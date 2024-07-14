I Just Got Back From Paris—These Were the 7 Things I Wish I Hadn't Packed

A few weeks ago, I traveled to Paris for the first time ever. When I say that packing for the three-day trip in which the weather was all over the map was challenging, it's an understatement, to say the least.

I was determined to bring only a carry-on for the trip, even though I'm not typically the lightest packer. But I succeeded. Then, much to my surprise, I was informed by someone that Air France weighs carry-on luggage combined with your personal item before going through security at Charles de Gaulle Airport, and the maximum weight allowable is only 26.4 pounds. There was no way my luggage would be under the weight limit, so I had to check it, defeating the purpose of cramming my belongings into a carry-on in the first place.

All of this got me thinking about the things I wish I hadn't brought to Paris—and which things I don't know what I would've done without. Keep scrolling for my list of travel nonnegotiables and the items I'll probably leave at home next time.

Should've Left Behind: A Fourth Pair of Shoes

Glad I Packed: Sneakers

I'm not sure why I thought I needed to bring two pairs of flats, one pair of heels, and one pair of sneakers for a three-day trip to Paris. Because of how much walking I did, I ended up wearing sneakers every day and could've gotten away with just the sneakers and a pair of heels for dinners out.

Shop Paris-Appropriate Sneakers

Kizik Paris Sneakers in Black/pristine $135 SHOP NOW

New Balance 9060 Suede-Trimmed Sneakers $190 SHOP NOW

Adidas Samba OG Leather Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers $60 SHOP NOW

Should've Left Behind: All But One Pair of Sunglasses

Glad I Packed: Hat

When you're going on a short trip (especially when the forecast shows cloudiness for half of it), you don't need more than one pair of versatile sunglasses. But for the sunny part of my time in Paris, I'm glad I brought a baseball cap because something I didn't find a ton of in Paris was shade.

Shop Paris-Appropriate Hats

Toteme Baseball Cap Khaki $190 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap $50 SHOP NOW

Moncler Appliquéd Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap $235 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Logo Hat $650 SHOP NOW

Should've Left Behind: Sweatshirt

Glad I Packed: Cardigan

I'm not sure why I packed a bulky sweatshirt, as I didn't wear any very casual outfits in Paris. Instead, I aimed for elevated outfits that wouldn't make me look like a tourist. Something that helped me achieve that (and kept me warm during the chilly hours) was a cardigan.

Shop Paris-Appropriate Cardigans

J.Crew Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell $118 $90 SHOP NOW

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Patch Pocket Cardigan $139 SHOP NOW

Should've Left Behind: Steamer

Glad I Packed: Compression Socks

I should've learned my lesson from past Europe trips when I fried my steamer, but yet again, my single-voltage steamer didn't make it out of Paris alive. Next time, I'll stick to anti-wrinkle spray. An item that I'm glad I brought (that has nothing to do with wrinkly clothes) was compression socks. I was sitting in a window seat and didn't get up much because of it, but they made the many hours spent on the plane so much easier on my legs.

Shop Compression Socks

Comrad Graduated Compression Socks $28 SHOP NOW

MeMoi Gender Inclusive Performance Compression Socks $25 SHOP NOW

Bombas Everyday Compression Socks $28 SHOP NOW

Comrad Recycled Cotton Knee High Socks $32 SHOP NOW

Should've Left Behind: Approximately 7 Lip Products

Glad I Packed: My Tinted Lip Balm

I have a terrible habit of not being able to decide which lip products to bring and packing way more of them than I need. For this particular trip, the one I wore more often than not was my new Augustinus Bader tinted lip balm. I should've kept it to that and maybe just a couple of others.

Shop Tinted Lip Balms

Augustinus Bader X Sofia Coppola The Tinted Lip Balm $43 SHOP NOW

F. Miller Tinted Balm No.1 $18 SHOP NOW

Saltair Lip Oil Balm $9 SHOP NOW

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Lip Balm $38 SHOP NOW

Should've Left Behind: Heavy Handbag

Glad I Packed: Lightweight Dresses

While the chain-strap Bottega Veneta bag I packed was a beauty and went with everything, it was very heavy and ultimately weighted down my under-seat tote bag. Next time, I'll opt for something more lightweight. And speaking of lightweight, I packed several lightweight dresses that kept me cool on the trip and took up minimal suitcase space.

Shop Paris-Appropriate Lightweight Dresses

Reformation Margot Cotton Mini Dress $248 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Delaney Dress in Rouge La Maddalena Gingham $298 SHOP NOW

Posse Gigi Mini Dress $375 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Pintuck Midi Dress in Drapey Organza $188 SHOP NOW

Should've Left Behind: Extra Pair of Jeans

Glad I Packed: A Trench Coat

I don't know why, but I always pack multiple pairs of jeans (that ultimately weigh my suitcase down) but end up wearing only one or two pairs. Something else that I wore on repeat (and only packed one of) was a trench coat. My Toteme coat made me feel like I belonged in Paris.

Shop Paris-Appropriate Trenchcoats

Toteme Beige Double-Breasted Jacket $820 $435 SHOP NOW

Mango Cotton Trench Coat With Belt $160 $80 SHOP NOW

Burberry Trench Jacket $1990 SHOP NOW