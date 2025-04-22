Tyla Will Be Wearing These 3 Trends This Spring and Summer

Chichi Offor
By
published
in Features

tyla wers denim bandeau and denim bottoms while styling her look with cascading necklaces

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pandora/BFA)

If you haven't been paying attention, it's time to wake up. Tyla has been killin' it. On the heels of a successful Coachella debut, there's no denying Tyla's career is soaring high. While there's no mistaking her showstopping musical prowess, let's not forget to underscore the endless looks she's serving from the stage to the red carpet (2024 Met Gala, anyone?). Not to mention the "Water" singer was recently named Pandora's new brand ambassador and has worn various pieces from the brand's stunning selection while on and off the stage. We caught up with the pop star right after her iconic Weekend One performance at Pandora's Charm House Pool Party.

"[Pandora] is a really fun jewelry brand to collaborate with. It caters to the young and the old, and it's not too serious, which I really like. I love that you can personalize [the pieces] and make them your own," Tyla shares.

Not only was she excited about her recent collaboration, but Tyla also divulged some fashion trends she's looking forward to wearing throughout spring and summer. Keep scrolling to shop the trends she's most excited about.

Mixed Metals

aureliee wears a button down shirt tied up and mixed metal necklace stack

(Image credit: @aurelieemmanuella)

Is she more of a gold or silver jewelry person? "Mixed all the time. I feel like gold and silver really complement each other," Tyla says.

Shop Mixed-Metal Jewelry

Link Chain Bracelet
Pandora
Link Chain Bracelet

Two-Tone Entwined Bands Ring
Pandora
Two-Tone Entwined Bands Ring

Pandora Moments Heart Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet
Pandora
Pandora Moments Heart Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet

Flowing Fabrics

alyssa wears a gorgeous green off the shoulder dress with beautiuflly draped fabric

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

For toastier days, the singer goes between loving skintight body-contouring outfits and something looser or flowier. "When it's hot out, I like a really big flowy [moment] where the wind just catches it," Tyla says.

Shop Flowing Fabrics

A-Line Linen-Blend Maxi Dress
COS
A-Line Linen-Blend Maxi Dress

Dreaming of Paradise Midi
Free People
Dreaming of Paradise Midi

Pointelle-Knit Beach Dress
H&M
Pointelle-Knit Beach Dress

Simple Studs

model wears pandora gold lab grown diamond stud

(Image credit: Pandora)

While Tyla has been known to wear some stacked jewelry, she does love simple pieces, too. "When I'm feeling posh, I just like a simple stud like a diamond stud. You know, not too much," she shares.

Shop Studs

Round Pavé Halo Stud Earrings
Pandora
Round Pavé Halo Stud Earrings

Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl 7mm Stud Earrings
Pandora
Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl 7mm Stud Earrings

Pandora Era Bezel 14k Gold Lab-Grown Diamond Earrings
Pandora
Pandora Era Bezel 14k Gold Lab-Grown Diamond Earrings







