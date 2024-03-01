Here’s How French Women Are Styling Their Jeans Right Now
Whenever I’m in need of some style inspiration, I ask myself this…what would French women do? It seems like we Americans are always chasing the effortlessness the French exude when it comes to putting an outfit together and in this case, I really don’t mind being a follower. For me, this sentiment is especially true when it comes to the way French women style their jeans.
Of course, there’s the tried and true classic French look of denim, ballet flats, and a simple white tee, but I’m also intrigued by the more daring combinations I’ve recently come across, like an athletic-inspired top paired with flared jeans and a boldly printed bag. Maybe the appeal of French style lies within their ability to commit to a uniform while simultaneously being able to experiment with confidence. Suffice to say, I’m buying what they’re selling. Literally.
So, let’s get to it! 5 ways French women are styling their jeans now are just below.
Coat + Chunky Belt + Kitten Heels
A coat cinched at the waist with a chunky belt is a flattering micro-trend I spotted on multiple French women. I’ve been loving a stocking sock with a kitten heel lately as well.
Statement Bag and Shoes + Pullover
The accessories are what make this tried and true outfit pop. Anne’s burgundy flats, metallic purse and casually draped sweater can’t help but draw your eye.
Zara
White Tee + Black Boots and Blazer
Sleek yet classic. An all black outfit with a crisp white tee is both sophisticated and fresh.
Athletic Top + Bold Bag + Patent Mary Janes
An ode to the early 2000’s; mixing contrasting items and making it look seamless is a lesson in cool-girl style.
Tube Top + Button Down + Chunky Jewelry
Minimal. Simple. Effective. All it took is a statement necklace to tie this look together.
-
31 Chic Finds for When Toteme and The Row Are the Vibe But Not in the Budget
Expensive-looking outfits are on the horizon.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
French Women Always Wear This Jeans-and-Flats Outfit Formula
Easy as un, deux, trois.
By Drew Elovitz
-
I Went to France and Saw Everyone Wearing These 5 Basics on the Streets of Paris
Effortless and chic.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
French Girls Laugh Every Time Americans Wear These 3 Things
Intrigued?
By Lauren Eggertsen
-
Amal Clooney Wore Controversial Boots to the Airport That'd Make TSA Squirm
They're not exactly travel friendly, but they are incredibly chic.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
6 Stylish Influencers Shared Their Ultimate Spring Wish Lists With Me
Exclusively for you.
By Bébhinn Campbell
-
I'm Leaning into French-Girl Style in 2024—30 Chic Items I'm Ordering First
J'adore.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
I Haven't Shopped at J.Crew in Months—These Elegant Picks Are Now in My Cart
Run.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua