Sorry Mob Wives and Tomato Girls, These 7 TikTok Fashion Trends Will Actually Go the Distance

There's something about the start of a new season that makes us immediately re-evaluate our wardrobes. Perhaps its the shift in temperatures, maybe its an overdue spring clean, but all too often I've stood in front of the mirror feeling uninspired and wishing my wardrobe was "cooler". The solution? An immediate closet overhaul (nothing gets thrown away mind, merely stored for the following year). And where do we find guidance on the trends truly worth investing in? Well, as fashion editors our instinct is to scour the runways for the next big thing, but the truth is, the burgeoning trends that people are really wearing now are surfacing on socials long before the catwalk, and if you want to be lightyears ahead, TikTok is setting the style agenda.

And, before you ask, TikTok is more than just flash-in-the-pan aesthetics (and if you've lost track of whether everyone is currently "old money", "mob wives" or "vanilla girls", you'll know what I mean). The video sharing app is actively encouraging us to experiment a little more with our fashion choices and have fun getting dressed in the process. You might not be a fully fledged "coastal cowgirl" but you might be drawn to pairing laidback denim and luxe suede. And while I have never declared myself a self-confessed "tomato girl", I have found myself introducing capri pants, cardigans and pretty dresses into my wardrobe after scrolling through my feed, and who can argue with dabbling in different trends as a means to avoiding styling boredom?

So, in order to help you breathe some new life into your look in 2024, I’ve done the legwork and sifted through the seemingly never-ending list of social media-driven micro trends to determine which ones are truly noteworthy. Forget legwarmers, DIY broccoli freckles, and some of the other questionable hacks to come out of TikTok, these are the fashion "aesthetics" that we're confident are going to stick around this year, and maybe even the year after that too. Prepare your wardrobes, its time to TikTok shop.

1. Cardigancore

Style Notes: Despite being dubbed "cardigancore" on TikTok, there really isn't anything more complicated to this hashtag than a love and appreciation of the versatile knit. Buttoned to the top, elegantly draped around shoulders, worn open over tank tops, however you style a cardigan just make sure you have at least one. This formally "dated" knit is steadily taking over the crew neck jumper in popularity in 2024, and if Gen-Z are on board too, you know it's got the trendsetters stamp of approval too.

2. Double Denim

Style Notes: Beyoncé may have put country and western back on the agenda, but long before Cowboy Carter there was the Texan tuxedo, and double denim is currently the fashion girl's off-duty uniform of choice. If we've learned anything about the 2024 revival of the trend, it's that bigger is always better. Jeans are looser, jackets are baggier, and shirts are sized up and left half-unbuttoned. Throw on which a pair of chunky sandals or loafers and a black crossbody bag, and you're good to go.

3. Pops of Cherry

Style Notes: You will have no doubt seen 2023's breakout red tights trend all over your feed last winter, and should you have been wondering how bright hoisery would work in your wardrobe, I have good news. Pops of red extend way beyond tights this year, and whether it's a jumper, bag, blouse or even a pair of socks, flashes of hot red are the easiest way to integrate such a strong hue into your roster, and searching "red trend" on TikTok brings up thousands of ways to style chilli red that feel fresh for 2024.

4. Best of the Vests

Style Notes: Could the second knitwear entry on the list be conclusive proof—being cosy is officially cool? If you found the cardigan too twee, the vest is an equally comfy option that has stuck around after the height of "Grandpacore". For spring, knitted tanks and button up vests are the look du jour, but in warmer weather you can expect to see these swapped for quilted sleeveless jackets and printed gilets, especially when layered up over pretty dresses and t-shirts.

5. Belle of the (Puff) Ball

Style Notes: The latest divisive trend to takeover TikTok? Puff sleeves, bubble hems and all things pretty and pouffy. Far from the puffball skirts of the '80s, these marshmallow silhouettes are one part coquette, one part cottagecore, and this ultra-romantic trend has landed just in time for spring, so expect to see plenty of supersized sleeves and full skirts in pastels and cute prints everywhere this wedding season and beyond.

6. The Midaxi Skirt

(Image credit: @ironnsalt ; @polliani; @anoukvye; @greceghanem ; @dianekari)

Style Notes: After two years of flirting with micro minis and falling for floor-sweeping maxis, TikTok has made the executive decision to fall somewhere in-between and land on a just below knee-length skirt. Coming off the back of the bookish "academia aesthetic", there is intentionally nothing controversial or outlandish about this practical skirt, it's often paired with the aforementioned cardigans, tanks and a chunky loafer, and although it might not have the sex appeal of the "office siren", it's a timeless wonder that will live happily in your wardrobe for years to come.

7. Adidas Mania

Style Notes: So huge has the Adidas effect become in 2024, that TikTok is divided between those who love it and those sharing under the hashtag "Adidas ick". Such polarising views only happen when something is literally everywhere, and if you missed 2023's Samba craze, you're just in time for the reign of the SL 72, and you don't get more ringing endorsements than editors, influencers and celebs all rushing to buy the same pair of trainers at once. Whether you like them or loathe them, a good pair of trainers is always a sound investment, and Adidas' nearly 80 history proves that there's longevity behind those three stripes. Nike, who?

