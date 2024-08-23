This Anti–Quiet Luxury Trend Is Everywhere Right Now—7 Styles I'm Adding to My Fall Wardrobe
Quiet luxury dominated the first half of 2024, and while the minimalist-chic aesthetic is unquestionably one we love, thanks to the F/W 24 runways, this autumn, we're about to see a number of maximalist trends take center stage. There's one statement trend in particular I'm personally getting very excited about: leopard print. While many would call leopard print a neutral or classic at this point, there's no denying the bold print cycles in and out of the fashion spotlight. In 2020, I vowed to retire my leopard-print Réalisation silk skirt for good, but fast-forward four years, and the style somehow feels fresh again. I'm 100% here for it. Consider leopard print very much in for fall 2024.
Just one look at your favorite brands and retailers, and you can already see the trend is dominating. From cute leopard-print miniskirts at Reformation to stunning slip dresses at Zara, I've scoured the internet for the chicest leopard-print styles to add to your wardrobe now. Whether you dip your toe into the trend with kitten-heel pumps or opt for a statement coat, you're sure to look of-the-moment in one of these pieces below.
Skirts
From cute minis to sheer midis, one of the coolest ways to add leopard print in your wardrobe is with a skirt. Style it with a block-color basic top to allow the skirt to pop.
Dresses
Add a casual touch to your leopard-print dress by styling it with Mary Janes, moto boots, or sneakers. For an evening out, keep it simple with minimalist heels. Slips, halters, and shift dresses are chic options for fall.
Pants
I love the idea of leaning into a maximalist look and styling a pair of wide-leg leopard-print pants with an oversize graphic tee. For the minimalists among us, a chic black T-shirt will give the bold print a polished look.
Tops
From blouses to bodysuits and camisoles, a leopard-print top is the perfect choice to pair with straight-leg jeans and kitten heels this fall.
Shoes
If you want to dip your toe into the trend, opt for a chic pair of leopard-print shoes. Pointed-toe kitten heels or ballet flats are excellent options that feel of-the-moment.
Accessories
Accessories are perfect for taking on the trend in a subtle way. A chic shoulder bag, belt, or silky scarf feels just right for fall.
Outerwear
For a statement look, you can't go wrong with a bold leopard-print coat. Go on—turn heads!
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
