The Surprising Color Trend With a Cult Following in Hollywood Right Now

Some call it seafoam, others call it mint or peridot. But the Who What Wear editors all agree that the dreamy green shade taking over this season is undoubtedly of the pistachio variety.

Over the past few months, we've spotted several of our favorite red carpet dressers wearing this unusual color everywhere from Los Angeles to London. Of course, Cynthia Erivo has adopted all things green during her promotional tour of Wicked, however, other celebs have been quick to follow suit. While it's a much more muted hue than Elphaba's verdant variety, or that of the Emerald City, the creamy characteristics of A-lister's favorite pistachio-colored gown are undeniably magical. And we're all in.

Keep scrolling to see how Erivo and others have embraced the unexpected color for recent photocalls, and then get inspired to shop the shade in several pieces that are ready to wear immediately. In the meantime, we'll be manifesting even more green goddess vibes for 2025.

Celebs Wearing Pistachio-Green Gowns

Cynthia Erivo wears a pistachio green gown on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Cynthia Erivo: Luis Vuitton gown

Elle Fanning wears a pistachio green gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Elle Fanning: Valentino gown

Kaia Gerber wears a pistachio green gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kaia Gerber: Gucci gown

Lupita Nyong'o wears a pistachio green gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Lupita Nyong'o: Del Core gown

Shop Pistachio Green Pieces to Wear ASAP

Oversized V-Neck Sweater - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Oversized V-Neck Sweater

Super soft and stylish.

Zara Draped Waist Midi Dress in Sea Green
ZARA
Draped Waist Midi Dress

You'll want to slip into this draped darling immediately.

Tweed Jacket With Zipper - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Tweed Jacket With Zipper

Elegant and minty.

Alexis Elayne Dress
Alexis
Elayne Dress

Cutouts and ruffles? This dress is doing the most.

Hacie Maxi Dress
Bec + Bridge
Hacie Maxi Dress

A combination of silk and chiffon makes this maxi dress look extra lux.

Fine Ribbed-Knit Sweater - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Fine Ribbed-Knit Sweater

There's nothing boring about this base layer.

X Revolve Britney Gown
Michael Costello X Revolve
Britney Gown

Event-worthy, even if you're not walking the red carpet.

Faux Leather Tube Top
Susana Monaco
Faux Leather Tube Top

Don't forget the matching miniskirt!

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.

