Jennifer Lawrence Wore Skinny Pants to the Dior Show, and Now I Need a Pair

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images)

Google Jennifer Lawrence and a dozen or so articles will appear, all of which are focused around the No Hard Feelings actress’s street-style transformation in the last handful of years. Nowadays, she regularly dons The Row from head to toe, and even when she’s not, she can oftentimes be found taking cues from the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen owned label's low-key luxury aesthetic.

To that end, I’ve grown used to seeing Lawrence in wide-leg, relaxed pants and trousers, as well as oversized cashmere sweaters and airy trenches. It's all very laissez faire and cool. But it's because of her style's very effortless energy of late that I was so surprised—pleasantly I might add—to see her switch things up so dramatically for the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week. For the occasion, Lawrence wore a suit from the French label that she’s been an ambassador for since 2012, including a low-cut, expertly tailored charcoal waistcoat, a matching blazer, and cigarette pants from its pre-fall 2024 collection. With the trio, she added black tights underneath and black pumps, as well as cat-eye Dior sunglasses, a long black coat, and of course, a quilted Lady bag. Classique! Élégante! Raffinée!

All that's to say, her look for the show was much different than those we've grown used to seeing her in on the streets of LA and New York of late—and I, for one, am 100% here for it, especially her choice of fitted, skinny-leg trousers, a far cry from her usual billowy jeans and trousers. Scroll below to see how she styled the skinny silhouette at the Dior show in Paris this week.

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Dior B1u 50mm Butterfly Sunglasses ($630), Small Lady Dior Bag ($5900); Gem Dior Earrings ($17100)

