Tyla Will Be Wearing These 3 Trends This Spring and Summer

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pandora/BFA)

If you haven't been paying attention, it's time to wake up. Tyla has been killin' it. On the heels of a successful Coachella debut, there's no denying Tyla's career is soaring high. While there's no mistaking her showstopping musical prowess, let's not forget to underscore the endless looks she's serving from the stage to the red carpet (2024 Met Gala, anyone?). Not to mention the "Water" singer was recently named Pandora's new brand ambassador and has worn various pieces from the brand's stunning selection while on and off the stage. We caught up with the pop star right after her iconic Weekend One performance at Pandora's Charm House Pool Party.

"[Pandora] is a really fun jewelry brand to collaborate with. It caters to the young and the old, and it's not too serious, which I really like. I love that you can personalize [the pieces] and make them your own," Tyla shares.

Not only was she excited about her recent collaboration, but Tyla also divulged some fashion trends she's looking forward to wearing throughout spring and summer. Keep scrolling to shop the trends she's most excited about.

Mixed Metals

Is she more of a gold or silver jewelry person? "Mixed all the time. I feel like gold and silver really complement each other," Tyla says.

Shop Mixed-Metal Jewelry

Pandora Link Chain Bracelet $150 SHOP NOW

Pandora Two-Tone Entwined Bands Ring $125 SHOP NOW

Pandora Pandora Moments Heart Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet $125 SHOP NOW

Flowing Fabrics

For toastier days, the singer goes between loving skintight body-contouring outfits and something looser or flowier. "When it's hot out, I like a really big flowy [moment] where the wind just catches it," Tyla says.

Shop Flowing Fabrics

COS A-Line Linen-Blend Maxi Dress $165 SHOP NOW

Free People Dreaming of Paradise Midi $108 SHOP NOW

Simple Studs

(Image credit: Pandora)

While Tyla has been known to wear some stacked jewelry, she does love simple pieces, too. "When I'm feeling posh, I just like a simple stud like a diamond stud. You know, not too much," she shares.

Shop Studs

Pandora Round Pavé Halo Stud Earrings $85 SHOP NOW

Pandora Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl 7mm Stud Earrings $120 SHOP NOW