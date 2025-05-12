Confirmed: The History-Making Collaboration Between Caitlin Clark and Prada Will Continue in 2025

It's been just over one year since Caitlin Clark—the then-22-year-old from Des Moines, Iowa, who took the basketball world by storm during her four years at the University of Iowa, breaking the men's and women's NCAA basketball points record in the process and taking her team to back-to-back national championship games—arrived at the 2024 WNBA Draft to confirm rumors about her future with the Indiana Fever. Clark, who's known just as much for her shocking dimes and deep three-pointers as she is for her celebrations afterward, has never shied away from the moment, so when it came time to pick out her draft-night outfit, of course, she did what she's always done best: make history. For the first time ever, Prada dressed an athlete on draft night, that athlete being Clark, kick-starting a sartorial collaboration that would continue throughout the basketball phenom's freshman year in the WNBA.

Specifically, Clark worked with her stylist, Adri Zgirdea, and Prada to select an all-white heavy satin ensemble for draft night, including a jacket and matching miniskirt. Underneath, she wore a silver, rhinestone bralette, and she accessorized with a black Galleria bag, orange-tinted sunglasses, and black kitten-heel pumps. No one (besides me) wore Prada to the 2025 WNBA Draft in April, continuing Clark's streak as the Italian brand's only draft-night client.

Caitlin Clark wore a PRADA white double satin shirt and skirt, embroidered rhinestone mesh top, black brushed leather slingback pumps, black Galleria handbag, and acetate sunglasses to the 2024 WNBA Draft in New York City on April 15th, 2024.

Caitlin Clark wearing Prada at the 2024 WNBA draft

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

"Prada has become my favorite brand. Everybody knows that," Clark responded to Who What Wear's question in a press conference ahead of her team's third and final preseason game. Though she said that she mostly just wears what her stylist, Zgirdea, tells her to wear, which "makes it easy to show up for games," Clark did share that she's learned a thing or two about her style and dressing for games during her first year navigating the WNBA tunnel-'fit phenomenon. "I think just finding whatever you feel comfortable in and what you enjoy wearing—that makes game days fun," she said. "It doesn't always have to be stressful. Though, at times it is stressful." For her, discovering pieces or silhouettes that make her feel like herself in the tunnel has become a fun part of the job. "It's become more and more popular," she says.

Below, look through some of Clark's most iconic Prada looks from the 2024 season and beyond, including a Canadian tuxedo worn at home in the tunnel at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for a June game against the Chicago Sky and the black-tie gown Clark chose to receive her Time Athlete of the Year award in December at the 2024 A Year in Time event in New York. "I'm sure you'll see me in Prada a few more times," she said in closing. "We'll have to wait and see."

More of Caitlin Clark's best Prada looks:

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 30: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever arrives to the arena before the game against the Chicago Sky during the preseason game against the on August 30, 2024 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark wearing Prada at a preseason game against the Chicago Sky, August 2024

(Image credit: Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever arrives to the arena before the game against the Chicago Sky on June 16, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Caitlin Clark wearing Prada at a home game against the Chicago Sky, June 2024

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

Caitlin Clark in Prada at the Wintrust Arena on June 23, 2024 in Chicago.

Caitlin Clark wearing Prada at an away game against the Chicago Sky, June 2024

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

Caitlin Clark in Prada while attending the "A Year In TIME event" on December 11th, 2024 in New York.

Caitlin Clark wearing Prada at the A Year in Time event in New York, December 2024

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

