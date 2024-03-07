I've Been Planning My Spring Wardrobe for Months—These Are the Pieces I'm Into
Whilst there are those who dream of baking summer days, and others who long for the crisp chill of winter, spring is my favourite season. Now it’s not just because I’m an Aries baby, and therefore the countdown to my birthday can begin, but the exciting styling possibilities that this in-between season offers. With the milder weather, we’re called upon to play with layering in a more thoughtful way than winter requires. We can mix in our sunny-day skirts with the cosy knits we’ve relied upon for months, or make the most of our wardrobe heroes that serve us throughout the year. Truly, the new season is a chance to be inspired, explore what we have, and mix in new-in styles that we’ll be rewearing throughout the warmer months, too. And as I simply can’t wait for it to begin, my dream spring wish list is already well underway.
The appeal of spring is in its versatility. Now is the time to ease floaty dresses back into our wardrobes ahead of the summer months, pairing them with a light jacket or cardigan as the temperatures break free from single digits. Alongside, if you didn’t secure a reliable knit jumper over the winter months, you won’t have to wait until the end of the year to reach for it, as even through the warm spring days, this can be draped around shoulders for a chic edge. Our winter heroes aren’t relegated to storage just yet, as reliable styles like wide-leg tailored trousers and forever denim continue to make their mark throughout the season, paired now with simple t-shirts and loose-fit shirts, rather than the endless thermal layers of previous seasons.
Already our favourite brands from high-end to high street are offering up fresh spring collections, brimming with contemporary silhouettes, timeless staples, and a dash of colour to reflect the incoming brighter days. As ever, the longevity of any new addition is key to our shopping habits, and each piece offers a timelessness that can either carry through other seasons, or be relied upon year after year, making the most of your investment, great or small.
Keep scrolling to explore my spring 2024 wish list.
SHOP MY SPRING WISH LIST
Whistles' best-selling jacket now comes in a new colourway for spring—khaki green.
Come rain or shine, a classic trench coat will add a polished edge to any outfit.
No matter the season, Toteme's elegant handbag will make for a great companion.
With Nothing Underneath knows all about brilliant shirts, and this one will easily bolster all my spring outfits.
I can't wait to waft around in floaty skirts this spring.
A denim jacket is a wardrobe staple, and this one is set apart by the fitted silhouette.
Basket bag season has arrived, and fashion people can't get enough of Dragon Diffusion's joyful creations.
Through spring and summer, I always carry a soft cardigan ready for drops in temperature.
I don't want to jinx it, but sandal days are on the horizon.
Opening Image: @slyviemus_
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Her career began with an initial role at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a stint with the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller.
There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications like Vogue Italy, Stylist, and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping.
