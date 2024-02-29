Jennifer Lawrence Wore Skinny Pants to the Dior Show, and Now I Need a Pair
Google Jennifer Lawrence and a dozen or so articles will appear, all of which are focused around the No Hard Feelings actress’s street-style transformation in the last handful of years. Nowadays, she regularly dons The Row from head to toe, and even when she’s not, she can oftentimes be found taking cues from the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen owned label's low-key luxury aesthetic.
To that end, I’ve grown used to seeing Lawrence in wide-leg, relaxed pants and trousers, as well as oversized cashmere sweaters and airy trenches. It's all very laissez faire and cool. But it's because of her style's very effortless energy of late that I was so surprised—pleasantly I might add—to see her switch things up so dramatically for the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week. For the occasion, Lawrence wore a suit from the French label that she’s been an ambassador for since 2012, including a low-cut, expertly tailored charcoal waistcoat, a matching blazer, and cigarette pants from its pre-fall 2024 collection. With the trio, she added black tights underneath and black pumps, as well as cat-eye Dior sunglasses, a long black coat, and of course, a quilted Lady bag. Classique! Élégante! Raffinée!
All that's to say, her look for the show was much different than those we've grown used to seeing her in on the streets of LA and New York of late—and I, for one, am 100% here for it, especially her choice of fitted, skinny-leg trousers, a far cry from her usual billowy jeans and trousers. Scroll below to see how she styled the skinny silhouette at the Dior show in Paris this week.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Dior B1u 50mm Butterfly Sunglasses ($630), Small Lady Dior Bag ($5900); Gem Dior Earrings ($17100)
Shop skinny pants:
I'm here for all things gray this year.
The split-hem detail allows you to properly show off whatever great pair of shoes you style alongside these trousers.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
Gigi Hadid Wore the Cute "Grandma" Trend That's a Thing Every Spring and Summer
Retro vibes.
By Allyson Payer
-
Emma Watson Just Wore the Anti-Skinny-Jeans Trend with London's It Trainers
A city-dweller's favourite.
By Natalie Munro
-
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Trend People Are Buying Instead of Square-Toe Shoes
Hint: It's elegant.
By Allyson Payer
-
Lily James Debuted Prada's 2024 It Bag in the Departure Area of Milan's Airport
Consider it TSA approved.
By Eliza Huber
-
Emma Watson Just Wore Baggy Jeans in the Most "British Girl" Way
As an English girl does.
By Allyson Payer
-
First the NBA, Now F1: A Study in Athletes Making a Stylish Entrance
From tunnel 'fits to paddock 'fits.
By Eliza Huber
-
Selena Gomez Wore the Sweater Trend Every Fashion Person Purchased This Season
It's a staple.
By Allyson Payer
-
Normani's Moment Is Now
The singer is stepping back into the spotlight on her own terms.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman