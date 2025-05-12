Confirmed: The History-Making Collaboration Between Caitlin Clark and Prada Will Continue in 2025
"Prada has become my favorite brand. Everybody knows that."
It's been just over one year since Caitlin Clark—the then-22-year-old from Des Moines, Iowa, who took the basketball world by storm during her four years at the University of Iowa, breaking the men's and women's NCAA basketball points record in the process and taking her team to back-to-back national championship games—arrived at the 2024 WNBA Draft to confirm rumors about her future with the Indiana Fever. Clark, who's known just as much for her shocking dimes and deep three-pointers as she is for her celebrations afterward, has never shied away from the moment, so when it came time to pick out her draft-night outfit, of course, she did what she's always done best: make history. For the first time ever, Prada dressed an athlete on draft night, that athlete being Clark, kick-starting a sartorial collaboration that would continue throughout the basketball phenom's freshman year in the WNBA.
Specifically, Clark worked with her stylist, Adri Zgirdea, and Prada to select an all-white heavy satin ensemble for draft night, including a jacket and matching miniskirt. Underneath, she wore a silver, rhinestone bralette, and she accessorized with a black Galleria bag, orange-tinted sunglasses, and black kitten-heel pumps. No one (besides me) wore Prada to the 2025 WNBA Draft in April, continuing Clark's streak as the Italian brand's only draft-night client.
"Prada has become my favorite brand. Everybody knows that," Clark responded to Who What Wear's question in a press conference ahead of her team's third and final preseason game. Though she said that she mostly just wears what her stylist, Zgirdea, tells her to wear, which "makes it easy to show up for games," Clark did share that she's learned a thing or two about her style and dressing for games during her first year navigating the WNBA tunnel-'fit phenomenon. "I think just finding whatever you feel comfortable in and what you enjoy wearing—that makes game days fun," she said. "It doesn't always have to be stressful. Though, at times it is stressful." For her, discovering pieces or silhouettes that make her feel like herself in the tunnel has become a fun part of the job. "It's become more and more popular," she says.
Below, look through some of Clark's most iconic Prada looks from the 2024 season and beyond, including a Canadian tuxedo worn at home in the tunnel at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for a June game against the Chicago Sky and the black-tie gown Clark chose to receive her Time Athlete of the Year award in December at the 2024 A Year in Time event in New York. "I'm sure you'll see me in Prada a few more times," she said in closing. "We'll have to wait and see."
More of Caitlin Clark's best Prada looks:
Shop some of Prada's best new arrivals:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
Golden Hour: Rachel Hilson Shines in Rabanne for Duster Premiere
The actress gave us all the exclusive getting-ready details.
-
See Every Deeply Personal Detail From Christine Chiu's Custom Gold Gala Gown
Designer Ou Ma drew inspiration from a Qing Dynasty painting.
-
Toni Breidinger's Double Life
Part-time NASCAR rising star, part-time supermodel.
-
Winnie Harlow Wore Galliano Dior, '90s Moschino, and a Vintage Gucci Jackie to the Miami Grand Prix
Get ready to bid on every look.
-
See Every Jaw-Dropping Detail of Imaan Hammam’s Stunning Met Gala 2025 Look
Read our exclusive photo diary
-
IDK How, But Sabrina Carpenter Just Made the Pant Trend Hanging in *Every* Closet Look Worthy of a Met Gala After-Party
Effortlessly chic.
-
Anne Hathaway Tagged Out Her Skirt and 123.35-Carat Sapphire Necklace for the Met Gala After-Party
Tag in: pedal pushers.
-
Women With Taste in NYC Only Wear Blazers If They Feature This One Detail
How to look rich 101.