Tyla Will Be Wearing These 3 Trends This Spring and Summer
If you haven't been paying attention, it's time to wake up. Tyla has been killin' it. On the heels of a successful Coachella debut, there's no denying Tyla's career is soaring high. While there's no mistaking her showstopping musical prowess, let's not forget to underscore the endless looks she's serving from the stage to the red carpet (2024 Met Gala, anyone?). Not to mention the "Water" singer was recently named Pandora's new brand ambassador and has worn various pieces from the brand's stunning selection while on and off the stage. We caught up with the pop star right after her iconic Weekend One performance at Pandora's Charm House Pool Party.
"[Pandora] is a really fun jewelry brand to collaborate with. It caters to the young and the old, and it's not too serious, which I really like. I love that you can personalize [the pieces] and make them your own," Tyla shares.
Not only was she excited about her recent collaboration, but Tyla also divulged some fashion trends she's looking forward to wearing throughout spring and summer. Keep scrolling to shop the trends she's most excited about.
Mixed Metals
Is she more of a gold or silver jewelry person? "Mixed all the time. I feel like gold and silver really complement each other," Tyla says.
Shop Mixed-Metal Jewelry
Flowing Fabrics
For toastier days, the singer goes between loving skintight body-contouring outfits and something looser or flowier. "When it's hot out, I like a really big flowy [moment] where the wind just catches it," Tyla says.
Shop Flowing Fabrics
Simple Studs
While Tyla has been known to wear some stacked jewelry, she does love simple pieces, too. "When I'm feeling posh, I just like a simple stud like a diamond stud. You know, not too much," she shares.
Shop Studs
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes over 10 years of editorial experience to dish out shopping advice to the masses and analyze key pop-cultural moments. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyperfixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram.
