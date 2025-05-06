Something Old, Something New: Your Guide to the Best Luxury Engagement Ring Designers

I just got engaged! While I knew my fiancé was planning on popping the question for a while, it still didn't take away from the excitement from when he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him in Tokyo, Japan. Even though I'm over-the-moon to be stepping into my bridal era with my high school sweetheart, let's be real: I was *slightly* more excited to sport my jaw-dropping engagement ring he custom designed with a good friend of mine, New York based-jeweler, Steph Mazuera.

If you know anything about shopping for an engagement ring, you'll know it is a process. From last summer until my engagement, I was anxiously shopping around for the best luxury engagement ring. My Pinterest board was full of whimsical, custom designs from up-and-coming engagement ring designers and those from established maisons. I went to not one, not two, not three, but a whopping 10 jewelry houses in search of the perfect diamond engagement ring I'd be wearing for decades to come. While my then-boyfriend, now-fiancé indulged my fashion girl fantasies while I dragged him up and down Manhattan to browse, he also gave me some strong opinions while on the search for thee ring. After countless appointments and trying on over fifty rings, I'm considering myself an expert on the best luxury engagement ring designers and maisons.

Summer wedding season is coming up soon and if you've been with your partner for a while, you might be itching to have something shiny on your finger soon. Thankfully, I went through the process and took long, detailed notes so you don't have to. Below, read my robust guide to the brands and designers making the best luxury engagement rings on the market. Whether they're tried-and-true maisons with a history of excellence of the new designer on the block with a fresh perspective, these names are the ones to look out for on your search to find your dream engagement ring.

Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. basically wrote the book on engagement rings. Founded in 1837, the NYC institution introduced the now-iconic six-prong Tiffany Setting in 1886, changing the way diamonds are displayed forever. To this day, the brand’s bridal collection continues to blend innovation with tradition. Whether you’re eyeing a solitaire or a vintage-inspired halo, Tiffany & Co.'s craftsmanship and ethically sourced diamonds ensure a wow factor. Recent collections like Tiffany True offer a modern edge with clean lines and low-set profiles. Stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mila Kunis have all turned to Tiffany & Co. for show-stopping sparkle, so you’ll be in good company. Plus, the brand's iconic Robin's Egg blue box is so iconic, you'll be over-the-moon when you see your partner pull it out of their pocket.

Tiffany & Co. The Tiffany Setting Engagement Ring in Platinum $16300 SHOP NOW

Harry Winston

Harry Winston has long been the go-to for diamonds that dazzle. Founded in 1932, the American jeweler quickly gained fame for acquiring some of the most legendary stones in history—including the Hope Diamond—and became a fixture on red carpets from Hollywood to the Met Gala. Their engagement rings echo that same glamour, offering a blend of classic design and exquisite quality. Expect to see cushion-cut solitaires, vintage-inspired settings, and halos that sparkle from every angle. From American icons like Jackie O to current-day pop divas like Jennifer Lopez, Harry Winston engagement rings have proved their enduring appeal. Known for their “diamond first” philosophy, the brand’s settings are designed to maximize light and brilliance. For a ring that feels straight out of a classic movie scene, Harry Winston is the gold standard.

Harry Winston The One Round Brilliant Diamond Micropavé Engagement Ring $11200 SHOP NOW

Cartier

Few names are as synonymous with timeless luxury as Cartier. Founded by Parisian watchmaker Louis-François Cartier in 1847, the house has long been the jeweler of choice for royalty and fashion elites. When it comes to engagement rings, Cartier nails that balance of classic and contemporary. Their Solitaire 1895 style is a fan favorite—understated, refined, and impeccably cut—while collections like Étincelle de Cartier and Cartier Destinée add a more modern sparkle. Celebs like Grace Kelly and Mary-Kate Olsen have all been spotted in the maison’s iconic pieces, proving that a Cartier ring is always in style. Known for its attention to detail and clean, architectural settings, the brand’s bridal offerings are effortlessly chic—perfect for the minimalist bride with an eye for heritage. If you're looking for a bit more of a fashion statement for your luxury engagement ring, though, you can opt for one of the brand's tri-color Trinity rings or the iconic Panthère de Cartier ring on your left hand.

Cartier 1895 Solitaire, Cushion-Cut Diamond, Paved $52000 SHOP NOW

Jessica McCormack

Jessica McCormack’s bridal jewelry is where Georgian-era romance meets modern London edge. Founded in 2008, her brand has gained a cult following for its fusion of antique aesthetics and contemporary silhouettes. McCormack’s engagement rings often feature old-mine or rose-cut diamonds set in blackened gold or her signature “button back” mount, which gives each piece a lived-in, heirloom quality. Her pieces have been the focal point of proposals for fashion insiders like Zoë Kravitz and Zendaya, both women who set the standard for the modern-day style lexicon. What sets her rings apart is their unique charm, looking like they've been pulled from a family jewelry vault. If you want a ring that looks like it’s been passed down through generations (but still feels totally you) Jessica McCormack should be at the top of your list.

Jessica McCormack 0.90ct Diamond & Blackened Gold Button Back Ring $16700 SHOP NOW

Graff

If over-the-top glamour is your thing, Graff is your holy grail. Since its founding in 1960, the London-based house has specialized in rare, investment-grade diamonds—think museum-worthy stones cut and set to perfection. Their bridal collection isn’t for the faint of heart: oversized solitaires, dramatic halos, and flawless clarity dominate the lineup. Graff’s pieces are often one-of-a-kind, making them a magnet for royalty and A-listers (we're talking Elizabeth Taylor and Princess Charlene of Monaco). They’re known for sourcing and cutting some of the world’s most famous diamonds, like the 118.78-carat Graff Venus. It’s all about bold elegance here—ideal for the bride who wants her ring to make a statement from across the room. If you're looking for a bit of sparkle, the brand's Icon setting is sure to catch anyone's attention.

Graff Promise Round Diamond Engagement Ring $6100 SHOP NOW

Arielle Ratner

For brides seeking something a bit more under-the-radar (but no less stunning), Arielle Ratner delivers. The New York–based designer launched her fine jewelry line after a decade in fashion, bringing with her a modern sensibility and a passion for personal storytelling. Her engagement rings are quietly luxurious—think antique-cut diamonds, low-profile settings, and subtle, handcrafted details that feel intimate and bespoke. Each piece is made to order, with a strong focus on ethical sourcing and sustainability. Ratner’s rings have that effortlessly cool vibe that appeals to the downtown bride who’s into vintage denim, natural beauty, and timeless design. With a growing celeb following and a commitment to individuality, her brand is one to watch.