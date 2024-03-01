Here’s How French Women Are Styling Their Jeans Right Now

Whenever I’m in need of some style inspiration, I ask myself this…what would French women do? It seems like we Americans are always chasing the effortlessness the French exude when it comes to putting an outfit together and in this case, I really don’t mind being a follower. For me, this sentiment is especially true when it comes to the way French women style their jeans.

Of course, there’s the tried and true classic French look of denim, ballet flats, and a simple white tee, but I’m also intrigued by the more daring combinations I’ve recently come across, like an athletic-inspired top paired with flared jeans and a boldly printed bag. Maybe the appeal of French style lies within their ability to commit to a uniform while simultaneously being able to experiment with confidence. Suffice to say, I’m buying what they’re selling. Literally.

So, let’s get to it! 5 ways French women are styling their jeans now are just below.

Coat + Chunky Belt + Kitten Heels

A coat cinched at the waist with a chunky belt is a flattering micro-trend I spotted on multiple French women. I’ve been loving a stocking sock with a kitten heel lately as well.

Statement Bag and Shoes + Pullover

The accessories are what make this tried and true outfit pop. Anne’s burgundy flats, metallic purse and casually draped sweater can’t help but draw your eye.

White Tee + Black Boots and Blazer

Sleek yet classic. An all black outfit with a crisp white tee is both sophisticated and fresh.

Athletic Top + Bold Bag + Patent Mary Janes

An ode to the early 2000’s; mixing contrasting items and making it look seamless is a lesson in cool-girl style.

Tube Top + Button Down + Chunky Jewelry

Minimal. Simple. Effective. All it took is a statement necklace to tie this look together.

