TikTok's Best Dressed Share Everything on Their New-Season Wish Lists

The days are brighter, the trees are filled with blossoms, and the sun is setting past 7pm. Finally, we made it and spring is upon us, and after the doom and gloom of a never-ending winter, I think I speak for all of us when I say the season of fresh beginnings can't come soon enough. As we take a deep breath and reset (starting with a round of spring cleaning) we're ready to rejuvenate our wardrobes too, so it’s prime time to assess the sartorial gaps that need filling for the months ahead.

Perhaps you're looking for a lightweight jacket to replace your thick, wool coat? Maybe it's a pretty dress and sandals in the place of chunky boots and even chunkier knits. Whatever your new-season aesthetic calls for, creating a spring wish list is best kickstarted with some stylish inspiration, so naturally I consulted the people who know trends before they even go mainstream—TikTok's finest. I asked five of social media's savviest dressers what’s on their radar for the coming months, and they did not disappoint. From Western cowboy-core to minimalist staples, keep scrolling to see and shop the spring-ready pieces on these influencers' wish lists. There's something for everyone.

1. Charlotte Stavrou - @charlottesevensix

Shop Charlotte's Picks:

Aligne Monika Square Neck Longline Waistcoat £119 SHOP NOW "Aligne really is the brand of the moment. They’ve always had the best pieces but I think they’ve just exploded thanks to their new campaign with Lucy Bronze. I got this waistcoat to wear for a talk I did a few weeks ago because I wanted to look cool but slightly corporate, and I’ve had so many compliments every time I’ve worn it. You can pair it with the matching trousers full a corporate hottie look, but I’m planning on wearing it with jeans and heels next weekend."

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Poplin, White £95 SHOP NOW "This might be my favourite piece in my wardrobe right now. It’s so versatile and the quality is so good. If I’m not wearing my grey jumper then you’ll probably find me in this.I wear tucked in and belted with jeans, but when it gets a bit warmer I’m going to use it as a jacket to wear over strappy mini dresses."

Bobbies Liv Beige Slingbacks £195 SHOP NOW "These shoes are so classy and I feel like such a grown up (of which I am) every time I wear them! I think I may get them in blue too. They go with pretty much anything, but my plan here is to wear with a vintage black pencil skirt I got last year and a white tee."

Me+Em Merino Cashmere Crop Half Zip Jumper £250 SHOP NOW "I’m obsessed with this jumper. I wear it at least 3 times a week and it is so comfortable yet super stylish. When I wear it I feel like I’m in loungewear, but it’s a proper knit that I can wear outside the house too. Magic. I wear it with jeans or tracksuit bottoms, but it can be easily styled up or down!"

2. Aissata Kourouma

Shop Aissata's Picks:

The Row Leather Ankle Boots £1450 SHOP NOW "I’ve had these boots on my wishlist for a long time and may have to take the plunge this spring. It’ll be the perfect contrast to feminine pieces like dresses and skirts that I gravitate towards during the warmer months."

Toteme Sleeveless Layered Top £310 SHOP NOW "I just recently bought this Toteme top as an investment piece for the season and I’m so excited to style it with black trousers or silk pants."

& Other Stories Pleated Denim Maxi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW "I love this pleated denim skirt from & Other Stories. Add a white tank, a matching denim jacket and black pumps for a more put together look."

Heaven Mayhem Mini Knot Gold £73 SHOP NOW "I am not too big on jewellery but I haven't stopped thinking about these Heaven Mayhem earrings. It's such a versatile piece that can elevate any outfit."

Reformation Valetta Two Piece £248 SHOP NOW "This set from Reformation is a must have for the season! Perfect for warm spring and summer days. To dress it up, add a pair of strappy sandal heels or knee high boots and to dress it down, ballet flats or sneakers will do."

3. Cat Patterson - @catlpatterson

Shop Cat's Picks:

Ganni Pink Cotton Poplin Long Smock Dress £245 SHOP NOW "I had the blue version of this last year, and I wore and loved it so much that this candy pink hue is a no-brainer to me. A super comfy shape, whilst also feeling cute n sexy! Win, win."

Jakke Cassie Mac Green £279 SHOP NOW "I love wearing colour, so this Jakke trench coat for Spring/Summer is totally my vibe. I would wear with a graphic tee and jeans for an easy outfit."

Story MFG. Grateful Tee Ls £95 SHOP NOW "As mentioned, if there’s one thing I love it’s a graphic tee! This susty one is so cute for Spring with a positive message. I’d wear with a slip skirt and my fave trainers for an easy Spring outfit. "

River Island Brown Stove Straight Pipe Animal Jeans £45 SHOP NOW "Leopard print jeans are everywhere this season. I think this River Island pair are a great version at a good price point. I pair my leopard print with pops of pink all year round."

4. Josephine Ainscough - @joainscough

Shop Josephine's Picks:

Alohas Tb.490 Rife Sheen Red Leather Sneakers £119 SHOP NOW "I know these are going to fill a major wardrobe gap for me. A low line sneaker in a fun pop of colour is going to go with so many transitional outfits. Extra bonus that they are made to demand, so a very sustainable choice!"

Briwok Silver Swirl Earrings £63 SHOP NOW "I’m a recent convert to silver jewellery and won't be turning back anytime soon. Love how these spiral earrings would complete and elevate even the most basic of looks."

Oats the Label Black Gather Skirt £122 SHOP NOW "I love the ruching and how you can transform the skirt depending on how you want to style it. Oats the Label is one of my favourite Australian designers, and the construction of the clothes is always such high quality. I’m super excited to receive this one in the mail."

House of Sunny The Big Sling Bag £185 SHOP NOW "What’s not to love about a Mary Poppins type of bag that fits everything? I particularly love the shape and silhouette this one creates. A perfect every day piece!"

Shop Andie's Picks:

Understated Leather Dime Store Cowgirl Jacket in Love Potion £496 SHOP NOW "Did I just come across this brand 48 hours ago? Yes. Is it now on my permanent wish list? Also, yes. I collect western-inspired fashion, and this red suede jacket from Understated Leather has kept me up at night since the first time I saw it. This jacket is such an incredible piece that I know would add dimension to any outfit during any season. "

Gap Linen Cotton Blend Cargo Trousers £55 SHOP NOW "As a tall girly, I can never get enough of pants that actually hit the ground on me. Gap & Banana Republic are my forever go-to’s for this and are on my wish list at all times. They have the best sales and cutest styles at the start of every season. I swear nearly all of my outfits start with a pair of these pants, then I build around them."

Toga Pulla Western 50mm Leather Boots £417 SHOP NOW "Any and all cowboy boots are always on my wish list, but this pair from Toga Pulla have been at the top for a while. The silver hardware gives the black boot an incredibly chic touch— I would die to wear these with a pair of metallic, athletic shorts."