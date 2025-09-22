How Jennifer Anderson Is Empowering Parents Through Kids Eat in Color

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful people who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to people who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Jennifer Anderson’s journey to founding Kids Eat in Color, a globally recognized nutrition resource, began with a deep-rooted passion for helping others. While working in the nonprofit sector at a food bank, Anderson developed after-school snack programs, sparking her interest in nutrition and inspiring her to pursue a master’s degree in public health. Anderson then became a registered dietitian, equipping her with the scientific knowledge to make a meaningful impact.
After her academic training, Anderson worked as a nutrition consultant and information specialist for the SNAP-Ed program, a nationwide initiative providing nutritional education to low-income families. Her work focused on empowering families with the tools to make healthier food choices, but her mission took on a profoundly personal dimension when she faced challenges feeding her own son. This struggle resonated with countless parents, and Anderson saw an opportunity to share her expertise more broadly.
This led her to launch Kids Eat in Color on Instagram, a platform designed to offer practical, evidence-based advice for parents navigating the complexities of feeding children. What began as a small initiative quickly grew into a global movement, amassing over two million followers. Anderson’s content—ranging from tips on introducing new foods to managing picky eating—strikes a chord for its accessibility and relatability.
Kids Eat in Color has become a trusted resource, offering strategies to foster healthy eating habits in children while alleviating parental stress. Anderson’s work also extends beyond social media, with tools like meal plans, courses, and guides that empower families to navigate nutritional challenges.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Anderson has built a community that supports and educates families, ensuring kids grow up with a healthy relationship with food.