I've Been Planning My Spring Wardrobe for Months—These Are the Pieces I'm Into

Whilst there are those who dream of baking summer days, and others who long for the crisp chill of winter, spring is my favourite season. Now it’s not just because I’m an Aries baby, and therefore the countdown to my birthday can begin, but the exciting styling possibilities that this in-between season offers. With the milder weather, we’re called upon to play with layering in a more thoughtful way than winter requires. We can mix in our sunny-day skirts with the cosy knits we’ve relied upon for months, or make the most of our wardrobe heroes that serve us throughout the year. Truly, the new season is a chance to be inspired, explore what we have, and mix in new-in styles that we’ll be rewearing throughout the warmer months, too. And as I simply can’t wait for it to begin, my dream spring wish list is already well underway.

The appeal of spring is in its versatility. Now is the time to ease floaty dresses back into our wardrobes ahead of the summer months, pairing them with a light jacket or cardigan as the temperatures break free from single digits. Alongside, if you didn’t secure a reliable knit jumper over the winter months, you won’t have to wait until the end of the year to reach for it, as even through the warm spring days, this can be draped around shoulders for a chic edge. Our winter heroes aren’t relegated to storage just yet, as reliable styles like wide-leg tailored trousers and forever denim continue to make their mark throughout the season, paired now with simple t-shirts and loose-fit shirts, rather than the endless thermal layers of previous seasons.

Already our favourite brands from high-end to high street are offering up fresh spring collections, brimming with contemporary silhouettes, timeless staples, and a dash of colour to reflect the incoming brighter days. As ever, the longevity of any new addition is key to our shopping habits, and each piece offers a timelessness that can either carry through other seasons, or be relied upon year after year, making the most of your investment, great or small.

Keep scrolling to explore my spring 2024 wish list.

SHOP MY SPRING WISH LIST

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW Reformation's beloved Mason Pant also comes in a petite version.

Oversized Cotton Jumper £77 SHOP NOW A classic striped jumper can be found in every fashion person's arsenal.

Dôen Leanne Dress in Calico Garden £428 SHOP NOW Welcome the arrival of warmer days with a pretty floral dress.

Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW Whistles' best-selling jacket now comes in a new colourway for spring—khaki green.

Kenneth Jay Lane Polished Drop Earrings £60 SHOP NOW Bold studs are sticking around for spring 2024.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW The hard part is choosing between the 8 colour variations.

H&M Double-Breasted Trench Coat £85 SHOP NOW Come rain or shine, a classic trench coat will add a polished edge to any outfit.

Toteme Folded-Handle Grained-Leather Handbag £820 SHOP NOW No matter the season, Toteme's elegant handbag will make for a great companion.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend in Stripe £120 SHOP NOW With Nothing Underneath knows all about brilliant shirts, and this one will easily bolster all my spring outfits.

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Pleated Midi Skirt £33 SHOP NOW I can't wait to waft around in floaty skirts this spring.

Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW Nothing marks the arrival of bright days quite like white denim.

Celine Triomphe Oval Acetate Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW The classic shape means you'll treasure these for years.

House of Dagmar Fitted Denim Jacket £520 SHOP NOW A denim jacket is a wardrobe staple, and this one is set apart by the fitted silhouette.

Nobody's Child Black Gingham Tie Detail Bertie Midi Dress £75 SHOP NOW The bow details are seriously sweet.

Dragon Diffusion Santa Croce Large Woven-Leather Basket Bag £400 SHOP NOW Basket bag season has arrived, and fashion people can't get enough of Dragon Diffusion's joyful creations.

Sezane Gaspard Cardigan £95 SHOP NOW Through spring and summer, I always carry a soft cardigan ready for drops in temperature.

Denim Skirt £67 SHOP NOW A denim skirt is practically a staple. Plus, you'll wear this all year round.

Toteme + Net Sustain Suede Lace-Up Sandals £370 SHOP NOW I don't want to jinx it, but sandal days are on the horizon.

Opening Image: @slyviemus_