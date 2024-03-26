TikTok's Best Dressed Share Everything on Their New-Season Wish Lists
The days are brighter, the trees are filled with blossoms, and the sun is setting past 7pm. Finally, we made it and spring is upon us, and after the doom and gloom of a never-ending winter, I think I speak for all of us when I say the season of fresh beginnings can't come soon enough. As we take a deep breath and reset (starting with a round of spring cleaning) we're ready to rejuvenate our wardrobes too, so it’s prime time to assess the sartorial gaps that need filling for the months ahead.
Perhaps you're looking for a lightweight jacket to replace your thick, wool coat? Maybe it's a pretty dress and sandals in the place of chunky boots and even chunkier knits. Whatever your new-season aesthetic calls for, creating a spring wish list is best kickstarted with some stylish inspiration, so naturally I consulted the people who know trends before they even go mainstream—TikTok's finest. I asked five of social media's savviest dressers what’s on their radar for the coming months, and they did not disappoint. From Western cowboy-core to minimalist staples, keep scrolling to see and shop the spring-ready pieces on these influencers' wish lists. There's something for everyone.
1. Charlotte Stavrou - @charlottesevensix
@charlottesevensix ♬ Go Baby - Cleo Sol
Shop Charlotte's Picks:
"Aligne really is the brand of the moment. They’ve always had the best pieces but I think they’ve just exploded thanks to their new campaign with Lucy Bronze. I got this waistcoat to wear for a talk I did a few weeks ago because I wanted to look cool but slightly corporate, and I’ve had so many compliments every time I’ve worn it. You can pair it with the matching trousers full a corporate hottie look, but I’m planning on wearing it with jeans and heels next weekend."
"This might be my favourite piece in my wardrobe right now. It’s so versatile and the quality is so good. If I’m not wearing my grey jumper then you’ll probably find me in this.I wear tucked in and belted with jeans, but when it gets a bit warmer I’m going to use it as a jacket to wear over strappy mini dresses."
"These shoes are so classy and I feel like such a grown up (of which I am) every time I wear them! I think I may get them in blue too. They go with pretty much anything, but my plan here is to wear with a vintage black pencil skirt I got last year and a white tee."
"I’m obsessed with this jumper. I wear it at least 3 times a week and it is so comfortable yet super stylish. When I wear it I feel like I’m in loungewear, but it’s a proper knit that I can wear outside the house too. Magic. I wear it with jeans or tracksuit bottoms, but it can be easily styled up or down!"
2. Aissata Kourouma
@tonesoftrends ♬ Play For Keeps - Runzo
Shop Aissata's Picks:
"I’ve had these boots on my wishlist for a long time and may have to take the plunge this spring. It’ll be the perfect contrast to feminine pieces like dresses and skirts that I gravitate towards during the warmer months."
"I just recently bought this Toteme top as an investment piece for the season and I’m so excited to style it with black trousers or silk pants."
"I love this pleated denim skirt from & Other Stories. Add a white tank, a matching denim jacket and black pumps for a more put together look."
- "I am not too big on jewellery but I haven't stopped thinking about these Heaven Mayhem earrings. It's such a versatile piece that can elevate any outfit."
"This set from Reformation is a must have for the season! Perfect for warm spring and summer days. To dress it up, add a pair of strappy sandal heels or knee high boots and to dress it down, ballet flats or sneakers will do."
3. Cat Patterson - @catlpatterson
@catlpatterson ♬ original sound - songsforsouls
Shop Cat's Picks:
"I had the blue version of this last year, and I wore and loved it so much that this candy pink hue is a no-brainer to me. A super comfy shape, whilst also feeling cute n sexy! Win, win."
"I love wearing colour, so this Jakke trench coat for Spring/Summer is totally my vibe. I would wear with a graphic tee and jeans for an easy outfit."
"As mentioned, if there’s one thing I love it’s a graphic tee! This susty one is so cute for Spring with a positive message. I’d wear with a slip skirt and my fave trainers for an easy Spring outfit. "
"Leopard print jeans are everywhere this season. I think this River Island pair are a great version at a good price point. I pair my leopard print with pops of pink all year round."
4. Josephine Ainscough - @joainscough
@joainscough ♬ suono originale - 𔘓 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘭𝘢𝘺s 𔘓
Shop Josephine's Picks:
"I know these are going to fill a major wardrobe gap for me. A low line sneaker in a fun pop of colour is going to go with so many transitional outfits. Extra bonus that they are made to demand, so a very sustainable choice!"
"I’m a recent convert to silver jewellery and won't be turning back anytime soon. Love how these spiral earrings would complete and elevate even the most basic of looks."
"I love the ruching and how you can transform the skirt depending on how you want to style it. Oats the Label is one of my favourite Australian designers, and the construction of the clothes is always such high quality. I’m super excited to receive this one in the mail."
"What’s not to love about a Mary Poppins type of bag that fits everything? I particularly love the shape and silhouette this one creates. A perfect every day piece!"
5. Andie J - @andoej
@andoej ♬ original sound - Andie
Shop Andie's Picks:
"Did I just come across this brand 48 hours ago? Yes. Is it now on my permanent wish list? Also, yes. I collect western-inspired fashion, and this red suede jacket from Understated Leather has kept me up at night since the first time I saw it. This jacket is such an incredible piece that I know would add dimension to any outfit during any season. "
"As a tall girly, I can never get enough of pants that actually hit the ground on me. Gap & Banana Republic are my forever go-to’s for this and are on my wish list at all times. They have the best sales and cutest styles at the start of every season. I swear nearly all of my outfits start with a pair of these pants, then I build around them."
"Any and all cowboy boots are always on my wish list, but this pair from Toga Pulla have been at the top for a while. The silver hardware gives the black boot an incredibly chic touch— I would die to wear these with a pair of metallic, athletic shorts."
"Brighton makes the best belts ever, no argument. I always grab them from Ebay, they have so many listings of vintage ones with such interesting silver buckles & details. These are a signature for any outfit I wear, and I’m always searching for new ones to add to the collection."
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.
Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
