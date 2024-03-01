Here’s How French Women Are Styling Their Jeans Right Now

By Courtney Falsey
published

French woman wears wide leg jeans, black tube top, button down, chunky necklace and sunglasses

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Whenever I’m in need of some style inspiration, I ask myself this…what would French women do? It seems like we Americans are always chasing the effortlessness the French exude when it comes to putting an outfit together and in this case, I really don’t mind being a follower. For me, this sentiment is especially true when it comes to the way French women style their jeans

Of course, there’s the tried and true classic French look of denim, ballet flats, and a simple white tee, but I’m also intrigued by the more daring combinations I’ve recently come across, like an athletic-inspired top paired with flared jeans and a boldly printed bag. Maybe the appeal of French style lies within their ability to commit to a uniform while simultaneously being able to experiment with confidence. Suffice to say, I’m buying what they’re selling. Literally.

So, let’s get to it! 5 ways French women are styling their jeans now are just below. 

Coat + Chunky Belt + Kitten Heels

French woman poses in the street wearing a black coat, belt, straight leg jeans and kitten heels

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

A coat cinched at the waist with a chunky belt is a flattering micro-trend I spotted on multiple French women. I’ve been loving a stocking sock with a kitten heel lately as well.

Turtleneck Top
& Other Stories
Turtleneck Top

Mango Lapels Structured Coat

Mango
Lapels Structured Coat

501 '90s Jeans
Levi's
501 '90s Jeans

Reversible Belt
Sam Edelman
Reversible Belt

Women's Ankle High Sheer Socks

Pioni
Ankle High Sheer Socks

Gavedessi Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
ALDO
Gavedessi Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

Statement Bag and Shoes + Pullover

French woman wears ballet flats, jeans, a white t-shirt and metallic purse

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

The accessories are what make this tried and true outfit pop. Anne’s burgundy flats, metallic purse and casually draped sweater can’t help but draw your eye.

Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

& Other Stories Relaxed Fit Knitted Sweater
& Other Stories
Relaxed Fit Knitted Sweater

Classic Straight Jean in Tompkin Wash
J.Crew
Classic Straight Jean in Tompkin Wash

Zara Studded Crossbody Wallet BagZara
Zara
Studded Crossbody Wallet Bag

Mango Bow Leather Ballerina
mango
Bow Leather Ballerina

White Tee + Black Boots and Blazer

French woman walks down the street wearing black blazer, jeans, boots and white t-shirt

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Sleek yet classic. An all black outfit with a crisp white tee is both sophisticated and fresh.

Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee

Zara Straight Cut Shoulder Pad Blazer
Zara
Straight Cut Shoulder Pad Blazer

Levi's Dad Jeans
Levi's
Dad Jeans

ASOS Design Rosetta kitten heel sock boots

ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Rosetta Kitten Heel Sock Boots in Black

Athletic Top + Bold Bag + Patent Mary Janes

French woman wears Adidas long sleeve shirt, y2k jeans, patent Mary Janes and a zebra print purse

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

An ode to the early 2000’s; mixing contrasting items and making it look seamless is a lesson in cool-girl style.

Net-a-Porter ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner striped recycled-jersey piqué T-shirt
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Wales Bonner Striped Recycled-Jersey Piqué T-Shirt

Zara Bootcut Mid Waist Jeans
ZARA
Bootcut Mid Waist Jeans

Cluci Crossbody Bags for Women Leather Crossbody Purse Hobo Handbags Shoulder Bags Designer Crossover Fashion Travel
CLUCI
Leather Crossbody Purse

Mango Patent leather effect buckle shoe
mango
Patent Leather Effect Buckle Shoe - Women

Tube Top + Button Down + Chunky Jewelry

French woman wears wide leg jeans, black tube top, button down, chunky necklace and sunglasses

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Minimal. Simple. Effective. All it took is a statement necklace to tie this look together.

Tori Cuban Chain Choker Necklace
SHYMI
Tori Cuban Chain Choker Necklace

Oval Frame Sunglasses
& Other Stories
Oval Frame Sunglasses

Shopbop Susana Monaco Tube Top
Susana Monaco
Tube Top

Classic Poplin Shirt
Nordstrom
Classic Poplin Shirt

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Zara Block Heel Leather Sandals
Zara
Block Heel Leather Sandals

Explore More:
Style Tips French Style Outfit Inspiration
Courtney Falsey
Freelance Contributor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Other versions of this page are available with specific content for the following regions: