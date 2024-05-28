Everyone Wants "Liquid Hair" This Summer, So I Asked an Expert for Their Ultimate Tips

If you've so much as logged on to TikTok or Instagram in the last month, you'll have been bombarded with posts targeting "liquid hair". No, it's not what it sounds like. In fact, this trend has nothing to do with your hair being wet. Confusing, right? Well, I'm here to clear things up. If you're not yet familiar with the liquid hair trend, them allow me to enlighten you.

This popular look is all about that super shiny, glossy finish that almost makes the hair look like liquid. I think we can all agree that this trend instantly elevates any ensemble or makeup moment, but I've always wondered how I can actually get my hair to look like this without spending hours in a salon.

If you've been asking yourself the same thing, then you're in luck, as I consulted hair expert, artist director and educator at Aveda, Christophe Potin, to find out how to get that "liquid" finish. Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know...

What Is The Liquid Hair Trend?

First things first, I wanted to get Potin's take on the trend. "Liquid hair is described as high shine with a reflective gloss finish," he explains. "Contrary to its name, it shouldn’t look wet but soft and bouncy. We are looking to see movements with a very slick finish."

How to Get Liquid Hair

So, how can you achieve this look at home? Check out Potin's step-by-step guide below.

1. "The prep for this liquid finish style is the key for success." explains Potin. "First of all, the scalp has to be in perfect condition, therefore I would recommend Aveda's Scalp Solutions Overnight Renewal Serum (£42) followed with the Scalp Solutions Exfoliating Scalp Treatment (£39)."

2. Once you've given your scalp a good scrub, go in with your shampoo and conditioner of choice. "For that super glass look, add on the Aveda Botanical Repair Bond Building Flash Treatment (£42) that will give you the results you are looking for," says Potin. These days, there are also lots of at-home hair gloss treatments you can use in between your shampoo and conditioner, such as Ouai's Hair Gloss (£30) and Redken's Acidic Colour Gloss Activated Glass Gloss Treatment (£33).

3. To style, Potin recommends using a styling cream that will protect your hair and control any flyaways. Then blow dry with an ionic hairdryer and a big round brush. "I recommend YS Park brushes as they are very good at smoothing the cuticle of the hair, instead of metal brushes that conduct heat but cool down very quickly after, meaning the hair is not always 100% dry," says Potin.

4. Once the hair is dry, apply some heat protectant and conditioning mist before using a big barrel tong to create some movement in the hair. "Make sure you wrap the hair clockwise like a ribbon around the barrel to get a smooth result," advises Potin. You want to leave the hair to set and cool down then go over the style with a paddle brush to create a beautiful, slick but soft and bouncy blow-dry with a shiny finish. You can also add a little bit of hair oil for extra shine.

Liquid Hair Inspiration

So chic.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley always has the glossiest hairstyles.

Yes, this trend works for long and short hair.

Hair goals.

Liquid hair and a bouncy blow dry are a match made in heaven.

Even Dua Lipa is a fan of this trend.

Stunning.

Products You Need for Liquid Hair

Fable & Mane Holiroots™ Pre-Wash Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil £34 SHOP NOW As mentioned above, the key to shiny hair is all in the prep. Before washing, I love to use this hair oil that works to strengthen the scalp and roots.

Aveda Scalp Solutions Exfoliating Scalp Treatment £39 SHOP NOW Potin recommends this scalp scrub which works to gently exfoliate and remove product build-up.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray £27 SHOP NOW This spray protects hair from heat damage and gives a super glossy finish.

Redken Acidic Color Gloss Activated Glass Gloss Treatment £33 SHOP NOW Apply this treatment weekly after shampooing and leave for five minutes before rinsing for salon-worthy shine.

Kerastase Chroma Absolu Soin Acide Chroma Gloss £47 £42 SHOP NOW This high-shine treatment also helps to maintain colour intensity.