate celebrity crowd-pleaser.

The hype is well-warranted, as after a few months of testing it, I can confirm that the creamy formula instantly fuses to the skin and deposits a satin finish that lasts all day (as opposed to melting off your face, like so many creamy, oil-based products can). Each contour shade is perfectly cool-toned and offers no shimmer, which makes your complexion look naturally sun-kissed. The highlighter, however, does contain light-diffusing pearls that help sunlight bounce off your skin, making it appear so luminous.

You can even combine the contour and highlighter shades for a customised cream shadow or to create a less intense bronzer. Perfect for scorching summer days when a minimal beat is all you can muster. What a treat!

