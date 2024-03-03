H&M Does This Classy Spring Staple Better Than Anywhere Else on the High Street

By Natalie Munro
published

Of all of the high street brands I shop at frequently, H&M has to be my favourite. With an extensive size range, impressive sportswear section and elevated premium edit, I always find that a quick trip to the website typically fulfils my shopping needs. Now, as we move into the new season I have a new item at the top of wish list. Having been inspired by all of the chic cardigan outfits I've seen styled lately, I'm on the hunt to shop the style for myself.

Naturally, this implies a trip to my favourite retailer. H&M cardigans are always a hit and it boils down to two things. 1) the brand bestows them with an elegance that you don't typically see on the affordable market and 2) I've already said it—they're affordable. This year, H&M has so many great options on offer, making the recent spike in Google searches for the term "H&M cardigan" all the more understandable.

I've done the work and sifted through the site to find the very best new-season cardigans to shop ahead of spring. From fine knit styles in elegant striped printed, to cosy cardigans that can step in for a jacket some spring time, read on to discover my edit of the best H&M cardigans to shop right now.

SHOP MY FAVOURITE H&M CARDIGANS HERE:

H&M CARDIGAN
H&M
Collared Zip-Through Cardigan

This also comes in white and grey.

H&M cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

Grey cardigans are perfect for early-spring layering.

H&M cardigan
H&M
Hole-Knit Collared Cardigan

The collar detail adds an elevated touch.

H&M cardigan
H&M
Double-Breasted Wool Cardigan

This wool and yak-wool blend cardigan will keep you warm for the remainder of the season.

H&M, Fine-Knit Cashmere Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cashmere Cardigan

This supple cashmere cardigan is all you'll want to wear as we transition into spring.

H&M cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

Style with the matching trouser or wear with your favourite jeans.

H&M cardigan
H&M
Short Textured-Knit Cardigan

Style with black trousers for an elegant monotone look.

H&M cardigan
H&M
Jersey Cardigan

The double button detailing adds an elevated edge.

H&M cardigan
H&M
Knitted Cardigan

A striped cardigan is a French-girl favourite.

H&M cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

This fine-knit cardigan will layer well as we move through the seasons.

H&M Cardigan
H&M
Knitted Cardigan

Style with jeans or a white cotton skirt

H&M cardigan
H&M
Rib-Knit Cardigan

This also comes in five other colours.

H&M Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

Style with mary janes and denim for an easy spring ensemble.

H&M cardigan
H&M
Shoulder-Pad Cardigan

The shoulder pad detailing elevates the feel of this classic knit.

H&M cardgian
H&M
Hole-Knit Collared Cardigan

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

