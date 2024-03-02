Jennifer Lawrence Just Dressed Like a Modern Day "Swan" for Dinner in Paris
First came quiet luxury, then came elegant everything, and now the fashion world is taking things a step further as we've officially entered the era of "the swan". Of course, if you're familiar with the popular FX series Fued: Capote vs. The Swans, you're probably aware of the glamorous socialites that make up the cast. If you're not familiar, a "swan" is exactly what you'd guess: a beautiful, graceful person. Dressing like these glamorous socialites of the 1960s was becoming a thing even before Prada's F/W 24 collection debuted at the most recent Milan Fashion Week, and now it's solidified. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons dressed all of their models in pencil or full skirts, double-breasted outerwear, kitten heels, and even pillbox hats. And Jennifer Lawrence has clearly been influenced, whether subconsciously or not.
While out to dinner in Paris earlier this week, Lawrence fit the part of a modern-day "swan", she paired a butter-colored shirt jacket with a leather pencil skirt, knee boots, and a silk scarf tied under her chin like a bonnet. She looked glamous and a bit retro, but also cool. As is always the case, everything old is new again in fashion. Keep scrolling to add a few swan-like pieces to your wardrobe.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Jil Sander Virgin Wool Shirt Jacket ($2390); Raey Leather Pencil Skirt ($985); Manu Atelier bag; Toteme Leather Knee-High Boots ($1045)
An Original Swan
WHO: Socialite Babe Paley (Naomi Watts' character in Fued: Capote vs. The Swans)
The Swan Look on the Prada F/W 24 Runway
Shop Modern "Swan"-Inspired Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
