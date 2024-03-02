Jennifer Lawrence Just Dressed Like a Modern Day "Swan" for Dinner in Paris

First came quiet luxury, then came elegant everything, and now the fashion world is taking things a step further as we've officially entered the era of "the swan". Of course, if you're familiar with the popular FX series Fued: Capote vs. The Swans, you're probably aware of the glamorous socialites that make up the cast. If you're not familiar, a "swan" is exactly what you'd guess: a beautiful, graceful person. Dressing like these glamorous socialites of the 1960s was becoming a thing even before Prada's F/W 24 collection debuted at the most recent Milan Fashion Week, and now it's solidified. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons dressed all of their models in pencil or full skirts, double-breasted outerwear, kitten heels, and even pillbox hats. And Jennifer Lawrence has clearly been influenced, whether subconsciously or not.

While out to dinner in Paris earlier this week, Lawrence fit the part of a modern-day "swan", she paired a butter-colored shirt jacket with a leather pencil skirt, knee boots, and a silk scarf tied under her chin like a bonnet. She looked glamous and a bit retro, but also cool. As is always the case, everything old is new again in fashion. Keep scrolling to add a few swan-like pieces to your wardrobe.

Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Jil Sander Virgin Wool Shirt Jacket ($2390); Raey Leather Pencil Skirt ($985); Manu Atelier bag; Toteme Leather Knee-High Boots ($1045)

An Original Swan

Babe Paley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Socialite Babe Paley (Naomi Watts' character in Fued: Capote vs. The Swans)

The Swan Look on the Prada F/W 24 Runway

Prada F/W 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Prada F/W 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop Modern "Swan"-Inspired Pieces

Moya Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Moya Linen Two Piece

Madewell silk bandana
Madewell
Silk Oversized Bandana

Leather Pencil Skirt
Raey
Leather Pencil Skirt

Zara white skirt
Zara
Layered Box Pleat Skirt ZW Collection

Long Gloves
Norma Kamali
Long Gloves

Madewell Shrunken Blazer
Madewell
Shrunken Blazer

Leather Knee-High Boots
Toteme
Leather Knee-High Boots

Mango trench
Mango
Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar

Nickie Kitten Heeled Pump
Reformation
Nickie Kitten Heeled Pumps

Baroque Pearl Collar Necklace
Lele Sadoughi
Baroque Pearl Collar Necklace

Small Galleria Saffiano Leather Bag
Prada
Small Galleria Saffiano Leather Bag

