I Just Got Back From Paris—These Were the 7 Things I Wish I Hadn't Packed

A few weeks ago, I traveled to Paris for the first time ever. When I say that packing for the three-day trip in which the weather was all over the map was challenging, it's an understatement, to say the least.

I was determined to bring only a carry-on for the trip, even though I'm not typically the lightest packer. But I succeeded. Then, much to my surprise, I was informed by someone that Air France weighs carry-on luggage combined with your personal item before going through security at Charles de Gaulle Airport, and the maximum weight allowable is only 26.4 pounds. There was no way my luggage would be under the weight limit, so I had to check it, defeating the purpose of cramming my belongings into a carry-on in the first place.

All of this got me thinking about the things I wish I hadn't brought to Paris—and which things I don't know what I would've done without. Keep scrolling for my list of travel nonnegotiables and the items I'll probably leave at home next time.

Photo of Paris streets

(Image credit: @allypayer)

Should've Left Behind: A Fourth Pair of Shoes

Glad I Packed: Sneakers

I'm not sure why I thought I needed to bring two pairs of flats, one pair of heels, and one pair of sneakers for a three-day trip to Paris. Because of how much walking I did, I ended up wearing sneakers every day and could've gotten away with just the sneakers and a pair of heels for dinners out.

Shop Paris-Appropriate Sneakers

Women's Paris - Black/pristine
Kizik
Paris Sneakers in Black/pristine

9060 Suede-Trimmed Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Suede-Trimmed Sneakers

Samba Og Leather Sneakers
Adidas
Samba OG Leather Sneakers

Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers

Should've Left Behind: All But One Pair of Sunglasses

Glad I Packed: Hat

When you're going on a short trip (especially when the forecast shows cloudiness for half of it), you don't need more than one pair of versatile sunglasses. But for the sunny part of my time in Paris, I'm glad I brought a baseball cap because something I didn't find a ton of in Paris was shade.

Shop Paris-Appropriate Hats

Baseball Cap Khaki
Toteme
Baseball Cap Khaki

Sombrero
Polo Ralph Lauren
Chino Cap

Appliquéd Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap
Moncler
Appliquéd Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap

Logo Hat
Miu Miu
Logo Hat

Should've Left Behind: Sweatshirt

Glad I Packed: Cardigan

I'm not sure why I packed a bulky sweatshirt, as I didn't wear any very casual outfits in Paris. Instead, I aimed for elevated outfits that wouldn't make me look like a tourist. Something that helped me achieve that (and kept me warm during the chilly hours) was a cardigan.

Shop Paris-Appropriate Cardigans

Cardigan Sweater in Tencel™-Lyocell
J.Crew
Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Button-Up Cardigan
Mango
Button-Up Cardigan

Patch Pocket Cardigan
& Other Stories
Patch Pocket Cardigan

Should've Left Behind: Steamer

Glad I Packed: Compression Socks

I should've learned my lesson from past Europe trips when I fried my steamer, but yet again, my single-voltage steamer didn't make it out of Paris alive. Next time, I'll stick to anti-wrinkle spray. An item that I'm glad I brought (that has nothing to do with wrinkly clothes) was compression socks. I was sitting in a window seat and didn't get up much because of it, but they made the many hours spent on the plane so much easier on my legs.

Shop Compression Socks

Comrad Nylon Knee High Socks - 15-20mmhg Graduated Compression Socks, (medium, Heather Charcoal) - Soft & Breathable Support Socks for Men, Pregnant Women, Nurses, Home, Work, & Travel
Comrad
Graduated Compression Socks

Gender Inclusive Performance Compression Socks
MeMoi
Gender Inclusive Performance Compression Socks

Women's Everyday Compression Socks (15-20mmhg)
Bombas
Everyday Compression Socks

Comrad Recycled Cotton Knee High Socks - 15-20mmhg Graduated Compression Socks, (large, Muted Rose) - Soft & Breathable Support Socks for Men, Pregnant Women, Nurses, Home, Work & Travel
Comrad
Recycled Cotton Knee High Socks

Should've Left Behind: Approximately 7 Lip Products

Glad I Packed: My Tinted Lip Balm

I have a terrible habit of not being able to decide which lip products to bring and packing way more of them than I need. For this particular trip, the one I wore more often than not was my new Augustinus Bader tinted lip balm. I should've kept it to that and maybe just a couple of others.

Shop Tinted Lip Balms

X Sofia Coppola the Tinted Lip Balm
Augustinus Bader X Sofia Coppola
The Tinted Lip Balm

Tinted Balm No.1
F. Miller
Tinted Balm No.1

Saltair Tinted Lip Oil Balm
Saltair
Lip Oil Balm

Les Beiges Healthy Glow Lip Balm
Chanel
Les Beiges Healthy Glow Lip Balm

Should've Left Behind: Heavy Handbag

Glad I Packed: Lightweight Dresses

While the chain-strap Bottega Veneta bag I packed was a beauty and went with everything, it was very heavy and ultimately weighted down my under-seat tote bag. Next time, I'll opt for something more lightweight. And speaking of lightweight, I packed several lightweight dresses that kept me cool on the trip and took up minimal suitcase space.

Shop Paris-Appropriate Lightweight Dresses

Margot Cotton Mini Dress
Reformation
Margot Cotton Mini Dress

Delaney Dress -- Rouge La Maddalena Gingham
DÔEN
Delaney Dress in Rouge La Maddalena Gingham

Gigi Mini Dress
Posse
Gigi Mini Dress

Pintuck Midi Dress in Drapey Organza
J.Crew
Pintuck Midi Dress in Drapey Organza

Should've Left Behind: Extra Pair of Jeans

Glad I Packed: A Trench Coat

I don't know why, but I always pack multiple pairs of jeans (that ultimately weigh my suitcase down) but end up wearing only one or two pairs. Something else that I wore on repeat (and only packed one of) was a trench coat. My Toteme coat made me feel like I belonged in Paris.

Shop Paris-Appropriate Trenchcoats

Beige Double-Breasted Jacket
Toteme
Beige Double-Breasted Jacket

Cotton Trench Coat With Belt
Mango
Cotton Trench Coat With Belt

Trench Jacket
Burberry
Trench Jacket

Short Trench Coat Jacket
& Other Stories
Short Trench Coat Jacket

