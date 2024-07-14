I Just Got Back From Paris—These Were the 7 Things I Wish I Hadn't Packed
A few weeks ago, I traveled to Paris for the first time ever. When I say that packing for the three-day trip in which the weather was all over the map was challenging, it's an understatement, to say the least.
I was determined to bring only a carry-on for the trip, even though I'm not typically the lightest packer. But I succeeded. Then, much to my surprise, I was informed by someone that Air France weighs carry-on luggage combined with your personal item before going through security at Charles de Gaulle Airport, and the maximum weight allowable is only 26.4 pounds. There was no way my luggage would be under the weight limit, so I had to check it, defeating the purpose of cramming my belongings into a carry-on in the first place.
All of this got me thinking about the things I wish I hadn't brought to Paris—and which things I don't know what I would've done without. Keep scrolling for my list of travel nonnegotiables and the items I'll probably leave at home next time.
Should've Left Behind: A Fourth Pair of Shoes
Glad I Packed: Sneakers
I'm not sure why I thought I needed to bring two pairs of flats, one pair of heels, and one pair of sneakers for a three-day trip to Paris. Because of how much walking I did, I ended up wearing sneakers every day and could've gotten away with just the sneakers and a pair of heels for dinners out.
Shop Paris-Appropriate Sneakers
Should've Left Behind: All But One Pair of Sunglasses
Glad I Packed: Hat
When you're going on a short trip (especially when the forecast shows cloudiness for half of it), you don't need more than one pair of versatile sunglasses. But for the sunny part of my time in Paris, I'm glad I brought a baseball cap because something I didn't find a ton of in Paris was shade.
Shop Paris-Appropriate Hats
Should've Left Behind: Sweatshirt
Glad I Packed: Cardigan
I'm not sure why I packed a bulky sweatshirt, as I didn't wear any very casual outfits in Paris. Instead, I aimed for elevated outfits that wouldn't make me look like a tourist. Something that helped me achieve that (and kept me warm during the chilly hours) was a cardigan.
Shop Paris-Appropriate Cardigans
Should've Left Behind: Steamer
Glad I Packed: Compression Socks
I should've learned my lesson from past Europe trips when I fried my steamer, but yet again, my single-voltage steamer didn't make it out of Paris alive. Next time, I'll stick to anti-wrinkle spray. An item that I'm glad I brought (that has nothing to do with wrinkly clothes) was compression socks. I was sitting in a window seat and didn't get up much because of it, but they made the many hours spent on the plane so much easier on my legs.
Shop Compression Socks
Should've Left Behind: Approximately 7 Lip Products
Glad I Packed: My Tinted Lip Balm
I have a terrible habit of not being able to decide which lip products to bring and packing way more of them than I need. For this particular trip, the one I wore more often than not was my new Augustinus Bader tinted lip balm. I should've kept it to that and maybe just a couple of others.
Shop Tinted Lip Balms
Should've Left Behind: Heavy Handbag
Glad I Packed: Lightweight Dresses
While the chain-strap Bottega Veneta bag I packed was a beauty and went with everything, it was very heavy and ultimately weighted down my under-seat tote bag. Next time, I'll opt for something more lightweight. And speaking of lightweight, I packed several lightweight dresses that kept me cool on the trip and took up minimal suitcase space.
Shop Paris-Appropriate Lightweight Dresses
Should've Left Behind: Extra Pair of Jeans
Glad I Packed: A Trench Coat
I don't know why, but I always pack multiple pairs of jeans (that ultimately weigh my suitcase down) but end up wearing only one or two pairs. Something else that I wore on repeat (and only packed one of) was a trench coat. My Toteme coat made me feel like I belonged in Paris.
Shop Paris-Appropriate Trenchcoats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
