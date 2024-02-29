Jennifer Lawrence Wore Skinny Pants to the Dior Show, and Now I Need a Pair

By Eliza Huber
published

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a gray tailored waistcoat, blazer, and skinny pants with pumps and a black coat at the Dior show in Paris.

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images)

Google Jennifer Lawrence and a dozen or so articles will appear, all of which are focused around the No Hard Feelings actress’s street-style transformation in the last handful of years. Nowadays, she regularly dons The Row from head to toe, and even when she’s not, she can oftentimes be found taking cues from the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen owned label's low-key luxury aesthetic. 

To that end, I’ve grown used to seeing Lawrence in wide-leg, relaxed pants and trousers, as well as oversized cashmere sweaters and airy trenches. It's all very laissez faire and cool. But it's because of her style's very effortless energy of late that I was so surprised—pleasantly I might add—to see her switch things up so dramatically for the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week. For the occasion, Lawrence wore a suit from the French label that she’s been an ambassador for since 2012, including a low-cut, expertly tailored charcoal waistcoat, a matching blazer, and cigarette pants from its pre-fall 2024 collection. With the trio, she added black tights underneath and black pumps, as well as cat-eye Dior sunglasses, a long black coat, and of course, a quilted Lady bag. Classique! Élégante! Raffinée!

All that's to say, her look for the show was much different than those we've grown used to seeing her in on the streets of LA and New York of late—and I, for one, am 100% here for it, especially her choice of fitted, skinny-leg trousers, a far cry from her usual billowy jeans and trousers. Scroll below to see how she styled the skinny silhouette at the Dior show in Paris this week.

On Jennifer Lawrence: Dior B1u 50mm Butterfly Sunglasses ($630), Small Lady Dior Bag ($5900); Gem Dior Earrings ($17100)

Cdior B1u 50mm Butterfly Sunglasses
Dior
Cdior B1u 50mm Butterfly Sunglasses

Dior black Lady Bag

Dior
Small Lady Dior Bag

Dior Gem Hoop Earrings
Dior
Gem Dior Earrings

Shop skinny pants:

Black H&M slacks
H&M
Slacks

Test out the return of skinny silhouettes for just $20 with these trousers.

Mango black trousers
Mango
Side Slit Suit Pant

This fit is perfection.

Full-Length Cameron Pant in Four-Season Stretch Blend
J.Crew
Full-Length Cameron Pant

Stretchy pants that look elevated and sleek? Count me in.

Banana Republic charcoal cigarette pants
Banana Republic
Skinny Everywhere Ponte Pant

I'm here for all things gray this year.

Posie Pedal Pusher Pant
Reformation
Posie Pedal Pusher Pant

Why not try a cropped, pedal-pusher version too?

Pixie Pant in Stretch Ponte
J.Crew
Pixie Pant in Stretch Ponte

These are very good (and on sale!).

H&M black dress slacks
H&M
Dress Pants

Just easy.

Fletcher Pant
Reformation
Fletcher Pant

The split-hem detail allows you to properly show off whatever great pair of shoes you style alongside these trousers.

Mango, Wool Suit Pants
Mango
Wool Suit Pants

I can't think of a single reason why you shouldn't buy these.

Black Khaite cigarette pants
KHAITE
Lenn High-Rise Crepe Pants

If you're in the market for something a bit more luxe.

Crop Skinny Pants
Mango
Crop Skinny Pants

Done.

Haisley High Waist Wool Blend Pants
Reiss
Haisley High Waist Wool Blend Pants

You can always count on Reiss to craft a perfect trouser.

