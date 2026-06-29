The #1 Way Fashion People Will Be Styling Skirts in 2027, According to the Jacquemus Show

We may barely be halfway through summer 2026, but Jacquemus is already shaping what next summer style will look like. The designer staged his latest runway show at his famously striking locations, this time on the French island of Corsica. Titled Le Bonheur—French for happiness—the collection explored the simple pleasures of the seaside: the feeling of the breeze wafting through your clothes or the juiciness of ripe fruit.
The show brought out plenty of familiar faces including Kiernan Shipka, Sienna Spiro, and Alexandra Leclerc, the latter of whom arrived in a turquoise dress that also appeared on the runway just moment later, cementing that the It color will remain just as relevant this time next year, too. Actually, several key 2027 trends appeared throughout the collection, indicating where style will be heading next year, like the specific way everyone will be styling skirts—i.e. with a coordinating bra top to make an effortlessly elegant warm-weather outfit.