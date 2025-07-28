Meet Ali Mejia: The Co-Founder Behind One of Sleepwear's Most Beloved Brands, Eberjey

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Few luxuries compare to the perfect pair of pajamas, and Eberjey undeniably leads the sleepwear industry. At the helm of the brand is co-founder Ali Mejia, who transformed a childhood passion for cozy sleepwear into an international success story. Growing up in a Salvadoran family that valued self-care, Mejia’s love for pajamas took root early. She often dreamed of designing comfortable, beautiful sleepwear, but like many fresh college graduates, she initially followed a conventional path, landing a job as a financial analyst on Wall Street.
Finance, however, never captured her heart. When her bank was acquired and she was let go, Mejia seized the opportunity to rethink her future. With her severance package, she funded a soul-searching trip to Florence, Italy, where she immersed herself in the city's rich art and culture—ultimately igniting a desire to pursue a creative life. Back in the U.S., Mejia briefly returned to finance but soon took a bold step, leaving to pursue an unpaid internship at Cynthia Rowley’s fashion house. This move marked the beginning of her pivot toward her true calling.
Relocating to Miami, Mejia worked in direct marketing while nurturing her dream of designing pajamas. She collaborated with a pattern maker to create prototypes, refining her vision for sleepwear that prioritized comfort and the female gaze. In 1996, Mejia shared her idea with her coworker Mariela Rovito, and together they made a bold move: Each invested $10,000 to launch Eberjey, a brand dedicated to luxurious, comfortable sleepwear and lingerie.
Nearly three decades later, Eberjey has become a global leader in the sleepwear industry. The brand boasts five brick-and-mortar stores and distributes products through over 500 retailers, including Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. Eberjey has expanded beyond women’s pajamas to include men’s, children’s, and bridal lines, staying true to its ethos of comfort and style.
And Mejia’s creative journey didn’t stop with fashion; she has also authored a forthcoming children’s book, The Butterfly Studio, which celebrates living a passionate and creative life.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Mejia has built a legacy brand, inspiring others to follow their dreams. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorites from Eberjey.