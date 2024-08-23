This Anti–Quiet Luxury Trend Is Everywhere Right Now—7 Styles I'm Adding to My Fall Wardrobe

Woman in leopard print mini dress

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Quiet luxury dominated the first half of 2024, and while the minimalist-chic aesthetic is unquestionably one we love, thanks to the F/W 24 runways, this autumn, we're about to see a number of maximalist trends take center stage. There's one statement trend in particular I'm personally getting very excited about: leopard print. While many would call leopard print a neutral or classic at this point, there's no denying the bold print cycles in and out of the fashion spotlight. In 2020, I vowed to retire my leopard-print Réalisation silk skirt for good, but fast-forward four years, and the style somehow feels fresh again. I'm 100% here for it. Consider leopard print very much in for fall 2024.

Just one look at your favorite brands and retailers, and you can already see the trend is dominating. From cute leopard-print miniskirts at Reformation to stunning slip dresses at Zara, I've scoured the internet for the chicest leopard-print styles to add to your wardrobe now. Whether you dip your toe into the trend with kitten-heel pumps or opt for a statement coat, you're sure to look of-the-moment in one of these pieces below.

Skirts

From cute minis to sheer midis, one of the coolest ways to add leopard print in your wardrobe is with a skirt. Style it with a block-color basic top to allow the skirt to pop.

Animal Print Split Skirt
ZARA
Animal Print Split Skirt

Bella Skirt
Reformation
Bella Skirt

Animal Print Midi Skirt Co-Ord
MASSIMO DUTTI
Animal Print Midi Skirt Co-Ord

Charchi Skirt
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Charchi Skirt

The Roxy Skirt
Bella Venice
The Roxy Skirt

Dresses

Add a casual touch to your leopard-print dress by styling it with Mary Janes, moto boots, or sneakers. For an evening out, keep it simple with minimalist heels. Slips, halters, and shift dresses are chic options for fall.

Delanie Dress
Reformation
Delanie Dress

Kendal Animal Print Slipdress
MANGO
Kendal Animal Print Slipdress

Cavallo Dress Es
Reformation
Cavallo Dress Es

Animal Print Mini Dress
MASSIMO DUTTI
Animal Print Mini Dress

Conditions Apply, Elva Slip Midi Dress
Conditions Apply
Elva Slip Midi Dress

Pants

I love the idea of leaning into a maximalist look and styling a pair of wide-leg leopard-print pants with an oversize graphic tee. For the minimalists among us, a chic black T-shirt will give the bold print a polished look.

Animal Plissé Wide Leg Pants
Topshop
Animal Plissé Wide Leg Pants

ZARA, Pants
ZARA
Pants

Leopard-Print Straight Jeans
MANGO
Leopard-Print Straight Jeans

Tops

From blouses to bodysuits and camisoles, a leopard-print top is the perfect choice to pair with straight-leg jeans and kitten heels this fall.

Leopard-Print Blouse With Collar and Bow
MANGO
Leopard-Print Blouse With Collar and Bow

Asymmetric Pleated Top
ZARA
Asymmetric Pleated Top

Animal Print Tank Bodysuit
ZARA
Animal Print Tank Bodysuit

Animal Print Shirt
ZARA
Animal Print Shirt

Leopard Print Ruched Camisole
NASTY GAL
Leopard Print Ruched Camisole

Tie-Neck Blouse
H&M
Tie-Neck Blouse

Shoes

If you want to dip your toe into the trend, opt for a chic pair of leopard-print shoes. Pointed-toe kitten heels or ballet flats are excellent options that feel of-the-moment.

Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mule

H&M, Ballet Flats
H&M
Ballet Flats

Animal Print Ballet Flats
ZARA
Animal Print Ballet Flats

Printed Leather Slides
Prada
Printed Leather Slides

Slingback Pumps
H&M
Slingback Pumps

Animal Print Heeled Sandals
ZARA
Animal Print Heeled Sandals

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

Accessories

Accessories are perfect for taking on the trend in a subtle way. A chic shoulder bag, belt, or silky scarf feels just right for fall.

Le Bisou Perle Embellished Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
JACQUEMUS
Le Bisou Perle Embellished Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag

Animal Print Silk Modal Scarf
ZARA
Animal Print Silk Modal Scarf

Belt Made of Printed Leather With a Width of 1.2 Inches (3 Cm). Oval Metal Buckle.
ZARA
Belt

Patterned Crossbody Bag
H&M
Patterned Crossbody Bag

Outerwear

For a statement look, you can't go wrong with a bold leopard-print coat. Go on—turn heads!

Short Animal Print Collared Coat
MASSIMO DUTTI
Short Animal Print Collared Coat

Eleonore Jacket
Reformation
Eleonore Jacket

Violet Leopard Coat
Zadig&Voltaire
Violet Leopard Coat

