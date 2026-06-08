Inside My Fashion-Editor Guide to Saint-Tropez: Every Buzzy Spot to Know

Welcome to Who What Wear Travels, a series of curated guides to destinations the fashion set loves. Consider this your download on everything from the chicest stays to the most memorable meals to the perfect travel wardrobe, all vetted by stylish locals and well-traveled fashion folks.
Last month, I had the pleasure of heading to the South of France with French luxury hospitality group Maisons Pariente just before the crowds descended on the Azure Coast for peak travel season. I started in a small village in Provence before dropping down to the coast. With Hôtel Lou Pinet as my base, I spent several days exploring the town and coastline of Saint-Tropez.
Few destinations are as synonymous with effortless glamour as Saint-Tropez. Once a quiet fishing village on the French Riviera, the seaside enclave was catapulted onto the international stage in the 1950s thanks in large part to Brigitte Bardot, whose sun-soaked style and carefree spirit helped define the town's enduring allure in the wake of her star-making 1956 film And God Created Woman.
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The crown jewel of the French Riviera, Saint-Tropez continues to be summer hot spot in 2026 as it was in the '60s. Decades later, the destination remains a magnet for fashion insiders, jet-setters, and celebrities seeking a blend of old-world charm and coastal luxury. "What continues to fascinate me is the fact that Saint-Tropez is constantly evolving while somehow remaining itself," shares Kimberley Cohen, cofounder and artistic director of Maisons Pariente. "Some of my earliest memories are tied to the village, its beaches, the market, and long summer days spent with friends whose families had similar traditions." Behind the energy of the peak season, though, there remains a strong local identity and rich history that keeps people coming back generation after generation.
Now, with The White Lotus filming its much-anticipated fourth season on location in Saint-Tropez, Nice, and Cannes, the former is only set to garner even more notoriety in the coming seasons, so whether you're spending your days lounging on the beach, strolling through the pastel-hued streets, or dining waterfront at golden hour, the key to dressing for Saint-Tropez is embracing polished ease with a distinctly French sensibility. Below, discover my fashion-editor guide, including the best hotels, restaurants, beach clubs, and shopping.
When to Visit
Like many of its Mediterranean peers, the high season in Saint-Tropez is unquestionably July and August. These are the months when it comes alive: sleek yachts line the coast, reservations max out at the famed beach clubs along Pampelonne Beach, and every patio table within striking distance of Place des Lices is abuzz. But if you want to experience the town in its quieter shoulder season, plan a trip duringthe beginning or end of the season: either in June, when everything has just opened and there is a sense of anticipation in the air, or otherwise in September, when you'll get to experience it with softer light, warm water, and a more relaxed atmosphere. "These periods reveal a side of Saint-Tropez that feels more authentic and closer to the village that locals know and love," Cohen explains.Alternatively, time it just right in mid-May, and you might even spot a few A-list faces spending some downtime after the Cannes Film Festival.
Tucked away from the bustle of the port, Hôtel Lou Pinet offers a quieter take on Saint-Tropez luxury. With its lush gardens and Provençal-inspired design, the intimate 35-room hotel is the kind of place that invites easy elegance. Everything (and everyone) here feels polished without trying too hard.
"Lou Pinet was conceived as a sanctuary where guests could experience a different rhythm," Cohen says about why she and her team sought to bring the hotel to life. "The idea was never to compete with the excitement of Saint-Tropez but rather to complement it by offering warmth, privacy, and a sense of ease that feels increasingly rare today. Rather than creating a destination within a destination, our ambition was to capture the atmosphere of a private Tropézien residence." The design of the whole property, and especially of the guest rooms, creates a seamless flow between indoors and outdoors, and it gives the whole experience a feeling of nostalgia for the elegant era of the '60s and '70s. I had just watched the film adaptation of the 1954 novel Bonjour Tristesse on my flight over and couldn't help but feel like I was living in one of the scenes.
Those iconic images you see all over social media of a hypermanicured lawn overlooking the sea? That's none other than Airelles Château de la Messardière, the jewel of Saint-Tropez where celebrities such as Sofia Richie Grainge like to come back summer after summer. It's also one of the locations where the much-buzzed-about fourth season of The White Lotus is currently being filmed, so expect stills of Laura Dern sunning on one of its wrought-iron loungers or Vincent Cassel diving into the rectangular pool.
Hôtel Byblos is quite possibly the closest place you can get to the glamorous heyday of Saint-Tropez in the 1960s. Built to woo Brigitte Bardot, it's probably best known for hosting Mick and Bianca Jagger's 1971 wedding and remains a fixture of the scene to this day with its on-property nightclub, Les Caves du Roy, where names such as Cher, Grace Jones, and Leonardo DiCaprio have all partied.
More hotels to jot down:
Steeped in cinematic history, Hôtel La Ponche is the heartbeat of Saint-Tropez and has hosted everyone from Brigitte Bardot to Pablo Picasso.
No trip to Saint-Tropez is complete without having dined at Sénéquier. It's a fixture of town directly overlooking the marina with an eye-catching cherry-red exterior and history dating back to 1887 as the town's first patisserie. "What I love most is not necessarily the famous terrace at lunchtime, but those quiet mornings when the village is just beginning to stir," Cohen says. "There is a sense of continuity there, of generations returning year after year, that captures the true spirit of Saint-Tropez for me. Some places become icons for a reason." Whether you're doing a full lunch or popping by for a coffee or spritz, it doesn't get any better than a table on its sprawling patio complete with unobstructed views of the yachts at port and the best people watching.
Every night, the restaurant of Hôtel Lou Pinet transforms into beloved international steakhouse Beefbar. Set on the leafy terrace overlooking the pool, this is a side of Saint-Tropez that feels understated and effortless but still so lively. The menu is a red-meat lover's lineup of steak cuts and plenty of cheeky shareables that, along with the atmosphere that Cohen describes as more of a gathering place than traditional restaurant, makes this spot perfect for a long, drawn-out evening among friends.
Il Giardino
For a quintessential Saint-Tropez dinner, Il Giardino delivers old-world glamour with a lively garden setting and classic Italian fare. The atmosphere is equal parts romantic and sceney, making it the perfect excuse to lean into evening dressing. Think a sleek slip dress, strappy heels, and understated gold jewelry.
One of the most iconic addresses along the five-kilometer stretch of Pampelonne Beach is indeed Club 55. Since its opening in 1955, the beach club institution has resisted all the changes experienced on the private beaches of Saint-Tropez in recent years and stands as the antithesis of the over-the-top day parties that occur further down the beach. "Despite its international reputation, there is still a simplicity and authenticity that reminds you of the Saint-Tropez that existed before the spotlight arrived," confirms Cohen. Its steeped in history, as the famed Brigitte Bardot movie And God Created Woman filmed here, and they originally created Le Club 55 as a lunch-break spot where they’d go when filming. "My order is always a glass of house white, grilled sea bass, and the berries and cream," says bridal stylist and Life of Sponti founder Kennedy Schmidt. "[Chicest] spot ever."
By the team behind the Airelles hotels comes one of Saint-Tropez's newest and most-buzzed-about beach clubs. Come here for its relaxed yet refined atmosphere, set on the legendary shores of Pampelonne Beach that have defined Saint-Tropez since the days of Brigitte Bardot.
Like its sister restaurants in Paris and Courchevel, the Loulou location in Ramatuelle is a go-to spot for the style set. "The atmosphere always feels joyful," Cohen insists, "and lunch there captures the spirit of a perfect summer day on Pampelonne." As for what to order, Schmidt says that the Margherita pizza and spaghetti with clams are her go-tos and adds that there is always a fun DJ.