There’s no easier time to look polished than winter, at least that's my opinion. From elegant, maxi outerwear to sleek, elevated accessories, I’ve always found that colder months bring about an opportunity to drape myself in luxurious materials, chic silhouettes and expensive-looking colours. And whether you’re a minimalist or not, I’m a firm believer that less is more when it comes to sophisticated winter dressing. So, for 2026, I decided to go on a quest for the best minimalist outfits that, full transparency, I’ll be copying from now until well into next spring.
After months of bookmarking the best minimalist outfits from my favourite fashion people in my Instagram saved folder, I’ve narrowed my attention to five key looks I know I can wear on repeat this season.
The fact that these outfits are on the pared-back side in no way makes them boring. In fact, if you are a bolder dresser, you can easily use them as a basis for your look before adorning yourself in those extra details that make an ensemble feel more like you. However, if you have classic taste, all of the formulas remain equal parts fresh and timeless. Think smart layering techniques, intentional colour pairings and a considered use of texture—all styling tips that will keep you looking extremely refined.
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So, if you too are in need of some fresh outfit inspiration for winter 2026, keep scrolling to see the five easy but elegant minimalist outfits I’ll be championing all season long.
5 Polished Outfits You'll Find Minimalists in This Winter
1. Long Wool Coat + Tailored Trousers + Ankle Boots
Style notes: I couldn’t wait for temperatures to drop so that I could pull my long cosy wool coat out again. For the office and more formal days out, I’ll be styling my timeless beige iteration with a classic roll-neck jumper, smart tailored trousers and sleek leather ankle boots. Is it simple? Yes. But it’s so very elegant, and will leave you looking polished and expensive each and every time.
Shop the Look:
Tory Burch
Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Coat
An investment buy you'll keep forever.
COS
Merino Wool High-Neck Top
An easy layering piece.
Boden
Classic Leather Belt
Every wardrobe needs a goes-with-everything belt.
Bompard
Pintuck Trousers
Perfect for in or out of the office.
STAUD
Wally 55 Leather Ankle Boots
These will go with everything.
Coach
Soft Empire Carryall Bag 40
Throw in everything and go.
2. Leather Coat + Midi Skirt + Mary-Janes
Style notes: You probably already own a pair of midi skirt of some sort, and the good news is that they don’t take much to style. A leather coat, knitted polo top and Mary Janes will do the trick—don’t forget to accessorise with a pair of sheer tights to finish off the look.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Zw Collection 100% Leather Belted Trench Coat
No one will guess this is from the high street.
Massimo Dutti
Long Sleeve Wool Polo Shirt
You'll reach for this no matter the season.
Uniqlo
Brushed Jersey Flared Skirt
Preppy chic.
M&S
2 Pack 15 Denier Firm Control Sheer Tights
Sheer tights always look so elegant.
Charles & Keith
Mary Jane Flats
How chic are these?
Prada
Midi Saffiano Bag
This is high up on my luxury wish list.
3. Black Coat + Straight Jeans + Loafers
Style notes: Every winter capsule wardrobe needs a black coat of some sort that you can throw on for each and every occasion. On those more casual days, I'll be pairing mine with my classic cashmere knit and dark-wash straight-leg jeans before finishing the look with cosy socks and loafers. It’s the type of low-effort, high-reward outfit that appears simple yet deeply considered at the same time. You can also throw on a trending faux-fur scarf on those really chilly days to give it an even more elevated feel.
Shop the Look:
The Frankie Shop
Gaia Oversized Wool-Blend Coat
This is a bestseller for very good reason.
ME+EM
Relaxed Crop Jumper
This neutral hue is so versatile.
Khaite
Danielle Jeans
All of out editors swear by Khaite's Danielle jeans.
Lounge
Waffle Crew Socks
Cosy and chic in equal measure.
Free People
Carry on Loafers
These come in four other versatile hues.
M&S
Leather Bowler Bag
Such a good price for 100% leather.
H&M
Long Scarf
This looks way more expensive than its £20 price tag.
4. Faux-Fur Coat + Leather Skirt + Mules
Style notes: It doesn't get much cosier (and chicer) than faux fur in winter, and I'll be taking cues from this espresso brown outfit for the office and evenings out alike. Between the faux-fur coat, the leather skirt and sheer tights, this is a textbook lesson on how to use texture to your advantage this winter.
Shop the Look:
Hobbs
Perla Faux Fur Coat
Doesn't this look so cosy?
ZARA
High Neck Knit Jumper - Black - S
Wear with trousers, skirts and dresses alike.
ZARA
Midi Leather Effect Skirt - Burgundy - Xs
I want the entire outfit, please!
H&M
Tights 40 Denier With Lycra®
Brown tights will make a nice point of difference from black.
karen millen
Satin Closed Toe Heeled Mules
These colud easily pass as designer.
TOTEME
T-Lock Croco-Embossed Top Handle
This one of Toteme's bestseller for very good reason
5. Roll-Neck Jumper + Satin Trousers + Pumps
Style notes: On the days when jeans feel too casual, I’ll be relying on my satin trousers as an alternative. They’re elegant, polished and will help to dress up my chunky cashmere knits. This cream roll-neck knit, chocolate brown satin trousers and animal-print pumps look is pretty much perfect in my eyes. This formula, plus a roomy leather tote, is going to be my go-to office outfit for the rest of the year. And maybe the entirety of 2027, too.
Shop the Look:
Burberry
Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Invest now, wear forever.
& Other Stories
Satin Pull-On Trousers
Satin trousers will always look polished.
GIANVITO ROSSI
Robbie Animal-Print Suede Slingback Flats
Leopard print has become a neutral in my wardrobe.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.