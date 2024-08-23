This Anti–Quiet Luxury Trend Is Everywhere Right Now—7 Styles I'm Adding to My Fall Wardrobe

Quiet luxury dominated the first half of 2024, and while the minimalist-chic aesthetic is unquestionably one we love, thanks to the F/W 24 runways, this autumn, we're about to see a number of maximalist trends take center stage. There's one statement trend in particular I'm personally getting very excited about: leopard print. While many would call leopard print a neutral or classic at this point, there's no denying the bold print cycles in and out of the fashion spotlight. In 2020, I vowed to retire my leopard-print Réalisation silk skirt for good, but fast-forward four years, and the style somehow feels fresh again. I'm 100% here for it. Consider leopard print very much in for fall 2024.

Just one look at your favorite brands and retailers, and you can already see the trend is dominating. From cute leopard-print miniskirts at Reformation to stunning slip dresses at Zara, I've scoured the internet for the chicest leopard-print styles to add to your wardrobe now. Whether you dip your toe into the trend with kitten-heel pumps or opt for a statement coat, you're sure to look of-the-moment in one of these pieces below.

Skirts

From cute minis to sheer midis, one of the coolest ways to add leopard print in your wardrobe is with a skirt. Style it with a block-color basic top to allow the skirt to pop.

ZARA Animal Print Split Skirt $46 SHOP NOW

Reformation Bella Skirt $178 SHOP NOW

MASSIMO DUTTI Animal Print Midi Skirt Co-Ord $119 SHOP NOW

Reformation x Laura Harrier Charchi Skirt $148 SHOP NOW

Bella Venice The Roxy Skirt $108 SHOP NOW

Dresses

Add a casual touch to your leopard-print dress by styling it with Mary Janes, moto boots, or sneakers. For an evening out, keep it simple with minimalist heels. Slips, halters, and shift dresses are chic options for fall.

Reformation Delanie Dress $178 SHOP NOW

MANGO Kendal Animal Print Slipdress $60 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cavallo Dress Es $348 SHOP NOW

MASSIMO DUTTI Animal Print Mini Dress $129 SHOP NOW

Conditions Apply Elva Slip Midi Dress $128 SHOP NOW

Pants

I love the idea of leaning into a maximalist look and styling a pair of wide-leg leopard-print pants with an oversize graphic tee. For the minimalists among us, a chic black T-shirt will give the bold print a polished look.

Topshop Animal Plissé Wide Leg Pants $60 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leopard-Print Straight Jeans $90 SHOP NOW

Tops

From blouses to bodysuits and camisoles, a leopard-print top is the perfect choice to pair with straight-leg jeans and kitten heels this fall.

MANGO Leopard-Print Blouse With Collar and Bow $80 SHOP NOW

ZARA Asymmetric Pleated Top $30 SHOP NOW

ZARA Animal Print Tank Bodysuit $23 SHOP NOW

ZARA Animal Print Shirt $46 SHOP NOW

NASTY GAL Leopard Print Ruched Camisole $40 SHOP NOW

Shoes

If you want to dip your toe into the trend, opt for a chic pair of leopard-print shoes. Pointed-toe kitten heels or ballet flats are excellent options that feel of-the-moment.

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule $278 SHOP NOW

ZARA Animal Print Ballet Flats $50 SHOP NOW

Prada Printed Leather Slides $1250 SHOP NOW

ZARA Animal Print Heeled Sandals $50 SHOP NOW

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat $268 SHOP NOW

Accessories

Accessories are perfect for taking on the trend in a subtle way. A chic shoulder bag, belt, or silky scarf feels just right for fall.

JACQUEMUS Le Bisou Perle Embellished Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag $815 SHOP NOW

ZARA Animal Print Silk Modal Scarf $18 SHOP NOW

H&M Patterned Crossbody Bag $40 SHOP NOW

Outerwear

For a statement look, you can't go wrong with a bold leopard-print coat. Go on—turn heads!

MASSIMO DUTTI Short Animal Print Collared Coat $349 SHOP NOW

Reformation Eleonore Jacket $368 SHOP NOW