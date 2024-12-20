The Surprising Color Trend With a Cult Following in Hollywood Right Now

Some call it seafoam, others call it mint or peridot. But the Who What Wear editors all agree that the dreamy green shade taking over this season is undoubtedly of the pistachio variety.

Over the past few months, we've spotted several of our favorite red carpet dressers wearing this unusual color everywhere from Los Angeles to London. Of course, Cynthia Erivo has adopted all things green during her promotional tour of Wicked, however, other celebs have been quick to follow suit. While it's a much more muted hue than Elphaba's verdant variety, or that of the Emerald City, the creamy characteristics of A-lister's favorite pistachio-colored gown are undeniably magical. And we're all in.

Keep scrolling to see how Erivo and others have embraced the unexpected color for recent photocalls, and then get inspired to shop the shade in several pieces that are ready to wear immediately. In the meantime, we'll be manifesting even more green goddess vibes for 2025.

Celebs Wearing Pistachio-Green Gowns

On Cynthia Erivo: Luis Vuitton gown

On Elle Fanning: Valentino gown

On Kaia Gerber: Gucci gown

On Lupita Nyong'o: Del Core gown

Shop Pistachio Green Pieces to Wear ASAP

