The Official Swim Report by the Most Influential Voices in the Industry

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The Summer 2026 Swim Report With Natasha Oakley and Lauren Chan - YouTube
The official 2026 Swim Report has landed, and we tapped some of the industry's leading experts for the 411 on all things swim, including Natasha Oakley, the CEO and cofounder of Monday Swim and Monday Body; Lauren Chan, a Sports Illustrated swim model, the exited founder of plus-size womenswear brand Henning, and a former Glamour editor; and Sierra Mayhew, our fashion editor who publishes the annual Swim Report.
Over the last several years—and even decades—these women have become true pioneers and voices of authority in the world of swim and resortwear, so on the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, our guests share some of their favorite pieces to shop this summer, how to put together the perfect beach look, and the psychology behind why we're seeing certain trends resurface for summer 2026.
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To read excerpts from their conversation, scroll below.
People are loving the 2000s revival, but I feel like everyone's trying to look for ways to reinvent it. Natasha, can you share your point of view on this trend from the design side? What made you want to lean into it with a few of the Monday styles?
Natasha Oakley: I think that everyone is really getting into sets as well anytime you can put something on that matches perfectly with your suit or the other pieces of your outfit.
Barcelona Tunic in Husk Geo Crinkle Linen
And the shorts are just so wearable and versatile but still look so cute. We've definitely designed that into every single colorway and every collection that we've launched. We're adding it because I think it's maybe replaced the denim cutoff shorts. Now, that's the new thing. You're wearing the little shorts with your big, oversize shirt. One thing we always try to do at Monday is balance that. If you've got the short shorts and a revealing bikini, then you pair it with a more oversize or long-sleeve top. We like to create that balance.
I think our customer is really loving the sets and the way they match back with what they're wearing in so many scenarios. And yeah, it's all those '90s and 2000s vibes and that energy coming back.
Cali Short in Black Gingham
monday swimwear
Toulon Top in Sardinia Stripe Azure
monday swimwear
Cali Shorts in Sardinia Stripe Azure
Shell jewelry is still very popular this year and this summer. Sierra, is there anything new to know about the 2026 version of shells? Are there any updates?
Sierra Mayhew: Yes, the shell jewelry is looking more natural—like they were actually just taken right out of the ocean. I think there was a time when they all looked perfect and pristine, but I've been having a lot of fun seeing those ones that just look very natural and authentic.
Julietta
Nautilus Earrings
Lauren, when you made your Sports Illustrated debut as a rookie in 2023, you were the first queer plus-size model for the brand. You also founded a luxury plus-size womenswear brand in 2019. As someone who's been in both—in front of the camera and behind the scenes a little bit—how do you feel about size inclusivity and swim in 2026?
Lauren Chan: Overall, we're in a dip in size inclusivity, and we saw more progress around 2018 and 2019. That said, I think that the chart of inclusion, if you will, looks like the stock market. When we look back in 20 years, it will have always gone up. The stock market never ends up lower than it was before, but there are highs and lows, and I think we're in a dip right now, so brands are scaling back. It's our job as consumers to keep talking about that [and] for me to keep showing up and representing.
On the brand side, Knix is one of my favorites. They make up to a 4XL+ in some of the suits. They also make my favorite triangle bikini, because there's more coverage in the front of the bottom.
Knix
Sculpt Ruched One Piece Swimsuit
Knix
Seersucker Sculpt Triangle Bikini Top
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.